Hysteria about the unknown long-term effects of the virus

The most widespread "subtype" of the global Covid-19 hysteria is the worry that "we will all die" or at least "the number of Covid-19 fatalities will be staggering".
Since the beginning, careful thinkers among us knew this to be nonsense: the case fatality rate clearly isn't "dramatically" different from that of flu. It was clear to some of us from the beginning that lots of mild cases were and are completely overlooked which is why the probability of death assuming an infection is correspondingly lower than naively expected. A Stanford study in the Santa Clara County, California, says that it's lower by a factor of 50-85. The actual probability of death from Covid-19 is surely way below 1%
Also, we see that the exponential growth of the cases or fatalities cannot ever continue. From the moment of reaching e.g. "one death per million people", every nation or city may see at most 4-5 weeks of growth and then the disease starts to stagnate and decrease. Yitzhak Ben Israel, a famous Israeli scientist, observed that the pattern of the deaths is pretty much universal, regardless of policies.
So it seems clear that Lombardy (and similarly heavily affected places) is the worst case scenario: some 0.1% of the population dies before the peak and some extra 0.1% after the peak. Typical places will have much less than 0.1% of deaths. The herd immunity is basically achieved at these places; one-third of Chelsea, a Hispanic working-class suburb in North of Greater Boston, has antibodies at this moment.
Even the "twice 0.1% of population dies" worst case scenario is equivalent to the doubling of the overall death rate for two months or a 10% increase per one year. And it's a one-time event – the following seasons are surely going to be weaker. Despite 2 months of the global shutdown and the unlimited hysteria (with 24-hour-long special broadcasts at many TV stations), the new virus still killed 3-4 times fewer people in the world than flu normally does during the average season. Indeed, it's unfair to compare Covid-19 with flu because the former still cannot compete with the latter!
All the people who have been predicting millions of deaths in the U.S. and super-overfilled hospitals across the world and similar things have been proven staggeringly wrong. Because it was really a "test of their lifetime" and they have absolutely failed, I will never be able to respect any of these people as thinkers again.
While the "simple exaggerated overall numbers of corpses" are the leading "idea" that the hysterical people nurture in their pathological minds, it is not the only one. Another theme are the "unknown long-term consequences of the virus". I think that most of the people who are spamming my social network timelines by similar garbage must be genuinely terrified – it really looks like that they have totally lost their marbles and they're not just pretending such a loss.
The particular alleged long-term scary implications of the virus include:
* infertility (after lesions or inflammation of testicles)
* damage to the kidneys
* damage to the brain
* incorporation of the virus' genetic information to ours
* recurrence of the disease and non-existence of real immunity
and several more. Each of them leads to some know-how and technical discussions in biology. So there was a paper (and there's still a medrxiv copy of it) claiming that Covid-19 produces male infertility. The paper was removed on March 16th. Of course, the original paper created many more exciting stories than the removal of it from any "more official" websites.
There exist similar claims about the brain, fear about the incorporation of the genetic information (most of the people spreading this junk don't even know that viruses have RNA, not DNA), and doubts about the very existence of immunity.
A person who hasn't studied virology up to some serious depth may see some technical jargon, plausibly sounding sentences about "something horrific" that is happening or will happen, maybe he adds several freshly invented words to something that he saw, and he may immediately become a horrified believer in this kind of fake news. But already at the point when he starts to think in this way, he shows that he has completely lost his common sense and sanity.
African communist mass killers at the WHO (thanks to Trump for defunding this atrocious organization) may spread insane claims that the recovery doesn't prevent another one soon. But everyone who has at least the "kindergarten-level basics in biology" knows this to be nonsense. When a disease caused by (easily replicating) microorganisms or viruses is defeated, it's because it's defeated by something that exists in the human blood, and it will be present for some time. This claim is true absolutely universally. Immunity works. If you forget about these things, you get downgraded to a mentally defective, stupid animal. There is no exception here.
And be sure that our relatives, four rhesus macaques, were infected in an experiment and it indeed turned out that they couldn't be infected again, at least in the next week. The question is how lasting the immunity is but there is no doubt that the timescale is vastly longer than weeks. Most likely, it will be comparable to those "years" that we know from other diseases.
Also, ACE2 (an enzyme that the new virus interacts with) may get expressed in testicles, kidneys, brains, whatever, and the virus may include its RNA to some human genetic code somewhere. But all these things are absolutely normal if they're possible. It's the idea that "something totally, qualitatively, metaphysically new" started to take place in 2019-2020 – and therefore we should be worried as never before – that is a proof that the worried person doesn't have any scientific literacy whatsoever; or that he has lost all his marbles.
Nothing like that is really possible.
The difference between the sane people's understanding of any of these things; and the insane people's misunderstanding of any of these things ultimately boils down to the zeroth-order approximate understanding of "what actually happened in early 2020". Sane people just know that
some more or less new flu-like virus type was identified and it got a huge amount of marketing and hype by scientifically illiterate people and liars.The insane people believe something totally different which is
an extraordinary event in the history of the human race took place, people and nations react in dramatic ways, and these dramatic reactions must be focused upon, amplified, replicated, and used as a proof that the underlying event is truly unique and cataclysmic.In other words, the difference between rationality and hysteria is nothing else than another example of the mundia vs modia dichotomy. When "loud tests" such as the Covid-19 hysteria take place, people are divided to those who actually believe in Nature, calculations, impersonal arguments; and those who believe in humanities, social sciences, and similar pseudosciences, and who are just stupid sheep that reproduce (and often amplify) other sheep's behavior. It's this simple.
If you're a mundia type, you believe in science, actual arguments, and you also possess basics of the scientific thinking that you simply won't throw away the first time when someone tries to make you scared. Mundia people know that there are many virus types (and they don't need to know there are millions of them) while a small fraction (well, you don't need to know that it is 5,000) have been fully described; new types or strains unavoidably emerge rather often; some pairs of the viruses are much closer to each other than to other viruses; and there exist certain laws governing the behavior of viruses in the real world that are completely universal.
And the mundia types know that there exist "generic people's reactions to natural phenomena" and most of these reactions are absolutely irrational rubbish. Most of the rumors on the Internet are garbage, most of the newspapers articles and whining by the generic people on TV screens is atrocious junk, and so on. If you haven't figured this basic fact out yet, then you are squarely on the modia side, a brainwashed scientifically illiterate dumb sheep that has virtually no chance to properly understand anything, at least not repeatedly and for an extended period of time.
For the mundia people, it is spectacularly obvious that nothing "totally new" could have happened e.g. about coronaviruses and male infertility. The correct explanation is that the wave of hysteria has encouraged many people to invent and spread lots of idiotic fairy-tales. But there exists no beef that would be worth a serious discussion among the intelligent people. If Covid-19 were sufficiently frequently causing male infertility, surely someone would have already noticed. Italians are obsessed with fudging all the time, millions of them have gone through the infection, but even if you believe it has been just hundreds of thousands, surely some Italian man would have noticed that e.g. he cannot ejaculate after Covid-19 or something like that.
So we surely have enough empirical data to be sure that if such a lasting impact of Covid-19 on the state of men's testicles exists, it must be extremely mild or extremely rare or both.
But even if you ignored the fresh experimental data – including the absence of such claims from 100+ countries where this predicted effect should have emerged but it didn't – you should still be able to see that the claim doesn't add up by "pure thought". How can you know that it is extremely unlikely that Covid-19 causes remarkably new things in testicles, kidneys, brains etc.?
Because the only reason why this otherwise irrelevant type of the coronavirus is watched so closely is that it causes viral pneumonia (which is what kills almost all the fatalities). Among thousands of viruses that annoy humans, lots of them are almost completely harmless. The virus causing Covid-19 is a close relative of some other coronaviruses that cause 18% cases of common cold. When it comes to the average person's worries, it only differs by the bigger impact on lungs, some other tissues in the respiratory system, and the correspondingly higher fever. If the virus were also causing some terrible things to testicles, kidneys, and brains, we would have heard much more about it, right? It would be happening. It is extremely unlikely that a rare relative of common cold that makes things "much tougher for the lungs" would also be the virus that does "something extraordinary to the testicles, kidneys, or brains".
This "double or triple skill" of a new relative of common cold is simply extremely unlikely. In other words, if you are worried about the impact of the Covid-19 virus on testicles, kidneys, and brains, or any other non-respiratory organ, you should have been equally worried about the impact of every new strain of common cold on the very same organs! There is really absolutely no reason to treat Covid-19 differently from a common cold in these additional respects! It is absolutely irrational and scientifically indefensible to treat them differently and once you start to treat the Covid-19 virus differently than all other viruses in all these additional "hypotheses", you have switched to the side of hopeless unlimited morons that just worship a virus and demand all rationality to be totally sacrificed to the Holy Virus.
A person who hasn't lost his common sense must immediately see that it is much more likely that some people wanted to be interesting and started to combine the virus with some organs and rationalizing would-be arguments that may connect these two sides. It is very clear that the actual connection was made up. ACE2 has something to do with testicles and kidneys; and also with Covid-19. So testicles+kidneys were "connected" with Covid-19. Needless to say, this kind of "connection" is just deceptive mirage that someone made up in order to be interesting. There exists absolutely no reason to think that the answer "Yes" is better than "No" to the question "is it useful to think about the relationship between testicles+kidneys on one side and Covid-19 on the other side". The only reason why the answer "Yes" got popular is that millions people are hysterical and they look for the rationalizations of the answer "Yes". Millions of morons want to be terrified even more than they are, so they are ready to pay for ludicrously irrational justifications of the "Yes" answer.
Just like in the case of telepathy, extra-sensorial perception, and lots of other types of superstitions, the human irrationality is clearly a much more viable and likely explanation of their emotional testimonies about their "extraordinary" perceptions than some extraordinarily new underlying physical or biological phenomena!
The modia people constantly prove their being mindless brainwashed sheep by statements such as
the virus must be terribly important and serious because China has locked down a province, others are doing similar things, TV stations are running special broadcasts etc.What is remarkable about the stupidity of these sheep is that they don't understand that the mass hysteria is an unavoidable consequence of many people's adoption of this very behavioral pattern. Once you accept the proposition that "it's right to be terrified and to spread fear once you see other people around you who are terrified and dramatically react to something", then it is logically unavoidable for all the individuals of your kind – hundreds of millions of stupid sheep in brain-dead herds across the world – to switch into the runaway exponentially growth pandemics of mass hysteria. Just think about it: it really is unavoidable. All these morons act as amplifiers each other. So it's unavoidable that they just amplify some noise at the end. And it's exactly what has happened to hundreds of millions of people who aren't capable of critical thinking. That includes lots of people who used to pretend that they could think independently with their brains but they were always lying.
So what happened is that some relative of the flu virus – or, more precisely, a close relative of the viruses behind 18% of common cold cases – has gotten an extraordinary P.R. It was so successful that hundreds of millions of easily impressionable morons across the world – which includes lots of flabbergasting morons who are employed as professors or who have other remarkable jobs but they're exactly as dumb as the working-class morons or morons among beggars – were totally impressed by this P.R. and started to behave as if something totally unprecedented has taken place in the world of viral diseases. But nothing like that has taken place.
Viral diseases still operate in the business-as-usual (and competent doctors do agree that exactly the same should hold for the healthcare systems – especially because other, more fatal health conditions haven't gone away) and Covid-19 is not qualitatively different from many other infectious respiratory illnesses that have been with us for millions of years and that were always getting partially updated, mutated, and replaced. Instead, the only "really big" events are those related to the mass hysteria which is worse than mankind has seen for many centuries – and it probably leads to a more irrational behavior than one seen in the Middle Ages.
I am amazed how many people can't see through the simple methods used to produce the mass hysteria. Some not really honest mediocre inkspiller at The Guardian or any other outlet cherry-picks "experts", twists their sentences, adds an indefensible hysterical title, and many people are impressed with this kind of garbage "journalism". Thank God, at least Bill Maher sees through and criticizes this panic porn. But so many people who should know better – and even better than Bill Maher – are just 100% manipulated. They believe that a dumb dishonest manipulative mediocre inkspiller knows more about biology than I do. They may even suggest that I should learn from these inkspillers. Yes, it's both insane as well as extraordinarily offensive for me. There is no inkspiller in The Guardian or the CNN who understands natural sciences more than 5% of my understanding. Sadly, this is a society that is largely controlled by lying stupid human trash.
