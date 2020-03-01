Next week: a nice time to join the stock market

OK, millions of people have sold their stocks, often with a loss, turning the week that is ending today to the worst stock-market week in the human history, at least in the absolute numbers. The reason is the end of the world that is coming because out of the 7.8 billion people, a somewhat new kind of "a really bad cold" (20% of cases of common cold are caused by coronaviruses) has already killed 2870 people in China and 124 people outside China (I won't update these numbers; it's almost certain that they will grow at least by tens of percent but whether they will ever double or triple isn't quite certain, I think).



To compare, 150,000 people are dying every day for other reasons.



The sky is clearly falling. Well, it's been falling permanently for many years but it's "falling even more" now. The greatest global victim of the Covid-19 hysteria is the climate alarmist church currently led by Greta Thunberg, a psychiatrically broken Scandinavian teenager (the church has just destroyed its second majestic green lawn, one in Bristol), because the Covid-19 hysteria is clearly much more catchy than the implausible climate change hysteria. It's not surprising: infectious diseases like that have the potential to decimate mankind and they have done so in the past. The potential doesn't mean that they will and this "bad flu" probably won't. If this virus is very successful and spreads truly globally, it may become responsible for up to "dozens of percent" of deaths of humans on Earth although this situation probably wouldn't last for too long.



OK, should you be buying stocks from the brainwashed weak hands that are selling now? The well-known climate skeptic Steve Milloy (do you remember Junk Science?) has a clear answer backed by some tangible acts:





I bought the market yesterday.



My ETF is up.



If the market goes down more, I'll buy more.



Coronavirus hysteria is pure panic -- pumped by the left to hurt @realDonaldTrump.



https://t.co/qMF0ggw9Dd — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) February 29, 2020

What if everything collapses? You know, all the companies will lose their stock price and profits cataclysmically and the trade and the production will approach zero.



Maybe it will happen. But there will be a question whether the life is worth living in such a dystopian world.

