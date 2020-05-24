Can someone hear the Morse code?

Yes, Logic_Beach's puzzle that has turned out to be a piece of arts ;-) has consumed a lot of my time and energy, indeed. (It is a piece of arts because I have finally discovered an organizing principle that makes it more than a lame bunch of 12 assorted and vague hints suggesting random words that are unlikely to be written by anyone, especially not in the right order among 12! orders.) I find it likely that I am or we are so many big steps ahead of everyone else (in the "ordering principle" as well as some individual words) that I can give one or several hints about the 12-word seed to everyone.



OK. Just the identity of one keyword is the topic of this blog post – even though we have some know-how edge here, too. Can someone solve this for me? It's about 1/100 of the actual puzzle so you shouldn't waste too much time. If you find it hard or unsolvable, give up quickly.



The Bifurcation album has 10 compositions: YouTube, BandCamp. The second composition is 2:42-5:17 at YouTube. You may download it for $1.00 here or, more likely, for $0.00 here if you click at "buy", fill the price $0.00, and download the files, ideally WAV (uncompressed, about 0.3 GB).







It is possible that the WAV file is needed for you to hear the Morse code clearly.



Fine. The composition is called "4.66..." which is the value of the Feigenbaum (velocity) constant, the limiting ratio of some bifurcation intervals' length. It's also the ratio of some dimensions inside the Mandelbrot set etc. An interesting and fundamental piece of chaos theory. Note that Feigenbaum had almost no publications etc. but he was able to find something that is really rather groundbreaking, one of the top five insights of chaos theory.







Fine. You will ideally get the 25.8 MB WAV file from the link I gave you. Then you need some audio visualizing or manipulation software. Try to download Sonic Visualizer and/or Audacity. Once you load an WAV file, the spectrogram may be shown by pressing "G" in the Sonic Visualizer, or by clicking at the downward black triangle in the (left, middle height) part of the screen, next to the file name. Spectrogram may be chosen in the menu that appears there.



Fine. The spectrogram of the song will show you a bifurcation tree at the very beginning (no, it is not the male reproductive organs), and this very photograph of Mitchell Feigenbaum near the end. So most likely, the keyword is neither tree nor diagram nor photo nor image etc. (fig is not allowed). You need to stretch the spectrogram in the horizontal direction appropriately to see the tidy images. Good.







But there should be just one English BIP39 keyword in this song (Czech is among the world's 8 languages that have their BIP39 corpus, next to English, Spanish, French, Italian; Japanese, Korean, Chinese, one of the reasons you should learn Czech; we're by far the smallest nation here!) and we were basically told that it is hiding neither in the bifurcation tree nor in the photograph of Mitchell Feigenbaum. Instead, it should be hiding in a piece of the Morse code (yes, we have this amazing mnemonics in Czech which distinguishes short and long syllables – the second one among 999 reasons for you to learn Czech LOL).



Most likely, the Morse code message is basically encoded in the audio, not much in the spectrogram, and you are more likely to hear it at some low frequencies and/or in the drums than the high frequencies.



Also, we were told that the song title, "4.66", should be helpful to find the word (not necessarily this one but I suspect that it's helpful to find the word in the same song). Two hours ago, I realized what this actually mean (probably). It is not just another random generic reference to chaos theory (those references are everywhere, and yes, to solve the puzzle, one really need the "order to come from chaos", a sentence that drove Feynman up the wall!). I think that you need to find "4.66" somewhere. And indeed, if you listen to the song, some 1:37 from the beginning, a voice starts to read this constant 4.66... in English. And my idea – I think that it is one of the ideas that no one has made public yet – is that this is the place of the song where the Morse message is hiding.



I think that many people have heard the voice and even realized that it read the digits of the constant but I am probably the first one who *connects* this fact with the title in a helpful way. ;-)



If you bet on the drums, there are two types of the drum sounds, choose some nice symbols that are readable, like p and T (like in thermodynamics), and if you will write down a rhythm, I recommend you something for a space that is easily readable and countable, like the vertical separator |. Of course, with drums, even if it were drums, you can't be sure whether pT means "dot dash" or "dash dot" in the Morse code, or whether the code is harder.



Note that the drums are rhythmical but sometimes you need to distiguish twice shorter periods than normally, some of the drumbeats are just "a little bit before integer values" etc.



Around 1:30 in the song, my teammate has discovered, you can hear the Morse code of... something that has been helpful to win wars. More boring letters seem to follow this warfare tool. It may be the word (and you may become a champion of the word if you independently hear it) but it seems at least comparably likely to me that the actual secret word is occurring a bit later, perhaps in the drums that sound rather nice from a musical viewpoint, rhythmical, and that get repeated. But they can still convey a message (the same message many times, perhaps): What are they saying in the damn Morse code?



The Audacity program allows you to speed up the playback including the higher/lower frequencies (a green play triangle in the right upper part of the screen), and via Effects, you may apply high- and low-frequency filters, increase or lower the frequencies of all sounds, and do many other things. (Too bad, neither low-frequency nor high-frequency filters seem optimal for amplifying the drums or any noise: do you know what is the right tool to "amplify" the noise?)



I would just like to be more certain about this keyword from the song "4.66". As you can imagine, the uncertainty about one extra word may make any brute force calculation more time-demanding by a factor of 2048.



Tomorrow, Czechia will reopen almost everything! We will only need masks at interior public spaces, there will be some limits on the number of people (in thousands) and the distance between them (1.5 meters). But indeed, the near-freedom in Czechia is this blog post's 3rd reason for you to learn Czech. ;-)







OK, it's totally off-topic but a few more reasons to learn Czech were presented by Tady(=Here) Gavin here.