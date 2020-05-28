Twitter's censors have finally made Trump angry

Many of us were often shocked by the censorship that the Silicon Valley companies seem to enforce globally. Donald Trump has sort of agreed with us but it seemed obvious that he wouldn't ever act.







Well, I think that it is no longer so obvious. What was needed was some harm done to Trump's ego; he needed to be personally absorbed into this fight. Well, two days ago, Twitter introduced a new policy: it decided to label politically inconvenient messages by disparaging labels. And it has quickly tried this new policy against the most popular victim of this harassment, the U.S. president.





There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t let a more sophisticated version of that.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

Twitter is also a political organization working to promote left-wing lies and the interest of human trash that believes in the global warming delusions, favors the political correctness, multiculturalism, and similar pathologies, dislikes Donald Trump, and a network of servers that will harass and complicate the life of every tweet that is considered inconvenient for this far left trash and all the users who post this inconvenient truth.



we got a draft of Trump's social media executive order. here's a rundown:



-empowers FCC to review Section 230

-forwards complaints of anti-conservative bias filed with the White House over to the FTC

-asks federal agencies to pull back digital ad $$

-!https://t.co/NjtHmBAaDG — Emily Birnbaum (@birnbaum_e) May 28, 2020