Maldacena: coronas of some magnetic black holes restore the electroweak symmetry

Juan Maldacena may have won a $10 million bet by placing the following picture in his new paper.







The paper is titled Comments on magnetic black holes and Maldacena is very playful: the picture above is simplified and reprinted as Figure 4b.







He argues that almost near-extremal magnetically charged black holes restore the \(SU(2)\times U(1)\) electroweak symmetry near the horizon! His basic observation is that when the magnetic field (that has units of a squared mass in four dimensions) is large, of order\[



|F|_W \equiv m_W^2,



\] something cool happens locally. (I have spent hours by upgrading Mathjax from 2.7 to 3.0 last night so that the equation above appears in a second and not 5+ seconds as before. If you classify those 5+ seconds as "wasted time", then yes, one thousand of such no longer waiting users will have already saved more time than what I wasted yesterday LOL.)



What happens is that the electroweak gauge fields start to oscillate in all directions. This oscillation may be interpreted in quantum field theory as the condensation of W-bosons.







This W-boson field has the desire to eliminate the \(SU(2)\) component of the magnetic field. Note that in the electroweak theory, the electromagnetic field is the sum of the \(U(1)\) hypercharge and the \(U(1)\) from the third component \(T_3\) of the \(SU(2)\) gauge field. When the condensation is strong enough, the Higgs field also prefers to switch to zero inside the corona near the horizon. It's because there are some extra terms coupling the Higgs and the purely \(U(1)\) hypercharge magnetic field – which still exists there – and for a strong enough hypercharge field, \(h=0\) is the minimum.



Maldacena uses the word "corona" 31 times in his paper. For some reasons, Maldacena can speak Spanish (Argentina only has 2300 cases and 100 deaths) and "corona" means "crown" both in Spanish and in Italian (which are two natural languages to be associated with "corona", for many reasons). It's too bad that the media would never ever teach their viewers nice words such as "corona". Have you ever heard this nice word from your favorite TV channel?



At least in 2020, not once! ;-)



OK, in this rather elementary looking text, he investigates what is happening with the Reissner-Nordström solution describing the magnetic (and somewhat near-extremal) black hole and where the restoration of the electroweak symmetry takes place. It's in the corona – where some fermions may move as two-dimensional fermions, he also observes. A typical black hole where such cool phenomena could take place may have the mass of billion of tons, the radius of an inch, and the charge in hundreds of coulombs. A nice beast.



I don't quite understand what happens in the black hole interior. There the field should be naively even stronger, right? And it should be an "electric" field in some local sense because the time and space are interchanged below the horizon. What actually happens there? Is there any interior where you can fall at all? Isn't the condensate of the W-bosons sucked into the singularity?



The construction is funny and wants to violate the idea that "nothing special happens at the event horizon". Well, I think that what happens near his event horizon is not "directly" related to black hole physics. You could get similar phenomena around any region with a strong enough magnetic field – it's a question whether such strong magnets may be created (almost certainly not out of regular atoms).