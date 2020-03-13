Exponential functions and hysterical epiphanies

The incredible shrinking expertise in Brian Greene's books Brian Greene has released and is promoting his fifth full-blown book for the popular audiences, Until the End of Time . I read the table of ...

Freeman Dyson, 1923-2020 Freeman Dyson died at age of 96+ in a hospital near Princeton, New Jersey, due to complications after he fell, yesterday. He was a legendar...

Diverse irrational reactions to Covid-19 The irrationality of many people's reactions to the newly followed, more harmful cousin of the common cold virus is just amazing. In m...

Children in Lombardy should undergo "let's all taste Covid-19" Societies should reward, exploit the Covid-19 survivors' superpowers One minor aspect of the intentional and deceitful coronavirus hys...

Covid-19 probably peaked in early February From Monday on, the world markets have seen a new giga-hysterical reaction to a dozen of coronavirus deaths in Italy (out of 300 or so cases...

Dawkins vs Molyneux on eugenics On Sunday, Richard Dawkins posted this tweet that many expected to lead to his absolute, immediate, and hysterical cancellation: It’s one ...

Almost all policies to fight the contagion are ludicrously useless rituals Conferences, tours, concerts, elementary and high school classes, university semesters, and lots of other things have never been canceled in...

1348 vs 2020: how much mankind and leaders have degenerated 10 Good times create weak men. Weak men create bad times. Bad times create strong men. Strong men create good times. Go to 10. This meme l...

Not even omnipresent seasonal Covid-19 is a rational justification to dramatically change our behavior China has almost certainly tamed down the infection. The most recent 24 hours show 32 new Chinese fatalities plus 435 new cases. The latter...