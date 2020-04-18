Pirk: Covid-19 was a type of flu for me

Czech VIPs heart surgeon Jan Pirk (who has done some 7,000 heart surgeries) did an interview for Euro News dot CZ.



When I had a flu, I felt close to death, Covid-19 wasn't such a burden for my body, heart surgeon Pirk says



He was feeling lousy, he had a fever, intestinal problems, he didn't eat and slept all the time. However, he still insists that the coronavirus is a strain of the flu. "Despite the criticisms, I am not changing my view. In fact, when I compare the disease to the flu that I had three years ago, when I felt like dying, the coronavirus seems like a milder disease. We must realize that only Czechia has recorded 1500 flu fatalities in 2019," Prof Pirk (the chief physician of IKEM) claims in the exclusive interview for Euro News.







He found himself in the role of a heretic whose burning at stake became the wish of the general public and the professional public. The chief physician at the Institute of Clinical and Experimental Medicine (IKEM) Jan Pirk created trouble for himself at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis by the statement that the virus should be let to permeate a big part of the population. "I made a mistake of not using the phrase "active immunization" which wouldn't cause the same humbug. I insist that it would be a good idea. Either we will be protected by a vaccine that is invented or we will have to undergo the aforementioned active immunization. I offered the statement too early but look at the top-tier big shots in epidemiology who begin to say the same thing after some delay," Prof Pirk says and he is happy that he has experienced he Covid-19 disease after the St Anton Medical Congress in Austria as well as the subsequent skiing in Italy.







Also, he isn't worried that the disease would return to chase him, as to some South Korean patients. "You know, the paper can withstand everything. I don't see scientifically confirmed evidence that the people who allegedly have Covid-19 again have had a negative test before. One must look at everything calmly." Also, the lover of the Velorex (cloth cars) disagrees with the idea that the disease only threatens the old people. "The reality is being shown by the death of the man in his 40s on Tuesday. On the other hand, a 95-year-old grandma was recently cured so even very old people may beat the virus. In fact, I consider the obese people, smokers, diabetes patients, immunocompromised patients, and people with lung diseases including asthma to be the main groups at risk," the doctor warns by raising his finger.



He was spending his quarantine from the mid March to early April along with the family on the cottage in Church-Ets Upon the Black Forests. "My female friend was bringing me stuff from a big shopping twice a week, I train with her on mountain bikes, and every morning, my sister who lives 200 meters away from our building, was bringing us bread and bakery. I have financially compensated everybody," the celebrated athlete and optimist laughs. The cardiosurgeon also expressed his surprise about the illogical order of the loosening of the conditions for closed businesses by the government. "I don't understand why small shops are closed but hobby markets where tons of people gather – and where the contagion is a real risk – are open," Jan Pirk shrugged.



Mr Professor, when did you start to suspect that you contracted Covid-19?



When I observed some symptoms after my and my family's skiing tour in Italy – after we drove from Italy to Austria. I was coughing strongly but I didn't have any fever at that time. But my son had fever and both my son and my wife lost their sense of smell while I lost the appetite.



Did you report your symptoms on the Austrian-Czech border?



Of course but they measured our temperature and no one told us that we should have quarantined ourselves. It was a big shock for me. If I weren't a loyal citizen and physician, I could have easily gone to work because no one has informed me how I should have behaved which I know safely as a physician. That is why I drove the whole family including grandkids to the cottage in the Church-Ets Upon Black Forests.



WHILE QUARANTINED, I EXPERIENCED INCREDIBLE FAINTNESS



How did the disease continue in the isolation?



I started to feel incredibly woozy and that lasted for 10 days. I am a rather active man and athlete but I was paralyzed by tiredness. I went to bed at 10 am and woke up at 7 am, that's much longer than I have ever slept normally. Also, I was going to sleep after the lunch which is also something I never do, and I slept for a whole hour in the afternoon. On one day, I had 38.2 °C fever but that went away soon. My intestinal problems lasted longer. But I lost much of my appetite and lost four pounds. After I was cured, I could brag about an exemplary cholesterol level.



If you compare Covid-19 with a heavy flu which you had three years ago, how would you compare the two episodes as a physician?



I may safely say that the flu was a much bigger burden for my body than Covid-19. At that time, I had fevers around 40 °C, I felt like dying, and my family, especially my sister who is a doctor, was considering my hospitalization. I didn't even want to run the Great Kunratice Run, you may imagine how terribly I was feeling. Covid-19 didn't exhaust me this much. I would call it a viral infection which may be tamed by the bed and hot tea. I must also mention the evolution of the new disease in my wife. She had a difficult pneumonia last year and I was incredibly afraid of her life at that time. Now, she said that Covid-19 simply can't be compared to pneumonia. She didn't suffer as much as a year ago.



You don't dramatize the disease but on Monday, the WHO published a report that Covid-19 is twice as fatal as the 2009 Mexican flu. Aren't you terrified by this number?



Not at all because this is typical statistics which is a precise summary of imprecise data. Look, the Danes recently published a study that Covid-19 may have affected 80 percent more patients than normally listed and that doesn't affect the fatality counts. Many people don't even know that they have undergone the disease, children keep on playing, nothing worries them, but they do have the disease. Also, it is normally being aid that a regular 38 °C fever is a necessary condition for the disease but look at my case, I only had it for one day. That is why I am left calm by similar statistics.



At the beginning of the pandemics, you called the disease a different kind of a flu that everyone should try out. Isn't it ironic that you, a famous physician, has contracted the disease?



With a certain detached view, I must emphasize that I not only talk the talk but also walk the walk (laughter). (In Czech, we say, "I avoid preaching water but drinking wine".) And I must add that I am not sorry about having tried the disease out. Maybe the evolution of the disease was lighter for me because after the aforementioned flu, I got regularly vaccinated against the flu.



BECAUSE OF THE PERMEATION CLAIM, HE WAS GETTING VULGAR E-MAILS



Your proposition that the virus should be let permeate a big fraction of the population has ignited a big storm of dissatisfaction. Aren't you sorry of that statement?



No, I don't. But I should have used different words and I should have said the sentence later than I did. But I must say that shortly after my claim about permeation, I was considered a heretic who only deserved death. I had to go through quite something. People were sending me vulgar anonymous e-mails. I made a mistake by not using the phrase "active immunization" which wouldn't have caused quite the same humbug. I insist that we will either be protected by a vaccine that someone invents, or we will have to undergo the aforementioned vaccination. Look, I have indeed talked about the permeation too early because... look how an increasing number of big shot epidemiologists is joining me now.



I want to return to your comment that you are grateful for having tried out the virus, for having experienced the disease. Aren't you terrified by the reports about South Korean patients who got ill again? Can't it happen to you as well?



You know, paper cannot defend itself. I don't see a real scientific confirmation that the people who allegedly got ill again have had a negative test before that. Everything must be looked at with a calm mind.



Experts are warning that the old people are the main group that is at risk. Are there other people who are highly threatened by this disease?



I am convinced that Covid-19 isn't just about the high age, as you can see if you realize that a man in his 40s died on Tuesday. On the other hand, a 95-year-old woman was cured so even very old people have a chance to beat the disease. I personally think that the main groups at risk are obese people, smokers, diabetes sufferers, immunocompromised patients, and people with lung diseases including asthma.



How do you explain that children seem to be unaffected by the disease?



If you have a kid, you probably know that when it starts to go to the kindergarten, it spends the first two months by diseases. In that environment, the children experience similar viruses as the current one. They try out various diseases and become immune. I must confirm it from our family, my grandkids were spending the quarantine with us and had no difficulties.



MY SISTER PLACED THE BREAD, BAKERY ON THE FENCE EVERY DAY



If you were isolated along with your family, who did do the shopping?



We went from Italy directly to our cottage in the Kostelec nad Černými lesy [OK, that is the Czech name]. My sister who lives 200 meters away from this structure of ours was hanging bread and bakery on our fence every morning and I always left the money for her at the same place. Bigger shoppings were provided to us by a female acquaintance of mine who is training on mountain bikes with me and who works as a cashier in a Lidl supermarket. I was paying her through the Internet banking. We weren't starving even at the beginning of the quarantine because we brought lots of food from our vacation that we bought in Austria, under the Alps, when we were returning from Italy. When my appetite returned, I must admit that I was driven up the wall.



What happened, didn't the Austrian food taste well?



On the contrary, I saw the difference between the food quality in Czechia and in the West. When I had the appetite again, we grilled the chickens and they tasted very differently, they had more juice than ours. As a physician, I am doubly annoyed that we don't have the same food quality as they have abroad.



Let us return to your disease. I suppose that once you got the second negative test, you jumped on your mountain bike or ran into the forests.



During the last four days, I was already bored because the quarantine lasted for 14 days and the disease only 10 days. You guessed correctly, I jumped on my mountain bike immediately, i.e. on April 1st, when my second negative test arrived. But I completely suspended running for a while.



Is it related to the coronavirus? Did your doctors ban running for you?



Not at all but in the fall, I strained my Achilles heel, and even though I tried to spare it, the pain spread all the way up to my knee. That is why I had to see Prof Pavel Kolář, a top physical therapist, and he banned my running. It has nothing to do with the virus. I feel great after the disease and I am eager to work and do surgeries.



I just wanted to ask about those. Aren't you afraid that your hands lose their sensitivity and the surgeries won't work as well as before?



Let me admit I had those worries. Because before the quarantine, I hadn't seen the operating theater for two weeks. But the doubts disappeared soon, on April 2nd when I returned to my job. One man has already received a transplanted heart from me.



NICOTINE CAN STILL BE BOUGHT, NOT SO MUCH THE VITAMIN DRINKS



How do you evaluate the schedule for the loosening of the lockdown by the government, concerning which shops are being reopened? I don't understand, for example, why hobby markets were reopened soon but barbers or bookstores were not.



I totally agree with you. Lots of people gather in the hobby markets and the disease may spread there. But it isn't the case in tiny shops. So the decision is illogical. Let me quote one experience, I recently needed to buy a light bulb and a fertilizer. So I went to OBI in Štěrboholy, a šithole, but they didn't allow me to enter the light bulb shops because only certified self-employed people could get there. However, I could buy things for the gardeners. The funniest joke was the fact that the light bulbs in the left part of the shop were separated from the gardening goods but both parts shared the same roof and the same air-conditioning. So it didn't make sense from an epidemiological viewpoint. And I would also comment on the hobby markets. Those are chains that would surely avoid a bankruptcy even if they were closed for quite some time but the tiny self-employed people are seriously threatened by the bankruptcy. People have been building their nice little firm for 30 years, or a nice little shop, and they may suddenly lose it. So I don't really understand the logic behind the loosening and I have one more example.



Can you tell us?



I was surprised that the tobacco shops and shops with other needs for smokers were open throughout the lockdown while the shops with the vitamin beverages were closed. During the epidemics, people need more vitamins than nicotine. A squeezed orange in a glass is more valuable for your health than a cigarette. And I am convinced that those people who consume oranges are obeying the hygienic rules which means that they would respect the social distancing and left the shop right after they would pay for the vitamin drink.



People are anxious about the economically unclear future now and their hearts may suffer. Aren't you worried that you will have a greater demand for the surgeries than before?



I will start differently. Some people may be so terrified by the virus that they get a heart attack at home but they are afraid of being transferred to the hospital, to avoid the infection, but from a cardiovascular viewpoint, they take on an incredible risk. We can't pretend that only Covid-19 exists and other diseases have disappeared during the pandemics. But stress caused by the uncertain future is indeed not too beneficial for the heart. I am personally worried about our ability to do all the needed surgeries when the so-called post-coronavirus epoch arrives. We are doing surgeries now but it's just the serious surgeries. I don't have to explain that every patient who lands in the surgery theater is fatally threatened and the surgery mustn't be postponed indefinitely.



Questions by Petr Třešňák [Peter the Cherrydude]







The emblem on his face mask in the screenshot is that of Slavia Prague, (before the lockdown) the leading soccer team in Czechia that Pirk roots for.



In another interview, he expressed his surprise that the seniors are prevented from leaving their homes and going to their cottages. He uses the term "Chinese flu" there. Pirk defends the "democratic discussion", who disagrees isn't an enemy and some people don't get this point. He doesn't understand why people want to be terrified. Stressed patients are more likely to end up badly. He explained the traits needed to be a heart surgeon. He didn't emigrate in 1969 because Czechia has 4 seasons.





In the Parliament, Senator Dr Jan Žaloudík, an ex-director of the Masaryk Oncological Institute, gave a fiery speech chastising the Czech public TV that has "completely lost its mind" because it airs a 24-hour-per-day special broadcast about the Chinese flu virus even now, when the fairy-tale about a virus that threatens the whole planet, is collapsing like a house of cards. All of us have seen some curves of the growth when we were high school students. The Gompertz curve governs the sexual activity in one's life, ambitions of politicians, growth of rodents, Candida overgrowth, and also infections and epidemics. We don't have to care about the people who mildly cough at home. We only care about those that may flood the hospitals but the spare room in our hospitals is gigantic. Let me offer you a different special broadcast: Each year, 30,000 Czechs die of tumors. We are proud of those 60,000 that we cure but 80 die each day. Imagine the TV news that start at 6 am by saying: Since midnight, 18 people died of a tumor. We are eagerly expecting another death by 6:20 am. Right now we got a breaking news, Mr Novák in the town of Vysoké Mýto just died. At 8 am, the number will be higher by six. And at the same moment, the narrators would say that we need to buy bread with bags made of flax which has no carcinogenic compounds in it. I can imagine any misleading rumor. But 300 people simply die every day in a natural process that is the replacement of the outgoing people by the new ones. He also pointed out that the bans on visits in hospitals were declared at vastly lower numbers of cases than in the case of flu. By now, it is clear that the pandemics is a fraud. I am not doubting anything, he said. The government had to act in this way because the whole world has gotten insane. He described a hospital where 250 people go to chemotherapy every day and the hospital has finally achieved its second Covid-19 patient. And so on, fun speech.The Senator's monologue was immediately praised by Roman Šmucler, the director of the Czech Dentists Association and many others.