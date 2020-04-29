Lockdown madness is a triumph of the precautionary principle

As recently as on February 14th 2020, I wouldn't have believed that it was possible for billions of people in the world – plus their elites and "elites", governments, Parliaments, media, bosses of the business world etc. – to voluntarily agree with government regulations that force them to stay home – with the justification that it's desirable to fight against a cousin of flu.



But here we are. 25 million Americans became unemployed in 5 weeks, the U.S. GDP dropped by 4.8% in Q1 of 2020 and Q2 will show much worse numbers. The situation is similar across the world – not only in "the West" but in most other countries, too. Many people want this insanity to continue. As far as I know, it has never happened in the history of civilizations that the bulk of a large enough nation, let alone the world, was kept at home for several months.





FREE AMERICA NOW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2020