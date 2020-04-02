Lockdowns are man-made, not how Nature heals Herself

Srikanth Hegde told us that the coronavirus hysteria isn't avoiding India. On the contrary. India – whose population is about 1.35 billion – has 1998 cases and 58 deaths now. So the virus is still basically non-existent there. The number of deaths per million people is 0.04. Compare it with Lombardy at 700. The ratio is about 18,000!



The practical non-existence of the virus in the country hasn't prevented hundreds of millions of Indians from getting hysterical – in a similar enough way that we know in the West. Almost two weeks ago, PM Modi told the whole nation to clap their hands. When 1.35 billion Indians manage to clap their hands, the virus would disappear. You may see that in cutting-edge technologies, India got ahead of China. Well, at least if we talk about technologies that were widespread when the humans were monkey-like savages.







On top of that, there is this amazing (amazingly dumb) meme in India:



Nature heals Herself by imposing the lockdown on us.



The lockdown is completely man-made.



Humans, the idea that you may just fool my natural order of births and deaths and keep 80-year-old people with 2.7 commobordities (in average: a number from Italy) alive for a nearly unlimited amount of time is rubbish. Let me show you that this achievement of yours is bogus.

