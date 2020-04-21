A negative price of oil futures

The global hysteria surrounding the Chinese cold has locked and wrecked a big part of the world economy. Among other things, the oil price dropped to the vicinity of $18-$25. However, aside from the "spot price", companies and people also trade the "futures", effectively bets on the future price at the moment of the expiry of that future.







You could have bought these barrels for a dollar or two, and also for minus one dollar or minus $5,000.



And something shocking happened to the Crude Oil WTI (U.S.) Front Month Futures last night. The price went from the "high" of +$16.74 towards +$3 and then +$2 and then +$1... After some minutes of hesitation, it did reach +$0.01 per barrel. I really mean a penny for that huge cylinder. As a theorist, I was extremely curious whether the price was allowed to go negative.



And it did (people who watched things carefully did notice that the exchange did allow the negative values some time ago). Minutes were enough to probe –$1 but some moments later, the daily minimum of –$37.63 was set. It was oscillating between that minimum and –$20 for a while. Hours later, it apparently went above zero again, showing +$1.35 per barrel now.







In late 2018, I defended the "freedom" for the futures prices to go negative in the case of the Bitcoin. There is really nothing "singular" about the moment zero as long as all the positions are "finite multiples of the Bitcoin" and their value depends "linearly" on the current futures price with a finite coefficient. ;-) Even when the futures prices want to go negative, they may still be useful as insurance against the drop of the spot prices, whatever they are. Clearly, some divergence of the spot prices and the futures prices has to exist at that moment.







Futures are good for someone who needs to survive but be resilient against the unexpected increase or drop of the underlying spot price. So it's believed that these futures (the April futures expire today) are largely shorted by the oil producers themselves who are insuring themselves against the drop of the spot price.



When the expiration arrives, the oil futures have to be settled "physically". It means that at that moment, there are X open long positions and X corresponding closed positions. The futures are converted to the corresponding amount of oil that the shortsellers of the futures have to deliver to the holders of the long positions. Note that the short and long positions were previously opened when the futures price was different – and whether either side made a profit depends on the change since that moment because the physical oil bought at the moment of the expiry is basically equivalent to the position in the futures that is bought right before the expiry.



In practice, although such futures are settled physically, almost all the trade is settled financially before the expiry. Only a small amount of oil futures make it to the moment of expiry; the rest is closed earlier. Hopefully, serious investors and commodities fund have already converted their soon-to-be-expiring futures to some futures-in-a-more-distant-future long before the hassle before the expiry began.



People have been panicking about the "Y2K" bug, nothing happened. But no one has been panicking about the potential ramifications of singular events that may actually be very harmful such as the negative price of oil, even if it is just oil futures. First of all, most of the traders are completely unprepared for such negative values. They lose their intuition "what it means", whether they are in debt, whether someone immediately closes all their positions or not, how much they earn or lose if the price goes from one negative number to another negative number, and stuff like that.



Also, in principle, when the price is around –$0.01 or +$0.01, tiny investors may in principle buy a huge amount of barrels and they even have the freedom to decide whether they buy a huge positive or huge negative number of barrels. If they are stuck with the barrels, they may be forced to deliver or take an incredible amount of oil. So of course everyone wants to close the position before it is too late and this panic selling is why it could have gone to –$37.63.



Now it seems that the futures will expire today, at small $1-like but positive values. The reservoirs for oil are almost full but there is surely some space left and there must be entities that are pleased to buy oil for +$1.35 a barrel. It would be really crazy if the demand didn't emerge even at such prices. That means that most of the havoc caused by the deeply negative prices was financial. Someone has lost lots of money and someone has earned that money.



My guess is that some random retail traders could have lost lots of money. And the traders that benefited could very well be the oil producers who became skillful traders with futures and who know all the right answers to the question "what does the exchange do when the current futures price is negative" etc. Maybe Russia or Arabs or Alberta or someone else is making most of the profits by shorting oil now, in this new crazy world. ;-)



The owner of an empty salt mine (thanks, Steven!) can probably make a huge profit today when he fills that mine with oil (bought for tiny positive or negative prices).



A retail trader could have been caught in a very expensive trap. How? When the low was $0.01 for a while, it could have looked like it could never go below zero (or to zero). So it would mean that if you buy for $0.01, your portfolio will either have the same price or a much lower price. You can't lose. This would be a guaranteed profit. The problem is that at some moment, +$0.01 was proven not to be the minimum and the price did go negative.



If you opened a long position worth $1,000 when the price was +$0.01 per barrel, expecting profits around 1 million percent when the price returns to $10 or so, you suddenly saw that the value of your position was negative. At that moment, you could have panicked and close that position, although it meant a tremendous loss. If you did it early, the loss (your new debt) could have been tolerable. But if you closed the position when the futures price was –$37.63, then your position was worth –$3,763,000. Minus four million dollars. A big problem for your original "clever" $1,000 bet.



But of course, closing that position at that time would be the case of suicidal panic because the price was almost guaranteed to go above zero. The fluctuation below zero was guaranteed to be a purely temporary financial curiosity, I think. I still believe that the long-term oil futures and the spot price of oil won't become negative in 2020 (the futures for June 2020 through March 2021 are trading for +$21 to, increasing, $35 now). But even if you correctly knew that the futures price would return above zero before expiry, your broker could have terminated your position prematurely and you may still have a huge debt.



This bizarre drop below zero is a consequence of the high inelasticity of oil (small mismatches between supply and demand must be compensated by huge changes of the price because it's hard to change the demand as well as the supply), low volumes in these particular futures (the June contract was more intensely traded and it is around +$20), perhaps some deliberate design, but also the difficulties with storing oil in the world where the demand has crashed terribly. The world has been wrecked in many ways. I suspect that not too many people are trying to preemptively think about similar unexpected events, like various negative prices, and their consequences for the financial survival of individuals, banks, corporations, and governments.



