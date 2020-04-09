Lodi vs Bergamo: an amazing collapse of a pro-lockdown argument

A few weeks ago, Twitter has overwhelmed my timeline with self-evidently deluded tweets by tons of braindead users who were clearly just copying from each other. The tweets looked like this one:
The importance of a total and enforceable lockdown. Why do the UK not have this yet???— Dave Haslam (@Mr_Dave_Haslam) March 21, 2020
Lodi in Italy was on lockdown starting Feb 23rd, while Bergamo wan't until the national lockdown on March 10th. Cases in Bergamo continued to rise. In Lodi, the curve flattened. pic.twitter.com/LG45Z4K6me
Great. Let's look what is going on here. Start with this map of Lombardy's provinces.
You may read some basic history in this article at the Guardian. The basic story is simple. The Lodi province saw the earliest outbreaks and was locked down on February 23rd. Bergamo was locked down much later, on March 10th (with some preliminary policies on March 8th), i.e. 14-16 days later.
According to the meme, Lodi (an early locked area) did much better because it "flattened the curve" and all these nonsensical buzzwords. So it must surely be better by now, a lower number of infections per million people, right?
OK, what do the fresh numbers actually say? The Lodi province has 229,000 people, the Bergamo province has 1,108,000 people. And according to the today's, April 9th, Italian documents, the early locker Lodi province has found 2387 cases while the late locker Bergamo province has found 10,043 cases.
Now, the exercise is for you to divide the number of cases by the population and you will get the following:
Lodi, the early locker province, has had 1.03% of the people detected as Covid-positive. On the other hand, Bergamo, the late locker province, has had 0.91% of the people tested as Covid-positive. The disease has permeated Lodi more than it permeated Bergamo – despite and perhaps because the fact that Lodi was locked very early on; and despite the fact that Bergamo was presented as the ultimate sinner or killer by the hysterical journalists because it (wisely) didn't cancel a February 19th soccer match.
(Recall that February 19th etc. were days when sports events were already getting canceled but other people weren't locked down yet LOL, these policies kept on evolving brutally quickly.)
The (extremely economically devastating) lockdowns (and cancellations of soccer matches) don't bring any significant advantages for the public health and there are – arguably increasingly significant – pieces of evidence that they actually make the public health conditions worse. This is a conclusion that results from many similar comparisons and even from the pro-lockdown people's carefully cherry-picked comparison of two provinces in Lombardy.
Prime Minister: Gravedigger, a song from the 1990s
When you wait for a while and look at the numbers carefully, you will see that the lockdown both ruins the economy and makes the public health conditions worse. There is nothing good about a lockdown and there is nothing good about the "flattening of a curve". I am happy to see that Prymula, a top Czechia's epidemiologist, is joining a majority of the Czech doctors and those other folks who understand that the "flattening of a curve" and assertive lockdowns make things worse in the medium term and long term, not better.
And I am extremely disappointed by numerous people whom I used to consider rational (if not skillful mathematicians) but who can't see these clear patterns – and many similar patterns – and just keep on repeating absolutely indefensible clichés from the fake news media. It seems to me that those people (including Steve McIntyre and a large number of others) will never be able to regain any respect in my eyes. This maximized hysteria has been around for almost two months and they should have sorted these things out much earlier – especially because these insane mistakes that most nations are committing these days are more economically devastating than any events in recent 500 years (perhaps including the world wars) – but they didn't.
This was a once-per-lifetime exam and they have utterly failed.
snail feedback (0) :
Post a Comment