T2K: neutrinos have a CP-violating phase

Evidence increased to 3 sigma, published in Nature



The six quarks \((u,c,t;d,s,b)\) have six masses which are eigenvalues. But the up-type quarks, mass eigenstates, aren't exactly \(SU(2)\) partners of the down-type quarks, mass eigenstates. Instead, they are related by the CKM matrix\[



\begin{bmatrix} d^\prime \\ s^\prime \\ b^\prime \end{bmatrix} = \begin{bmatrix} V_{ud} & V_{us} & V_{ub} \\ V_{cd} & V_{cs} & V_{cb} \\ V_{td} & V_{ts} & V_{tb} \end{bmatrix} \begin{bmatrix} d \\ s \\ b \end{bmatrix}.



\] The \(3\times 3\) matrix is a \(U(3)\) matrix which would have 9 independent parameters but 5 may be eliminated by changing the phases of the 6 eigenstates (one overall change of all these phases doesn't change the \(U(3)\) matrix). The remaining 4 parameters are equivalent to 3 parameters of an \(SO(3)\) rotation matrix decorated with an extra complex CP-violating phase \(\delta_{13}\) which is about \(1.2\pm 0.1\) radians.



The \(SO(3)\) part of the CKM matrix is approximately\[



\begin{bmatrix}

0.9743 \pm 0.0002 & 0.2253 \pm 0.0007 & 0.0035^{+0.0002}_{-0.0001} \\

0.2252 \pm 0.0007 & 0.9734 \pm 0.0002 & 0.041^{+0.001}_{-0.001} \\

0.0087^{+0.0003}_{-0.0003} & 0.040^{+0.001}_{-0.001} & 0.99915^{+0.00002}_{-0.00005}

\end{bmatrix}.



\] Now, just like there are 3+3 species of quarks, there are 3+3 leptons – three charged leptons and their corresponding neutrinos \((e^-,\mu^-,\tau^-;

u_e,

u_\mu,

u_\tau)\).







If you assume that the leptons are described by Dirac spinors just like the quarks – but, to a large extent, even if you don't and even if you admit that the neutrinos may be of the Majorana type – the situation of leptons may be completely analogous. The counterpart of the CKM matrix for the leptons is the PMNS matrix.







Again, it has 3 real parameters plus one possible CP-violating phase. Two of the three \(SO(3)\)-like parameters in the PMNS matrix have been known from the regular solar-and-terrestrial neutrino oscillation experiments roughly in the 1990s. The last real parameter was observed around 2009 as a new transition. Finally, the T2K collaboration is claiming to have demonstrated a nonzero value of the remaining, CP-violating complex phase \(\delta_{CP}\) in their new paper in Nature:



See the Quanta Magazine or the Symmetry Magazine for a semi-popular summary. As expected in this particular business, the values of the phase are written as 3-sigma intervals and they are described separately for the normal mass ordering and the inverted mass ordering. Well, they already had 2-sigma evidence of the CP-violation in 2017 or so. The recent result has just strengthened it from 2 to 3 sigma.The intervals are very wide and \(\delta_{CP}=-\pi\) seems to be present in one of them which would look like "no CP-violation" is possible to me so I am confused about some details but let's hope that they're not writing something completely silly.This may have cosmological implications. The CP-violation is one of the necessary "Sakharov conditions" for the creation of the matter-antimatter asymmetry in the early Universe. And the CP-violation in the quark sector is normally believed to be too small to account for the rather dramatic "victory of matter in its annihilation war against antimatter".You may right-click at the equations in this text and appreciate the clean design and extra options (zoom, \(\rm\TeX\) source etc.) that MathJax 3.0 – which was written from scratch – brings us relatively to MathJax 2.7 we had just a few days ago. When MathJax was updated from 3.0.0 to 3.0.5, it finally started to work with my template and I could have gone through the laborious process of converting all the options for the two templates, the green desktop template and the fast mobile template, of this blog. In the mobile template, the whole JavaScript with all the options has to be pumped into the head of the HTML page through a string (with lots of nasty escape characters replacing the simple ones) and commands such as head.appendChild(script).