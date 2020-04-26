Mauna Loa: rise of CO2 per year was between 2.1-2.8 ppm in April 2020

The Great Viral Depression may have already lowered the CO2 for this day from 416.1 to 415.9 ppm and the temperature from 14.159 to 14.157 °C, congratulations to everybody



You may go to a NOAA page which offers you several time series with the CO2 concentration. Let us pick the last one, the weekly data.







If you care about the columns in that file, right now, let me say that you may find the CO2 concentrations measured in Hawaii between May 19th, 1974, and April 19th, 2020 (a week ago). The dates are given both by year/month/day as well as year-in-decimals, the integer between 4 and 7 is how many days were used to get the average, -999.99 indicates a missing week, and there are some figures to compare the week with the week 1 year earlier and 10 years earlier.







The concentration went from 330 ppm in May 1974 to 416 ppm in April 2020, up by about 2 ppm a year. But there is a massive seasonal cycle. In fact, the periodic curve is closer to a piecewise linear function than to a sine. You may see the picture at the top (the vertical lines are those missing weeks).







Note that the seasonal oscillations are dominated by the changes on the land and because the land is mostly on the Northern Hemisphere, the graphs mimic the intuition from the Northern Hemisphere's seasons. Here you have a more detailed graph of the recent 11 years and something, the period that avoids the undefined weeks:







How do we find out whether the huge slowdown of the world economy due to the coronavirus hysteria is visible in the graph? Well, there are many options. I decided to simply list the estimated CO2 concentration at each moment which is a multiple of a "quarterday". The year has 365*4+1 = 1461 quarterdays (365.25 days) and the deviation of this number from 365.2422 was neglected.



There is one figure per week e.g. 28 quarterdays and all the missing entries in between were filled by assuming that the CO2 concentration is a piecewise linear function. Among many graphs I could easily draw, here is one:







The x-axis includes 7 recent years (a bit over 10,000 quarterdays) and the y-axis at a given x shows the difference between the given date and (minus) the arithmetic average of the concentrations at moments that were 1,2,3,4 years earlier. Well, that difference is divided by (1+2+3+4)/4 so that it is recalculated to the CO2 increase per year. I hope you will be capable of understanding the reason behind this factor.



So you may see that the CO2 increase per year was fluctuating around 2.5 ppm in those recent 7 years. At the very end of the graph, there is one dip, roughly from 2.8 ppm to 2.1 ppm. That 2.8 ppm is assigned to late March or early April 2020 while 2.1 ppm is signed by the latest datapoint in our file, April 19th, 2020.



It is hard to say that this latest dip is due to the coronavirus lockdowns because the previous maximum 2.8 ppm was also in late March or April and should have been affected by the lockdowns, too. But it just isn't visible in the graphs.







Mauna Loa, a Hawaiian volcano



At any rate, the brutal suppression of the world economy by the lockdowns – which has created over 25 million unemployed Americans just in five weeks – has only had the effect of reducing the CO2 concentrations by at most tenths of a ppm! The latest CO2 concentration in our file is 415.88 ppm (it is enhanced because we're near the seasonal maximum of 2020) and if the world economy weren't slashed by dozens of percent, it could have been slightly above 416 ppm.



If you generously assume that the CO2 concentration could have been 0.5 ppm higher by now, you need to fire 25 million Americans about 136 x 2 = 272 times to reach 280 ppm, the preindustrial level, and 272 times 5 million equals 1.36 billion Americans who need to become unemployed. Not even Donald Trump has made America this great again yet – great again to be ready for Democrats to erase jobs filled by one India worth of Americans. ;-)



More seriously, it is obvious that such devastating changes to the world economy can't have a visible impact on the CO2 concentrations. Every year, we increase the CO2 by 2.5 ppm or so, as we saw in a graph, so if you turn off 50% of the world economy for 1/5 of the year, you still reduce the CO2 by 0.25 ppm only. That's about what we got.



If you assume that the increase from 280 ppm to 416 ppm – by 136 ppm – was responsible for 1 °C of the "global warming" since the preindustrial era, those 0.25 ppm from the previous paragraph influences the temperature by 1 °C / (4*136) = 0.0018 °C. The change of the global mean temperature due to the reduced CO2 emissions in 2020 is unmeasurable simply because it is more than 5 times lower than the error margin 0.01 °C used by all the measurements – and I am generously overlooking other errors and sources of noise that are vastly greater than 0.01 °C.



If you will see any big change of the global mean temperature in May or June or another month in a foreseeable future, be sure that it cannot be attributed to the greenhouse effect. The numbers just don't add up. However, we have also reduced the amount of smog on our blue, not green, planet, and this could have much more dramatic consequences.



I think that this crazy lockdown experiment must have shown even to the "slowest" thinkers among us that the plan to substantially lower the CO2 emissions by a suppression of high CO2-intensive economic activities was always absolutely unrealistic. Even a brutal blow to the world economy is insufficient to make the change of the CO2 concentration (let alone the temperature change caused by it) detectable.



A very simple notebook was used to produce the charts. Create a Dropbox account if you have none. (I have updated the notebook so that it also features the filling of the missing entries -999.99 by linear interpolation, and the smoother averaging over 45 years that is allowed by that.)



Click here for a PDF printout of that notebook.





By the way, this is the annual cycle of the CO2 calculated as the average of recent 11 years, for each of the 1461 quarterdays in a year. 0 or 1461 (left and right boundary of the graph) corresponds to the week of April 19th (I am not sure whether the days were after April 19th or centered around April 19th etc., it's probably written somewhere in the text file). The maximum CO2 for the year is some 100 quarterdays after April 19th, i.e. 25 days later, i.e. May 14th. The minimum CO2 is some 650 quarterdays (162.5 days) after April 19th i.e. September 29th or so.On the average-of-eleven-years graph above, you may see that the CO2 concentration almost linearly decreases from May 14th (402.5 ppm) to September 29th (395.5 ppm), i.e. by 7 ppm, and then it grows almost linearly between September 29th and May 14th of the following year (405 ppm) by 9.5 ppm or so. 9.5 minus 7 equals 2.5 ppm a year but don't forget that 2.5 ppm comes from the difference of a rise and a decrease that each amount to 4 or 3 years of the trend-like change.If you detrended the CO2 graphs, i.e. subtracted the seasonal effects, the May 14th maximum would be about 4 ppm above the "normal CO2 expected from the trend" while the September 29th minimum would be some 4 ppm "below CO2 expected from the trend". So while the CO2 is measured to be 416 ppm in this month, we're close to the maximum and some 4 ppm should be attributed to the "spring" while 412 ppm is the current "normal CO2 expected from the nearly linear trend". All concentrations in these sentences have the error margin of 0.5 ppm or so, be free to try to be more accurate, I really see no point in doing so.