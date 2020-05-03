Kurz's Unlocked Alliance may become more important than the EU

Covid-19 has spread very differently in various countries and countries reacted very differently to the epidemics. Some nations were truly hysterical, some were spared, some citizenries were rather responsible and obedient, some countries see a greater support for a nearly permanent lockdown (insanity) than others, and so on.







Karel Gott, Austria's representative at the 1968 Eurovision Song Contest. The complete failure of the contest to predict that the Pilsner guy would be a leading Central European singer in the following 50 years counts as extra evidence that the contest is rubbish mostly promoting kitsch and trash. ABBA's 1974 victory at "Waterloo" ;-) is the only substantial exception.



Czechia responded in a pragmatic, early, China-like style. We did have rather draconian measures – which started before our first fatality – but it was always agreed by everybody that we don't really want such a thing for an extremely long time. We wanted to show to ourselves that we may defeat the virus if we want, and that would be the time for reopening. So by the end of May, all services should be restarted and the face masks (plus some regulations about the 5-feet distance) will be the only clearly visible trace of the unfree Covid epoch. People are split on whether we will keep the face masks for a long time – once you talk about the late July, the voices are about 50-50.



In the most recent 24 hours, we had just 14-18 new infections, down from 380 a day at the end of March; about 250 people have died. The downtrend was temporarily indistinguishable from the noise but by now, it has become totally obvious. Yes, our \(R_0\) was below \(1\) and \(R_0\approx 0.7\) in a recent official estimate. The disease is fading away. Many officials think that the face masks were crucial for taming the virus. The duration of the lockdown has been comparable to 2 months which is economically hurtful but it's not devastating.







Eastern Europe was so far spared and the casualties per 1 million people might be 10-20 percent of the Western European ones. But many people including me must feel that it's a temporary state of affairs (caused by Eastern Europe's lag behind the West), that many of the Eastern European countries haven't peaked yet, and they have the potential to emulate Lombardy.



A truly successful country must show some clear nonzero peak and a decline from it. Sebastian Kurz, the Austrian Chancellor, decided to pick the "smart" countries. He may have picked countries with prime ministers whom he likes as friends. Whatever. And he has composed the following list:



Countries That Kept a Lid on Coronavirus Look to Each Other to Revive Economies:

Australia, Austria, Czechia, Denmark, Greece, Israel, New Zealand

