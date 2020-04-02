Lockdowns are man-made, not how Nature heals Herself

Srikanth Hegde told us that the coronavirus hysteria isn't avoiding India. On the contrary. India – whose population is about 1.35 billion – has 1998 cases and 58 deaths now. So the virus is still basically non-existent there. The number of deaths per million people is 0.04. Compare it with Lombardy at 700. The ratio is about 18,000!
The practical non-existence of the virus in the country hasn't prevented hundreds of millions of Indians from getting hysterical – in a similar enough way that we know in the West. Almost two weeks ago, PM Modi told the whole nation to clap their hands. When 1.35 billion Indians manage to clap their hands, the virus would disappear. You may see that in cutting-edge technologies, India got ahead of China. Well, at least if we talk about technologies that were widespread when the humans were monkey-like savages.
On top of that, there is this amazing (amazingly dumb) meme in India:
Mother Earth has found a way to heal: Rohit SharmaMother Earth or Nature wants to heal Herself so She invented the lockdown to keep the nasty humans in the basement which allows Nature outside to be healed. It's so touching. The evil humans and their civilization are finally suppressed and the nice Nature with Her aromatic skunks and beautiful blobfish may prosper again!
And indeed, Nature is already healing! A 30% drop in the global GDP was enough for the global mean temperature anomaly to drop from 0.76 °C in February to 0.48 °C in March (UAH AMSU). It's more than a quarter of a Celsius degree per month. The problem with this interpretation is that such one-month changes are common and the anomaly is still higher than it was in October 2019.
But who knows, maybe we will manage to see a 0 °C temperature anomaly if we kill the remaining 70% of the global economy! That's a wet dream of the environmentalists. Meanwhile, the rest of us knows that there is nothing better about the 0 °C anomaly relatively to 0.48 °C or any other number in the ballpark.
A viral video credits the lockdown with the healing of the ozone layer. Too bad, the healing of the layer has probably nothing to do with any virus (and rational people don't really care about some modest changes in the ozone layer, anyway). The only actual "good" consequence of the hysteria is e.g. the clean water in Venice canals. That is surely related with the disappearance of humans: humans and their boats tend to mix the mud and water which creates a dirty mixture. Too bad, there aren't too many tourists there who would appreciate the improvement! ;-)
But I am primarily amazed by the assertion that
Nature heals Herself by imposing the lockdown on us.Like in the case of climate change, we may discuss whether the lockdown is natural or anthropogenic (man-made). I must share a dirty secret with you:
The lockdown is completely man-made.I am not reducing my excursions from the house – and I am not sporting a facial veil – because of the natural phenomena and pressures. I am doing (or not doing) these things because I need to avoid a conflict with the cops. Michael Zimmerman, a 99-year-old New Jersey man, was charged with being located on a lawn with 6 kids from his broader family.
He was lucky because a 41-year-old man in South Africa was shot dead by the police at home – also in order to enforce the quarantine. It's not just exotic states such as New Jersey (where I did my PhD) and South Africa. Here is how Czech police behaved towards a man who didn't have a face mask for a while! The unchecked hysteria makes tons of people behave insanely in most countries.
The police's behavior isn't natural in any meaningful sense. Anyone who claims that the hysteria or the lockdowns and other restrictions follow from the laws of Nature or Nature's self-regulation mechanisms is a liar or a complete lunatic. All these phenomena are results of mass hysteria, something that happens in (deteriorated) human brains. Human brains are parts of Nature as well but in the discussion about which phenomena are Nature's decisions, they are the main places that must be treated separately. The behavior of the police that – often excessively – enforces the draconian policies isn't a direct consequence of the laws that govern Nature without humans; it is a phenomenon that hugely depends on the culture, memes, and accidents in the recent mass indoctrination of millions.
And there's nothing unavoidable about the mass hysteria as a consequence of a new type of a virus. After all, we've seen many viruses – often more deadly than Covid-19 so far – which didn't lead to anything comparable with the ongoing hysteria. Sweden has almost completely avoided this Covid-19 hysteria, too. Other places and individuals all over the world have avoided the hysteria as well. The mass hysteria was basically fabricated by the dishonest reporting of the fake news media that are basically controlled from one global center. A huge fraction of mankind has completely lost its ability to think critically so they buy this absolute garbage – and some of them listen to hours of irrelevant factoids about this flu and who has just contracted it.
Can we see some actual self-regulation of Nature here? You bet. What Nature is actually doing and saying is the following:
Humans, the idea that you may just fool my natural order of births and deaths and keep 80-year-old people with 2.7 commobordities (in average: a number from Italy) alive for a nearly unlimited amount of time is rubbish. Let me show you that this achievement of yours is bogus.So Nature has simply returned some order to the cycle of births and deaths. None of them may be completely eliminated. We may have persuaded ourselves that we can – and we should – keep very old and/or seriously ill people alive for very long periods of time. It could have looked so but it is simply no longer the case at this moment anymore. Nature is who ultimately rules, She has changed the environment, and She has ruled – with her new virus as a tool – that a significant fraction of these people will die.
We may be sad and physicians are unable to save many of these people. But there's another question: Was it ever right to prolong physical lives at any cost? Nature seems to hint at a "No". Humans have gotten extremely mindless and materialistic when they consider "preserving physical lives at any cost" to be the primary goal. What an independently thinking human wants to maximize is something like the "overall amount of happiness in a life" which is a very different quantity. And men with a spine, like the Belorussian president, know that it's better to die on your feet than to live on your knees. Too bad, so many people who are alive today would fail to subscribe to this thesis which is why I despise them. I consider their lives to be worth zero. It's amazing that some of these people who have switched to the evil side still think that I will read their garbage; their failure in this test of character is so deep and far-reaching that I don't want to ever see them again.
It is the actual admirers of Nature who simply respect this self-evident fact and Her relevance in the decisions about the life and death; who respect the fact that every death is a sad and a subjectively big event but the broader "plan" of Mother Nature stands above such individual events; and it is the hysterical deniers of Nature who are eager to deny the fact that a new virus exists which is already affecting – and will affect –the relative odds that people from different age groups and with different health conditions survive. Feel free to deny it, lockdown idiots, but Nature is against you and Nature will prevail, regardless of the intensity of your hysteria. Humans and their new treatments and vaccines will push the odds in another direction but they can't ever eliminate the fact that Nature "also" has a voice.
The countries that are avoiding the hysteria are somewhat random. Brazil does so because it has wonderfully elected a president with common sense and some genuinely right-wing, pro-freedom ideological compass. Sweden is non-hysterical sort of randomly (and because of its trust in the government), we discussed it, and Belarus is in between. But India – with its numerous languages, religions, lines of history that met it one country – simply didn't provide mankind with any genuinely fresh viewpoint. For practical purposes, the lies and gibberish from CNN may be said to have been copied as the most widespread opinion in India.
This shows that when the threats become serious, the racial and even religious "diversity" is pretty much worthless when it comes to mankind's ability to avoid a meltdown. When there were 0.04 deaths due to a new flu per million Indians, most (?) Indians already lost it.
