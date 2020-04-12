April 11th deaths per million people vs lockdown

Sweden is doing very well and the advantage may become even much clearer in days



On the Worldometers.com coronavirus website, you may get lots and lots of basic numbers describing the dynamics of the Covid-19 epidemics in the world and in individual countries. Let us look at the Covid-related deaths reported by various large and/or Western enough countries for April 11th (Saturday) and their translation to the "per capita" basis.



We primarily want to see whether the lockdown helps.







Belgium: 327 deaths, 28.5 per million

U.K.: 917 deaths, 13.8 per million

Luxembourg: 8 deaths, 13.0 per million

Spain: 525 deaths, 11.2 per million

Italy: 619 deaths, 10.25 per million

France: 635 deaths, 9.5 per million

Holland: 132 deaths, 7.4 deaths per million

Ireland: 33 deaths, 6.7 per million

U.S.: 1830 deaths, 5.6 per million

Switzerland: 34 deaths, 3.97 per million

Portugal: 35 deaths, 3.4 per million

Denmark: 13 deaths, 2.3 per million

Canada: 84 deaths, 2.2 per million

Austria: 18 deaths, 2.03 per million

Sweden: 17 deaths, 1.66 per million

Germany: 135 deaths, 1.6 per million

Iran: 125 deaths, 1.53 per million

Norway: 6 deaths, 1.17 per million

Turkey: 95 deaths, 1.16 per million

Czechia: 10 deaths, 0.94 per million

Poland: 27 deaths, 0.71 per million

South Korea: 30 deaths, 0.58 per million

Belarus: 4 deaths, 0.42 per million

Brazil: 74 deaths, 0.34 per million

Finland: 1 death, 0.18 per million

Japan: 9 deaths, 0.07 per million

China: 0 deaths, 0 per million



I have ordered the countries according to "deaths per million people" on Saturday (yesterday). Sorry for the inconsistent conventions for rounding; these inconsistencies remind you that the countries follow different rules to measure many other numbers, too.







OK, it's not the full list of countries. (But all Western European and North American countries above 8 million people are included. Post-communist Europe is largely avoiding the virus. Yes, I included Belarus to funnily cheat a little bit.)



And the day is cherry-picked a little bit (Sweden had an anomalous drop but Finland had an even bigger drop on that day). Some death reports may have been delayed somewhere. And countries have different methodologies to decide who is counted as a Covid-related death. But an honest, intelligent person simply must admit that this table doesn't show any disadvantage of the "countries without lockdown" – Sweden, South Korea, Belarus, Brazil, Japan, and China are highlighted by the bold face font – and it arguably shows an increasingly visible advantage of these countries. Yes, it's mainly Sweden and perhaps only Sweden that may be legitimately compared to the other Western countries; the other unlocked countries have either defeated the virus by previous powerful enough policies, or they haven't been tangibly exposed to the virus "yet" at all.



By now, the non-lockdown countries generally seem to report fewer deaths than the most affected countries. And the most affected countries are those that have been under the most draconian and most long-lasting lockdowns.



It seems possible that in coming days or weeks, the advantage of the unlocked countries will become even more obvious than it is in the list above: even the number of new cases per day in Sweden, 466 on April 11th, seems to indicate a clear decrease that may continue in the coming days. Please, people, wake up. The idea that this lockdown is a good idea or makes things better is by far the most expensive lie in the history of mankind.





