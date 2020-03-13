And that's why the elderly should be segregated, protected, and the younger ones should own most of the free world



An hour ago, Italy reported disturbing high new numbers: 2547 new infections and 250 new deaths (huge but well below 2,000 daily deaths in Italy). Both numbers are a daily record. The daily deaths are almost twice as high as China's peak in mid February, despite China's having a population larger by a factor of 23 (1.4 vs 0.06 billion people).







A terribly cynical Ivan Mládek's song about a grandma in Blatná who administratively transferred some real estate in Blatná, Czechia to her descendants but – to make the descendants really pissed off – she seems totally immortal. Cruel but still funny, indeed.



It's troubling and this evolution of Italy is something that I didn't predict weeks ago – and arguably couldn't predict (interestingly, both Italy and Iran were also heavily affected by the Spanish flu in 1918). But look at this graph which is about 2 days old:







The middle column percentages are computed from the total number of fatalities, the CFR is the case fatality rate, the probability of death for an infected person.



Among 803 Italian deaths counted (it's 1266 now), only two fatalities are younger than 50 years. They belong to the 30-39 and 40-49 brackets (1+1). There are no Italian deaths below 30 years at all. So for the infected people below 50 years of age, the average probability of death is around 0.05%, lower or equal to flu! And the rate is probably much lower even than 0.05% because most of the infected people with mild symptoms (and those are especially the young ones) are escaping the Italian tests. Note that flu is more capable of killing young people (it's more age-blind) than Covid-19.







This dependence on the age is brutal, indeed. Above 90 years of age, the risk of death is around 20%. I don't know another disease that would target the elderly in this clear way. Incidentally, the RNA of the virus (when you translate it from tetral to ASCII) contains a code in BASIC:



10 INPUT AGEestimated ("age of host", "liquids in lungs")

20 IF AGEestimated > 80 THEN PUMP ("deadly water", "lungs of host")

30 GOSUB 60

40 IF AGEestimated < 50 THEN GIVE ("just a minor fever", "host")

50 SPLIT PROGRAM ("baby"); GOTO 10

60 REPRODUCE; DON'T FORGET; RETURN



People of my hometown #Siena sing a popular song from their houses along an empty street to warm their hearts during the Italian #Covid_19 #lockdown.#coronavirusitalia #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/7EKKMIdXov — valemercurii (@valemercurii) March 12, 2020