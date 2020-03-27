Tragic suicides: viral hysteria as reverse natural selection

Millions of people will be miserable due to the economic hardship started by the irrational overreaction to the flu-like virus. Many will commit suicide. The victims of the societal responses may be basically divided to



* victims who were actually brainwashed by the hysteria

* people who like freedom and just can't withstand the shutdown and the choking of the normal life

* people who don't find their economic ruined life worth living



The first group includes e.g. an Italian nurse who contracted this glorified cold and felt so guilty – clearly due to the omnipresent hysteria – that she committed suicide in order to protect others. Did she disinfect herself so that her corpse doesn't infect someone when transferred? How did she do it?



To a lesser extent, another nurse (in the U.K.) who committed suicide may be counted in the first group although some "stress" of her work may be credited, too.



The third group isn't too different from "economic suicides" whose underlying reasons are diverse. This case only differs by a particular economic recession that was "intentionally" created by the media and the gullible people who were infected by the hysteria in the media.







It's clearly the second group that I find to be the most tragic one – that really makes me very upset. And Emily Owen is the victim whose death has deeply touched me.







The 19-year-old woman committed suicide which was "successful" after some delay in the hospital. One reason it is so shocking is that she was so young. Another is that she looked so stunning. She was a kind of a girl who works somewhere in the bar, who is prettier than almost all the winners of the Miss contests, but who keeps on living her low-key life.



And equally importantly, Emily Owen had her values clearly and correctly sorted. She told her sister that she was



very concerned about coronavirus itself but more concerned about the mental health impact of isolation and the fear of the unknown.

