Covid-19 worst case scenario shortens the average life by 3 months

The uninterrupted apocalyptic propaganda in the fake news media makes the more gullible one-half of mankind believe that we're in midst of a plague that will kill most of us and shorten our lives by a decade in average, or something like that. In the Daily Mail, Peter Hitchens nicely wrote about his handles-germophobia etc. and the infection of Britain by a bad case of madness.



OK, what is the actual shortening of the life implied by the hypothetical worst case scenario? Note that about 150,000 people have been infected with Covid-19 so far, less than 100,000 are detected as active cases now. The undetected cases may be at most another 100,000 in the world, I think. But we're going to imagine a completely different situation in which 7.7 billion people – which is 50,000 times the current accumulated number – get the infection. Some fraction will die, it's mostly the older people who didn't have much life ahead of them.



All the people who die see their life shortened; this is one of the negative side effects of death that has actually existed for a long time ;-), despite the implicit claims in the fake news media to the contrary.







OK, I have a super simple Mathematica Notebook for you that spits the number "0.25 years or so" for us. Let me go throw it. First, we must understand something about the life expectancy.







Life expectancy is the average time you will waste by living. Informally, it's the length of one's life. I will use a Western value of 81.5 years. However, that's really just the "life expectancy at birth", i.e. for a human that was freshly born alive and whose life hasn't been shaped by anything. A funny fact is that the average age at the moment of death is expected to be higher for people who are already older. Why?



It's because we already know that a 50-year-old person couldn't have died younger than 50 years of age. So we're doing a kind of a conditional probability calculation. Look at this page to see that the 70-year-old humans have the life expectancy around 85 years, 80-year-old ones have about 90 years, 90-year-old have 95, 100-year-old have 102, and 114-year-old have less than 115, you know. The probability that you will survive for several more years becomes tiny if you're already one of the oldest people on Earth.



Great. I can write a nice fit giving you the same graph. Here is the function:



ee = 5; lifeExp[age_] := (81.5^ee + 0.7*age^ee)^(1/ee);

Plot[lifeExp[x], {x, 0, 100}]



cfr[age_] := 0.1005 + 0.1*Tanh[(age - 75)/12];

Plot[cfr[age], {age, 0, 100}]



stealFromLife[age_] := (lifeExp[age] - age)*cfr[age];

Plot[stealFromLife[age], {age, 0, 100}]



demoExp = 1/3;

AgeStructure[age_] := ((1 - age/103.) + (1 - age/103.)^(1/3))*4.3/2;

agesDenom := NIntegrate[AgeStructure[age], {age, 0, 103}]; agesDenom

ageS[age_] := AgeStructure[age]/agesDenom;

Plot[AgeStructure[age], {age, 0, 100}]

Plot[ageS[age], {age, 0, 100}]



distriSteal[age_] := stealFromLife[age]*ageS[age];

Plot[distriSteal[age], {age, 0, 103}]

NIntegrate[distriSteal[age], {age, 0, 103}]

