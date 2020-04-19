Hysteria about the unknown long-term effects of the virus

The most widespread "subtype" of the global Covid-19 hysteria is the worry that "we will all die" or at least "the number of Covid-19 fatalities will be staggering".



Since the beginning, careful thinkers among us knew this to be nonsense: the case fatality rate clearly isn't "dramatically" different from that of flu. It was clear to some of us from the beginning that lots of mild cases were and are completely overlooked which is why the probability of death assuming an infection is correspondingly lower than naively expected. A Stanford study in the Santa Clara County, California, says that it's lower by a factor of 50-85. The actual probability of death from Covid-19 is surely way below 1%



Also, we see that the exponential growth of the cases or fatalities cannot ever continue. From the moment of reaching e.g. "one death per million people", every nation or city may see at most 4-5 weeks of growth and then the disease starts to stagnate and decrease. Yitzhak Ben Israel, a famous Israeli scientist, observed that the pattern of the deaths is pretty much universal, regardless of policies.



So it seems clear that Lombardy (and similarly heavily affected places) is the worst case scenario: some 0.1% of the population dies before the peak and some extra 0.1% after the peak. Typical places will have much less than 0.1% of deaths. The herd immunity is basically achieved at these places; one-third of Chelsea, a Hispanic working-class suburb in North of Greater Boston, has antibodies at this moment.



Even the "twice 0.1% of population dies" worst case scenario is equivalent to the doubling of the overall death rate for two months or a 10% increase per one year. And it's a one-time event – the following seasons are surely going to be weaker. Despite 2 months of the global shutdown and the unlimited hysteria (with 24-hour-long special broadcasts at many TV stations), the new virus still killed 3-4 times fewer people in the world than flu normally does during the average season. Indeed, it's unfair to compare Covid-19 with flu because the former still cannot compete with the latter!







All the people who have been predicting millions of deaths in the U.S. and super-overfilled hospitals across the world and similar things have been proven staggeringly wrong. Because it was really a "test of their lifetime" and they have absolutely failed, I will never be able to respect any of these people as thinkers again.







While the "simple exaggerated overall numbers of corpses" are the leading "idea" that the hysterical people nurture in their pathological minds, it is not the only one. Another theme are the "unknown long-term consequences of the virus". I think that most of the people who are spamming my social network timelines by similar garbage must be genuinely terrified – it really looks like that they have totally lost their marbles and they're not just pretending such a loss.



The particular alleged long-term scary implications of the virus include:



* infertility (after lesions or inflammation of testicles)

* damage to the kidneys

* damage to the brain

* incorporation of the virus' genetic information to ours

* recurrence of the disease and non-existence of real immunity



and several more. Each of them leads to some know-how and technical discussions in biology. So there was a paper (and there's still a medrxiv copy of it) claiming that Covid-19 produces male infertility. The paper was removed on March 16th. Of course, the original paper created many more exciting stories than the removal of it from any "more official" websites.



There exist similar claims about the brain, fear about the incorporation of the genetic information (most of the people spreading this junk don't even know that viruses have RNA, not DNA), and doubts about the very existence of immunity.



A person who hasn't studied virology up to some serious depth may see some technical jargon, plausibly sounding sentences about "something horrific" that is happening or will happen, maybe he adds several freshly invented words to something that he saw, and he may immediately become a horrified believer in this kind of fake news. But already at the point when he starts to think in this way, he shows that he has completely lost his common sense and sanity.



African communist mass killers at the WHO (thanks to Trump for defunding this atrocious organization) may spread insane claims that the recovery doesn't prevent another one soon. But everyone who has at least the "kindergarten-level basics in biology" knows this to be nonsense. When a disease caused by (easily replicating) microorganisms or viruses is defeated, it's because it's defeated by something that exists in the human blood, and it will be present for some time. This claim is true absolutely universally. Immunity works. If you forget about these things, you get downgraded to a mentally defective, stupid animal. There is no exception here.







And be sure that our relatives, four rhesus macaques, were infected in an experiment and it indeed turned out that they couldn't be infected again, at least in the next week. The question is how lasting the immunity is but there is no doubt that the timescale is vastly longer than weeks. Most likely, it will be comparable to those "years" that we know from other diseases.



Also, ACE2 (an enzyme that the new virus interacts with) may get expressed in testicles, kidneys, brains, whatever, and the virus may include its RNA to some human genetic code somewhere. But all these things are absolutely normal if they're possible. It's the idea that "something totally, qualitatively, metaphysically new" started to take place in 2019-2020 – and therefore we should be worried as never before – that is a proof that the worried person doesn't have any scientific literacy whatsoever; or that he has lost all his marbles.



Nothing like that is really possible.



The difference between the sane people's understanding of any of these things; and the insane people's misunderstanding of any of these things ultimately boils down to the zeroth-order approximate understanding of "what actually happened in early 2020". Sane people just know that



some more or less new flu-like virus type was identified and it got a huge amount of marketing and hype by scientifically illiterate people and liars.



an extraordinary event in the history of the human race took place, people and nations react in dramatic ways, and these dramatic reactions must be focused upon, amplified, replicated, and used as a proof that the underlying event is truly unique and cataclysmic.



the virus must be terribly important and serious because China has locked down a province, others are doing similar things, TV stations are running special broadcasts etc.

