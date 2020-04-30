Important ingredients of science that are said to be unscientific

Mankind is drowning in fake science and it is overwhelmed by "experts" who don't really understand anything but who are being enthusiastically promoted by the fake news media.
In many cases, these "experts" seemingly authoritatively say that "you can't do this or that because it is unscientific". In most cases, such assertions are incorrect. They are not just "exaggerations". More often, they are upside down.
Here is a list – a highly incomplete list – of 12 widespread assertions that are wrong and they are importantly wrong.
- It is unscientific to disagree with the consensus
- It is unscientific to agree with a majority of scientists
- It is unscientific to say that something is likely or unlikely
- A theory is unscientific if it says that a quantity is meaningless if or when it is not observed by a well-defined procedure
- It is unscientific to use aesthetic criteria while picking a theory
- A theory is unscientific if it agrees with an older theory and they cannot be distinguished in currently doable experiments
- It is unscientific to reduce a scientific question to an elaborate calculation or a complex mathematical argument
- It is unscientific to dismiss an experiment (and evidence building on it) as a fraud or bad science
- It is unscientific to consider people's subjective preferences and/or money in the scientific selection of the best policy
- It is unscientific to dismiss an observed pattern as a coincidence or a fluke
- It is unscientific to conclude that an observed pattern is probably not a coincidence and there must be a more detailed explanation
- It is unscientific to claim that there is positive evidence in favor of a theory
It is unscientific to disagree with the consensus
OK, I placed the "consensus science" at the top because it probably plays the most prominent role. Consensus has nothing to do with science. When consensus exists, it means that some people agree with each other. But that doesn't mean that they're right. It doesn't mean that they are doing proper science. Armies or churches may experience consensus but that doesn't make their opinion scientifically valid. In fact, they are more likely to be wrong. Also, consensus is much more characteristic for the armies and churches than for the scientific communities. We might say that "not consensus" is more characteristic for science than "consensus".
Lots of wonderful speeches were delivered and lots of wonderful essays were written about the fallacy of mixing consensus with science. Aliens Cause Global Warming, a 2003 Caltech speech by Michael Crichton, remains my favorite one. He explained that great scientists have been great exactly because they disagreed with the consensus and were right. And he gave lots of – mostly medical – examples of situations (yes, especially infectious and non-infectious diseases, it's so relevant now!) in which the consensus was scientifically wrong. The track record of the consensus in science is extremely lousy, indeed.
But a positive take on this issue is even more important: someone who became a scientist when he was aware of his talents and his unusual curiosity knows that a "great scientist" (even a "kid scientist") is someone who is much better at certain things than most. And much better also means that he has significantly different opinions on many things – because the creation of "proper opinions" is the ultimate job of science. A person who has ever been any good in science would never advocate the consensus science because he knows that the consensus is almost the same as mediocrity which is not good enough science. It's the science or "science" of the schoolkids who get a C, the median grade!
It is unscientific to agree with a majority of scientists
I decided to include a point that "approximately sounds" opposite to the previous one. Just like there exist chronic joiners who need to be a part of a herd (who like the flawed idea of "consensus science"), there exist "professional mavericks" who need to oppose the majority all the time. And because they do so, they must be the geniuses, they think.
Well, it doesn't work like that, either. Just like the agreement with a majority isn't an argument supporting your claims, the disagreement with the majority (or any group) fails to be a proper argument, too. The geniuses found something that was unknown to the majority and they often disagreed with that majority. But they "also" had to be right. They "also" had to have some arguments that actually implied that they were right and these arguments must have been universally accepted as the valid ones later. I have placed the word "also" in quotes because being right and having the evidence is actually the main thing in science, not just a cherry on a pie of your ego!
While the "chronic sheep" and "professional mavericks" sound opposite to each other, they are also very similar to each other. The problem of both groups is that they are trying to replace the scientific method – and actual experiments, calculations, and logical arguments – by some sociological exercises, by the counting of heads. At the end, they differ by a sign but they share the general misconception that the truth about Nature may be found by counting the heads.
It is unscientific to say that something is likely or unlikely
My favorite monologue is Feynman's description of his debate about the flying saucers with a layman. A self-confident layman was convinced that he was a great scientist because he believed in flying saucers. Feynman didn't. The antagonist angrily asked "Can you prove that they don't exist?" Clearly, Feynman couldn't prove it – in the sense of a mathematical proof – but it seemed unlikely to him.
The antagonist protested: Feynman surely couldn't be a scientist if he were using words such as "likely" and "unlikely". Well, not at all. As Feynman pointed out, the conclusions that something is more likely and something is less likely are exactly what the valid conclusions in natural sciences look like! Natural science just cannot prove statements rigorously, as in mathematics, because everything is at least "slightly" or "in principle" uncertain. We don't have any true axioms in natural sciences.
The calculation of the likelihoods also follows from the real world scientific experiments. The data always suffer from some fluctuations and error margins which is why the assertions may be demonstrated at some "confidence level" i.e. all the statements about the validity of the hypotheses are probabilistic in character.
A theory is unscientific if it says that a quantity is meaningless if or when it is not observed by a well-defined procedure
This myth is the primary and most universal invalid criticism that many confused people throw against quantum mechanics, the main foundation of modern physics. Quantum mechanics says that one may calculate the probabilities of outcomes of measurements but it also says that the question "what actually happens before or in the absence of a measurement" is a meaningless one.
That can't be true, the anti-quantum zealots scream. Quantum mechanics isn't a theory if it dares to say such a thing, they usually add.
Well, it is a perfectly consistent and accurate theory and saying that "some questions are meaningless" is an important part of the axiomatic framework of quantum mechanics. There is clearly no way to prove – not even at a decent confidence level – that some quantities in Nature have well-defined values even in the absence of observations. If you could prove that they're well-defined, you would almost certainly need to observe them but if you did so, you would violate the condition that we are talking about quantities "that or when they are not observed".
So it's just not possible to prove that there is anything wrong with the assumption that the "values of quantities are meaningless or ill-defined before the observation". This assumption is not only "acceptable"; it seems absolutely necessary for the theory to work.
Anti-quantum zealots often say that quantum mechanics isn't a theory for this reason, it is at most a procedure. I am sorry but it is a perfect theory and the claim "it's meaningless to ask about the value of a quantity in the absence of an observation" is exactly on par with "the Earth isn't flat". It is an important statement that the theory makes – and making statements is the very purpose of all theories! If you demand quantities to "sharply exist" in the absence of an observation, you are ignorant about fundamental scientific insights just like the people who insist that the right theory must agree with their belief that "the Earth is flat".
The non-realism of the correct theory – which we call quantum mechanics – is as well-established as the roundness of our planet. It is equally stupid to oppose both findings. Werner Heisenberg was the main person who discovered the non-realism of quantum mechanics. But he has often credited Albert Einstein for the main thesis. (And Einstein was a member of an older generation that was still reading philosophers' texts and Einstein himself has credited the positivists, the dominant philosophical school of the 19th century, for this attitude.)
Einstein understood that questions such as "the simultaneity of two events" are ill-defined in general. They only make sense if you pick a particular observer – which means, in the context of Einstein's special theory of relativity, an inertial reference frame. The simultaneity of pairs of events looked like absolute, generally meaningful questions before 1905 but Einstein has changed that. Only if you clarify some details, the question may restore its meaning but the answer will depend on the details.
Heisenberg really did the same thing but the dependence on the details is much more intense and counterintuitive than in the case of relativity. In relativity, one could still define "invariants" that were independent of the reference frame. In quantum mechanics, the only "invariants" that are independent of the observer are \(c\)-numbers such as \(\pi\): they are universal, time-independent mathematical constants! All other physical quantities, the \(q\)-numbers, unavoidably depend on the choice of the observer and what he considers an observation, at least in principle, if you demand the maximum accuracy that the laws of physics allow. That's how Nature works.
To dislike this insight and demand the return to the "observer independence" i.e. before quantum mechanics (or before relativity) is exactly as misguided as to demand the return to the flat Earth theory.
It is unscientific to use aesthetic criteria while picking a theory
That's a favorite misconception promoted by some critics of modern physics, especially physics of the recent 50 years. Well, it is totally legitimate for scientists to pay attention to criteria that may be classified (and that are often classified by the scientists themselves) as "aesthetic criteria". Indeed, whenever it happens, it happens in a context in which more "technocratic" arguments are absent.
But that doesn't mean that science could equally proceed without these aesthetic criteria. Special relativity may have been discovered by Einstein by clever but still "technocratic" arguments. But he saw the underlying beauty of the resulting theory and understood that it wasn't quite a coincidence that the outcome was beautiful. That's why he started to pay much more attention to the aesthetic criteria. And it didn't end up to be just a "reference to an authority": "Einstein liked the aesthetic criteria". Instead, Einstein found the general theory of relativity, the correct relativistic theory of gravity.
Paul Dirac found his Dirac equation for the electron and positron by systematically looking for beautiful equations and there exist numerous examples.
The general statement "the beauty is the truth" may be considered unscientific but there exists a specific subclass of "types of beauties" that are present in the laws of physics and it is no coincidence. A beautiful theory generally doesn't have "useless parts arbitrarily attached to others" (or unnecessary parameters) and this is a trait that may indeed be argued to make a theory more likely because it increases the Bayesian priors. The "initial pie of the probability" is divided among the possible hypotheses and the beautiful theories without too many deformations and variations get a bigger portion of the pie because they don't have to share the pie with the "siblings"!
We have many other mathematical arguments in favor of the "beauty" in various situations.
For example, there is a reason why the Standard Model has a "relatively small" number of parameters, some 30 or so. It is an effective quantum field theory which may be derived as a low-energy limit of a more complete theory. It's just a mathematical fact that the space of such possible effective theories – that are approximately valid at energies much lower than a "cutoff energy" – are typically finite-dimensional spaces with reasonably small dimensions (zero, one, several, dozens, or at most hundreds). So some claims about the beauty may really be justified by the mathematics of the "renormalization group".
Here I need to mention that the Minimal Supersymmetric Standard Model is another effective theory with some 105 parameters or so. This higher number doesn't really suppress the theory much. The theory is still beautiful because we know that it is not the final word. It is a low-energy approximation to a more complete theory which really has no continuous parameters (if it is derivable from string theory): all the parameters may be computed at the end.
Even if you admit that this claim is largely a wishful thinking that wasn't proven to work for our real Universe, it doesn't matter much. 105 is still a very small number of parameters because the number of assorted "numbers" that experimental physicists may measure is vastly higher than 105. And the theory still predicts all these infinitely many experimental results assuming just some 105 parameters. Yes, we really use the 30-dimensional, Standard-Model-like "subspace" of the parameter space of a supersymmetric theory. It's "economic" to do so. But this "economy" doesn't mean that supersymmetry is wrong. Instead, it is totally obvious that the "economy" is only an artifact of the low-energy approximation and completely ceases to work once you approach higher energy scales (the cutoff of the Standard Model etc.) so it cannot be considered a valid criterion to pick the right theory that is valid at all scales.
Outside physics, some arguments are ultimately aesthetic, too. You might always promote a creationist alternative to Darwin's evolution theory. You need to fine-tune all the details (perhaps as initial conditions, as recommended by Bishop Usher: God buried all the dinosaur bones 6000 years ago to confuse us) to explain everything that the evolution theory may explain naturally. What's wrong about the explanation via God? At the end, what is wrong is that this God and His work are an ugly mess. The probability that God had these exact properties and He did the things in the way that emulates Darwin is unlikely, according to the normal evolution-believing scientists. But even if some believer argued that it is a heresy to say that God is unlikely, whatever He is, well, He is still ugly if He emulated all the mess that was created by the evolution naturally. We (at least those of us who are men) are allowed to say that Jesus Christ and His father are ugly because both of them have told us that homosexuality is a sin. ;-)
A theory is unscientific if it agrees with an older theory and they cannot be distinguished in currently doable experiments
This misconception is another typical talking point promoted by the fake scientists as a would-be argument against all of modern physics. We shouldn't allow physicists to work on string theory or the supersymmetric extensions of the Standard Model because they are "unfalsifiable".
Well, string theory's particular vacua and supersymmetric quantum field theories are perfectly falsifiable. The difficulty is that when we pick the vacua or the supersymmetric quantum field theories that (approximately but rather precisely) agree with the experiment, they also (approximately but rather precisely) agree with the non-stringy, non-supersymmetric Standard Model.
But this agreement doesn't make the new theories "unscientific" and the "older" theory (the Standard Model) just can't be picked as the winner just because it's older. Whether a theory is older or newer has nothing to do with the validity of the theory. Both older and newer theories may be correct. Every reader with the IQ above 50 understands this trivial point. Nature doesn't care what theories were found earlier than others by some pathetic humans. Is the Earth round or flat according to the question whether humans first said the word "round" or the word "flat"? Surely it doesn't work in this way, does it? The answer to the question "which theory is correct" or "more correct" has already existed before the humans started to investigate anything! And indeed, before there were any humans, too.
The actual traits that discriminate the Standard Model from its newer extensions are questions such as the solution to the hierarchy problems, consistent incorporation of gravity, and more, and indeed, the older theories are defective in these respects which is why the newer theories are preferred if not "absolutely needed". The assumption that "older theories must be insisted upon because they are old" is silly.
It is unscientific to reduce a scientific question to an elaborate calculation or a complex mathematical argument
Clearly, there exist people who are illiterate as physicists because they don't have the required mathematical skills. Some of these people may still be presented as "experts" by the fake news media even though they are clueless about physics. Dumb laymen who also suck in mathematics are being encouraged to be self-confident about their defect – you should be proud about it, they are being told. And of course the unreasonably arrogant ones among them become proud about their stupidity.
Mathematics has been an inseparable part of physics since the beginning of physics as a discipline under this name – and even centuries before that. Archimedes needed to measure volumes which was pretty difficult. Galileo who founded the scientific method had to calculate with the parabolic curves when he measured the trajectories of objects falling from the tower of Pisa.
And Isaac Newton really founded physics as a quantitative science. He needed to discover calculus, derivatives, differential equations, and integrals, because those were simply needed for a proper formulation of the laws of physics. And this fact – that a good physicist simply has to be well ahead of the average human in the mathematical skills, and in fundamental physics, good physicists must often beat the world's best mathematicians in the depth of their understanding of mathematics (and sometimes discover completely new branches of mathematics) – was becoming increasingly self-evident in the following centuries.
Thermodynamics and the physics of solids – and then electricity and magnetism – required partial differential equations (functions depend on many variables) and not just the ordinary ones (one variable, time). Relativity brought tensors into physics – and particular tensors such as the Riemann and Ricci tensor. Quantum mechanics brought the Hilbert (complex vector) spaces, operators, and their eigenstates and eigenvalues. And the required mathematics got even more advanced in quantum field theory and especially string theory.
Some people are unhappy about this fact and some of them even want to claim that an argument must be scientifically wrong if it can't be explained without mathematics. Sorry, it just doesn't work like that. It is a nice game to try to remove unnecessary mathematical stuff from an argument – to follow the prescription from the frequently repeated quotes that you must explain physics to your grandmother and a barmaid if you really understand it – but at the end, you can't eliminate mathematics from all of physics. You can't really eliminate it from other natural sciences, either.
Various tools and skills are useful if not needed for the progress in various portions of natural sciences and mathematical tools are surely among the omnipresent ones. The need for increasingly deep mathematics is obvious when we look for increasingly deep explanations in physics.
It is unscientific to dismiss an experiment (and evidence building on it) as a fraud or bad science
This is a misconception that overlaps with the "consensus science" at the very top. Sometimes, a scientist simply says that "he doesn't believe an experiment" or "he doesn't believe some other work or claim made by someone else". This is so disrespectful that it must be considered unscientific, the misguided people often say.
Surely science involves the duty to believe every claim that is said to be "experimental" or "scientific".
Sorry, it doesn't. Science couldn't work like that. For science to work, scientists must have – and, whether you like it or not, they do have – the right to dismiss some claims and some work, including experiments, as rubbish. Experimenters are human and fallible, too. And some of them are fraudsters. The worse an experimenter is and the more subtle the question is, the more likely it is for the experimenter to do something incorrect (or something intentionally dishonest) which invalidates his conclusion.
There is a fuzzy limit to this "disbelief". Of course scientists shouldn't end up "disbelieving everything" that they see with their own eyes etc. But they may surely disbelieve some things, claims, including claims by experimenters. Such a partial disbelief may be needed for them to believe in many other things. The proper decision which things may be disbelieved is a part of the scientist's job or craft. A scientist understands the relationships between various claims – which means that he knows that "not all the statements made by others may be true simultaneously" – and ultimately ends up with a framework of opinions that is consistent with the conclusions reached by most reputable experiments, a truly high majority, but usually not all of them because it's just not possible.
A scientist may be led by the evidence to disbelieve statements by a majority, by the most famous colleagues, even by the most intelligent colleagues, and by the "most experimental" claims that exist, too. He may decide that some of the wrong conclusions of experiments are due to the complexity that was too much for the experimenters; he may conclude that some experiments are intentionally fraudulent, too. All these things may happen and the idea that "scientists are forbidden from contemplating these unflattering possibilities" totally contradicts the academic freedom that is totally necessary for science to flourish.
It is unscientific to consider people's subjective preferences and/or money in the scientific selection of the best policy
Well, this is a misconception about applied sciences – and everything else that I discuss in this text are primarily "pure sciences" – but I think it's a great addition to this list, too. Well, sometimes certain people tell us "how individuals and societies should behave" and what "laws should be adopted" and they claim to have a "scientific" method to find the answers. We don't need any politicians or democracy, they say: science may dictate all the right laws and acts directly.
Someone else tells them that "people prefer this or that because of one reason or another" and/or "this choice would have some financial costs". And the proponents of the "scientific" method to do politics protest: it is unscientific to discuss the money and people's desires and subjective preferences.
I am sorry but when you discuss policies, it is always right to discuss people's desires and financial questions because "making the people happy", in one perspective or another, is the ultimate purpose of the policies (and the money quantifies a substantial portion of this happiness). Science may answer the questions "how the world works" but it cannot answer the questions "how we should behave". While economics is a "less rigorous" science than physics and others, it is clearly the most relevant (social) science that helps politicians to pick the optimal policies.
The claim that the money and people's desires must be "erased" from the decisions to make the decisions "scientific" are just a deluded extreme left-wing propaganda that has absolutely nothing to do with science in the proper sense. A sane scientist understands that economic decisions are naturally made with the help of economics – which is a generalized science which quantifies the people's desires and predicts many outcomes of the interactions between the people's desires.
It is unscientific to dismiss an observed pattern as a coincidence or a fluke
We may sometimes see some patterns, an apparent correlation, regularity etc. And some people are attracted to it. Numerology is a special subclass of these patterns that may attract someone. A scientist may often say that it's a coincidence, there is nothing to be seen here. The friend of the numerological or other deeper explanations may protest. It is surely an unacceptable attitude for a scientist to take.
I am sorry but it is perfectly OK for a scientist to believe or assume (e.g. in his working hypothesis) that some patterns are just coincidences or flukes and one shouldn't spend a very long time with "explaining them". The best scientific evidence often seems to imply that many of them are coincidences, indeed.
It is unscientific to claim that there is positive evidence in favor of a theory
To be fair and balanced, I also included the "nearly opposite" claim. Scientists often see patterns that are being ignored by someone else (and perhaps some scientists as well) and they claim that the pattern must have an explanation or they justify research that may take many years.
Their antagonists may claim that the proposition "this pattern or the smallness of a number etc. needs an explanation" is always unscientific. Well, it is obviously not generally unscientific. A proper scientist must make realistic, and ideally correct, decisions about the questions "which patterns are coincidences" and "which are not".
The most relevant quantity that helps him to draw the line is the probability, of course. If some patterns are reasonably likely to emerge by chance, they may be easily considered to be coincidences. If some patterns would be extremely unlikely (ten to the minus fiftieth power, for example) to emerge by chance – and I mean to emerge from your best theory which involves some probabilistic distributions for parameters and makes probabilistic predictions as well – then it really means that the theory is "falsified" and you need to find a better one.
That's the basic process of science: the falsification of theories that don't seem to work. If a theory predicts that the probability of an observed pattern is basically zero (and you can never prove experimentally that the probability of anything is strictly zero! So "zero in practice" is always needed to do science), then the theory is basically dead! You need to pick a totally different theory or to extend your existing theory by some extra assumptions or another epoch in the history of the Universe or something like that.
Clearly, science couldn't work without this procedure at all. It is the procedure that we follow when we argue that the fossils support Darwin's theory. The dinosaur bones might be considered by somebody to be accidentally arranged rocks. Nothing to be seen here. But they really look just like bones from animals that are no longer around. The probability that this similarity is just a coincidence is basically zero. There have been dinosaurs on Earth!
Similarly, there is almost no antimatter in the Universe that we inhabit (because we would see how it annihilates against the matter on the "borders"). It follows from some basic "reverse evolution" through Einstein's equations that there has been an excess of matter over antimatter, even when the Universe was young. If the production of matter and antimatter were random and the laws would be matter-antimatter-symmetric (or, more precisely, if the Universe failed to obey all the Sakharov conditions), then the matter and antimatter would have annihilated much more completely and the percentage of photons (relatively to protons) would be much higher today. Also, in some patches, matter would win and survive, in others, it would be antimatter. That's not what we observe!
So clearly, the omnipresent and predictable excess of matter over antimatter deserves an explanation just like the dinosaur bones. These two situations are completely analogous and in both cases, a new theory – about a period of the Universe's or Earth's life billions or millions of years ago – is what is needed to explain the "pattern".
Everyone who claims that the excess of matter over antimatter is just a "fluke" and there is "nothing to be seen here" understand cosmology as well as the person who says "dinosaur bones are just some random rocks" understands biology: he doesn't understand it at all! Dinosaur bones and the leftover matter (without antimatter) can't be consequences of initial conditions because the probability to get such structured and systematically non-random initial conditions would be basically zero.
Summary: open-mindedness of science
There is a general theme in all the points I made above and it's the observation that "science doesn't respect general dogmas". Almost all the deep misconceptions about the science take the form of some far-reaching general propositions that are considered dogmas although their champions don't have any valid evidence supporting these dogmas – and there is often overwhelming evidence contradicting these dogmas. Science just doesn't allow dogmas! But the friends of the dogmas treat them as dogmas and they believe that it is right to replace the non-existent evidence with arrogance, screaming, whining, and bullying.
