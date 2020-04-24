Czech government lost a lockdown lawsuit, partly surrendered

Have the lawyers allowed to restore freedom in Czechia?
Czechia has clearly tamed the disease, because of the Covid-19 deceleration in many countries as well as our face mask policies. We had just about 50 new cases yesterday – and two fudging deaths in 24 hours. It would make sense to terminate the lockdown nonsense as soon as possible. But we're formally at the beginning of the 5-phase schedule to reopen the country.
Two days ago, we learned from the government that the schedule could be accelerated: the last step (including the reopening of generic restaurants) could be added to the 4th step on May 25th, instead of June 8th. That looked promising. But the acceleration was put on steroids hours later.
First, we got an open letter by 11 prominent physicians associated with the Charles University (autom. translation to English): the university's president Zima as well as Höschl, Pirk, Balík, Neuwirth, and 6 names I haven't mentioned yet. They criticized the hysteria and the lockdown, supported the herd immunity as the only realistic strategy, emphasized that the psychological and economic effects of the lockdown must also be taken into account, and voiced arguments that are basically identical to mine.
Moments later, we heard about some bombshell news. The Prague Municipal Court issued a verdict – which is final at this moment. Ondřej Dostál, an expert in the medical law, has sued the government's lockdown policies. The court agreed that four key regulations were illegal: the ban on the free movement of the persons, the closure of some small businesses, and more. They will be annulled on Monday, April 27th, the judges ruled! Monday will also be the 2nd step in the scheduled reopening process – shops up to 200 squared meters should be reopened in one way or another, along with "private consultation at colleges" and some other things.
There are lots of legalistic technicalities involved and I am no lawyer. A difference between a lawyer that was run over and a rabbit is that in front of the rabbit, you can see the braking path from the tires.
But it seems that technicalities were the reasons why Dostál won (just like when Al Capone was arrested for tax evasion). The government could have arguably issued very similar regulations if they were posted by the government as a whole. But the closure was dictated by the ministry of healthcare according to the law X but the ministry didn't have the right to do it. The government did have the right to do it, under the Crisis Law, but it's not quite clear whether it could have been done in an identical way.
The government decided to reissue the ban on the small businesses (those that should remain close after April 27th, anyway) so they will still be closed next Monday. It is not obvious whether the new, re-issued restrictions are legal. There are hints that according to the Crisis Law, the government could be obliged to fully compensate every business that is affected! Also, it seems plausible to some pundits that given the verdict we saw yesterday, tens of thousands of businesses could sue the government over the lockdown and perhaps win! ;-)
Needless to say, the government may have entered a legal minefield by these coronafascist decisions (which are made almost everywhere in the world so I wouldn't focus the criticism on our government). I am proud that in Czechia, it's still possible to challenge the government. The lawyer who won the lawsuit claims that he is not even a clear enemy of the lockdown. But he still thinks that the important laws should be obeyed. Amen to that. Even though 90% of Czechs were persuaded to support the lockdown (maybe, in many cases, just because of jealousy – they want owners of businesses to suffer), there was no mob that would start to attack and beat the lawyer. Thank God.
Our government has reacted by a mixture of "it is an absurd decision" and "we have already succeeded, anyway".
The government will try to uphold the closure of the businesses, claiming that this time, the decrees will be legal. However, it has surrendered in the case of the free movement of persons. Already today, on Friday, April 24th, Czechs are allowed to go outside in groups of 1-10 people again. And in fact, we are allowed to travel as tourists – through our Czech homeland but we are even allowed to leave the country now! I guess that an extra condition for that is that the other country allows us to get in ;-) but that's already a problem that cannot be quite settled by the Czech authorities and courts.
Note that Czechia isn't the only place where the lockdown was challenged in the courts. GOP lawmakers have sued the Democratic governor of Wisconsin over the stay-home order. I wish them good luck.
In Czechia, thankfully, courts aren't just puppet shows. Despite the "state of emergency" propaganda that has genuinely persuaded millions of Czechs that extraordinary steps were needed (they were not), the courts are still fairly assessing the compatibility of the acts and decisions with the existing laws. Laws simply can't cease to apply whenever a Chinese cold appears somewhere.
I would personally reopen everything and immediately, of course. Maybe I would keep the face masks for a few months. But I would also open Prague and Czechia for foreign tourists. They could follow the same rules as Czechs who return from foreign lands. A negative test or a 2-week quarantine at a Czech place could be enough to enter. Also, we could encourage all the hotels and restaurants to charge twice as much to foreign clients. I think that for quite some time, there would still be a huge demand for such trips to Czechia – because of the non-existent competition.
Yesterday, Czechia also started the government's official "measurement of herd immunity" that I recommended five weeks ago. 27,000 tests will be made on random people. Well, it seems that they won't be quite random people because "everyone who wants" may be tested. A speedy test produces results from the finger blood in 30 minutes, positive people go to quarantine and extra tests of antibodies as well as PCR (both?). The demand for the testing was huge, people were fighting in long queues. ;-)
By the way, there are some mixed results about the efficiency of both HCQ and Remdesivir. Both of them were claimed to be ineffective in some recent scientific experiments. My personal preliminary conclusion is that Remdesivir does work against Covid-19 but HCQ doesn't while Favipiravir and convalescent plasma are the best choices.
