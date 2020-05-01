Elon Musk, a rare CEO who cares about freedom

When I returned from a trip, Steven S. told me that Elon Musk had had a meltdown. Maybe. But in the recent hour, I "liked" a greater number of Elon Musk's tweets than in the previous history of the Universe combined. And he may be the only one among the CEOs who "gets it", as I will explain below.



OK, his GF Grimeš is mad at him and she is expecting his baby on Monday. He plans to sell almost all his physical possessions, including all the houses (worth $100 million in total at this moment). Physical possessions only drag you down. Things that you own end up owning you, as a character stated in a movie. If you buy Gene Wilder's old house, you must protect it and its historical authenticity, however.



Whether Elon was high or not, he also managed to sing the U.S. anthem. I could sing the U.S. anthem five years before I learned the basic English words. I didn't understand what I was singing but it was right. Who taught me that? Well, the speech emulator at Commodore 64. It's pretty remarkable to realize that in the mid 1980s, we could have been impressed that a home computer was capable of emulating human speech so that one could slightly understand it! ;-)







You know that I have trouble with Elon Musk's heavily overpriced company – by a factor of 100-1000. The factor has surely increased due to the lockdown and the reduced demand for luxurious products such as his electric cars in the poorer world that we are entering right now. But you know what? Musk has made a great confession. He may know that Tesla is overpriced, too:





Tesla stock price is too high imo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020