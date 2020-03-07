Humans are a part of the ecosystem

Donald Trump can't defend your right for immortality



I will start with two stories. Both of them are examples of the denial of the fact that humans are a part of Nature, the ecosystem, and the environment. Let me remind you that humans are actually mammals and they have evolved from common ancestors with apes and monkeys – those ancestors looked almost like the modern apes or monkeys themselves.







Jehovah's publications are the best illustrations of people's belonging to the ecosystem (of the paradise, in this case). Please ignore the captions LOL.



As recently as two decades ago, the appreciation of this statement – humans are animals and metaphysically the same as other animals – was one of the sources of pride of the folks who called themselves leftists. It was them who "inherited" Darwin's theory while the stupid conservatives are those who denied such things (mostly for religious reasons, at least in the U.S.). Times have changed a lot.



It's the current postmodern, radical left that is the main denier of the notion that the laws of Nature – and the laws governing ecology and life on Earth – apply to humans, too. They deny the well-definedness of the biological sex. They deny the differences between groups – defined by their sex or race or other things. The two stories I promised you are



* a shocking criminal complaint about a female lawmaker who wrote about invasive species and migration a year ago

* the arrogant assumption of some people that they are entitled to be immortal...







Days ago, we learned that Ms Karla Maříková, a blonde and young lawmaker from the Carlsbad Region representing the SPD, the main Czech nationalist party, has received a criminal complaint. The police has asked the Parliament to strip her of immunity – which, I hope, will be rejected by a very clear ratio. Why? Because someone – we don't know who (but I would classify that individual as ultimate human trash) – filed a criminal complaint against her one-year-old Facebook status where she wrote that the migrants from the Muslim world are on par with invasive species (of plants and animals) and the EU should protect itself from them for analogous reasons. EU has a regulation against invasive species.







She was surely not the first one to bring this application of ecology to the politics of migration. In 2016, both the journalist Mr Jiří X. Doležel and ex-politician Mr Miroslav Macek wrote texts with the same basic content. Macek immediately bragged about it when Maříková was threatened by police in this way. His pride indicates to me that he has also talked to a lawyer about the technicalities of the libel law and learned that one can't prosecute texts that are older than 3 years. ;-)



OK, what can you do? The Wikipedia starts as follows:



An invasive species is a species that is not native to a specific location (an introduced species), and that has a tendency to spread to a degree believed to cause damage to the environment, human economy or human health.



