Balance between creation and creative destruction

A traditional bricklayer's perspective is simple: when you add bricks, you are doing some positive work and you deserve a positive salary. Those who demolish buildings are doing a harm and they should pay. This simple view may be generalized to lots of other realms of the human activity.



They include not only working class jobs but also science and even investing, aside from many other occupations. The identity of the "beneficial" sign often looks clear. You do something applaudable if you lay bricks, create new cars, write papers creating new models and doing new tests, but also when you invest your money into companies. When you are long a stock, you are becoming a co-owner who risks his own money while trying to encourage the company to produce more products or do more of its services.



But things are not always this simple. The destruction is often beneficial and creative, too.







Well, I would even claim that the view that all applaudable activity must be "positive" is one of the defining dogmas of the working class ideologies such as communism. According to this view, useful work is clearly visible – like the piles of bricks that we call the buildings – and no other "work" deserves to be applauded or paid.







However, we know that the world just couldn't work well if only the "positive" creation were encouraged. The problem is that after some time, this system would lead – and communism did lead – to the proliferation of low-quality things that no one wants, low quality methods and machines that can't produce too many other things, general misery, and stagnation.



It is very obvious that much of the destruction of some bad or obsolete things is a part of the essentially "good" processes that govern Nature and the human society. They have allowed the species to evolve and improve – the destruction may be identified with the natural section in this context. Analogously, they have allowed societies, science, and technology to make progress. As Murray Gell-Mann nicely said in the TV commercial for Enron, "we have to jettison that excess baggage in order to make progress".







So I mentioned that experimenters doing scientific tests are doing "positive work". But this example was already an example of some useful "negative" work because the very purpose of the experimental work is to exclude – i.e. kill – some candidate hypotheses. Similarly, some people produce tanks that destroy the enemy and other machines that destroy lots of other things. Examples include the very material ones as well as the ideological or metaphorical ones.



That's why we also pay some workers who demolish the old buildings. And our societies are also paying for literary critics, music critics, even the critics of science. And indeed, lots of people are shorting the stocks and some of them have made profits that they have deserved. Shortsellers may be good because they help to deflate bubbles – systematically overpriced assets that lead to the misallocation of the financial capital, human work, and attention. And some of them are losing money – some of them deserve it, some of them don't. And I am not necessarily "always right" when I say who deserves what (but I am surely almost always right LOL).



People are erring in both directions i.e. when it comes to the question "how much of the creative destruction we need" and "what kind of creative destruction we need". I think that quite generally, our postmodern era has led to this much degeneration because it has gradually encouraged an unhealthily high and increasing portion of the people to be "critics" of various things.



Some classes of these critics and "destructors" have become omnipresent. In principle, critics can be useful when they help to label things that are bad – or that are worse than the good competitors (companies, ideas, scientific theories, approaches to solve a puzzle, whatever). However, we have lots of critics who "criticize everything" in a field – or who criticize almost literally "everything" in the world – and lots of them make a living out of this activity.



This overgrowth of the chronic critics wasn't a miraculous anomaly or an incredibly unlucky sequence of events. Instead, this overgrowth is largely a result of the systematic encouragement of the critics' activity – and the other people's mandatory praise for the critics – by the schools, media, and other agents that have shaped and still shape the public opinion.



If you know whom I am approximately talking about, you surely agree that the reward is absolutely unjustified for a big majority of all of them. Almost all of them are really doing a harm and deserved to be punished – in some cases, by the capital punishment. Why? Simply because the creative destruction is only beneficial when it creates the room and reserves the resources for some "better alternative" that must exist. But most of these universal critics that have flooded our societies, media, and thoroughly contaminated the Internet clearly don't bring any superior alternative to the things that they criticize.



Critics of capitalism, of the standard system of commercial banks, of the roughly modern monetary systems etc. don't have any real viable model for the economic or monetary system. Critics of quantum mechanics don't have any theory or "better interpretation" – a system of axioms or fundamental theses about the relationship between our observations and the mathematical objects used to understand them – that could replace quantum mechanics (i.e. the "Copenhagen interpretation"). Critics of string theory have nothing that could even remotely approach the consistency and predictive power of string theory when it comes to the heavily quantum phenomena involving gravity as well as other forces and matter types.



In many cases, the validity of this statement is absolutely obvious. The most hopeless among these critics offer some absolutely ludicrous theses like "you shouldn't use mathematics or aesthetic criteria in theoretical physics". However, it is absolutely self-evident that almost all of theoretical physics has been and still is about some deep mathematically rooted insights – and a huge fraction of the truly fundamental insights have had (and almost certainly, always will have) a profound aesthetic component.



But these critics who are spamming the discourse with all these ludicrous dismissals can get away with it. Some of them have audiences. Many of then are supported by fringe loons in the media that call themselves "mainstream media". Whether you like it or not, everyone who belongs to the audiences of these professional critics who clearly don't have any viable alternative to the important things that they criticize is just trash. This trash is the actual thing that must be criticized and suppressed in the world around us in order to fix the most serious pathologies that worsen the quality of our world and our lives.



Sometimes people suggest that I am a "maverick". I don't feel this way at all. I am the most mainstream guy you can imagine. The world still largely works because of the people who have similar opinions as your humble correspondent about things that they keep floating or advancing. The real problem is that the postmodern world has been flooded with mavericks who don't really risk anything because the most important part of the creative destruction – the destruction of the self-evidently unconstructive critics and desolators – ceased to operate properly.