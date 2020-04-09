Lodi vs Bergamo: an amazing collapse of a pro-lockdown argument

Great Viral Depression The number of things that are happening in the context of the Covid-19 hysteria is too high. Billions of gullible people were programmed to ...

The enthusiasm with which the West commits suicide is staggering About 94,000 people are currently infected with Covid-19, a bit over 7,000 have died plus 78,000 have been cured. The number of deaths per ...

Mochizuki's proof gets officially published The \(abc\) conjecture is a hypothesis in number theory (i.e. a Fermat-last-theorem-style claim in mathematics) that sort of imposes a boun...

Italy's lockdown doesn't seem to work Apparently struggling countries should learn from the apparently successful ones And the successful ones should cordially share know-how an...

Lockdowns may increase viral doses, mortality Well: I have increasingly believed in the following thesis: the heavily affected patients and regions (Wuhan, Lombardy, 53-year-old fat Pr...

It's totally obvious that these lockdowns are nothing else than an unprecedented waste of money Britain has switched to the full-blown house arrest, too. It basically seems that Peter Hitchens is the only British pundit who heroically ...

Financial illiteracy of pro-shutdown folks is staggering There is a fraction of the people who completely understand that the "cure" is worse than the "disease" (COVID-19). Cand...

"Flattening the curve" is a striking example of innumeracy of the fake news media Many of us were amazed by the insight of one female journalist – and indirectly all the people in her news outlet – that if a candidate divi...

Covid-19 worst case scenario shortens the average existing life by 3 months And only once per the history of mankind The uninterrupted apocalyptic propaganda in the fake news media makes the more gullible one-half ...