Who was Feynman's Mr Young and what was his rat paper?

The enthusiasm with which the West commits suicide is staggering About 94,000 people are currently infected with Covid-19, a bit over 7,000 have died plus 78,000 have been cured. The number of deaths per ...

Great Viral Depression The number of things that are happening in the context of the Covid-19 hysteria is too high. Billions of gullible people were programmed to ...

Italy's lockdown doesn't seem to work Apparently struggling countries should learn from the apparently successful ones And the successful ones should cordially share know-how an...

"Flattening the curve" is a striking example of innumeracy of the fake news media Many of us were amazed by the insight of one female journalist – and indirectly all the people in her news outlet – that if a candidate divi...

Covid-19 worst case scenario shortens the average existing life by 3 months And only once per the history of mankind The uninterrupted apocalyptic propaganda in the fake news media makes the more gullible one-half ...

California under curfew: a truly crappy apocalyptic movie A few hours ago, a wannabe Hitler, the governor of California, has issued the self-evidently unconstitutional "order" (he emphasiz...

Can freedom, prosperity return at all? The Covid-19 hysteria has shown us that many people – including many of those who pretended something else – actually hate the civilization ...

Freeman Dyson, 1923-2020 Freeman Dyson died at age of 96+ in a hospital near Princeton, New Jersey, due to complications after he fell, yesterday. He was a legendar...

Children in Lombardy should undergo "let's all taste Covid-19" Societies should reward, exploit the Covid-19 survivors' superpowers One minor aspect of the intentional and deceitful coronavirus hys...