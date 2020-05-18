Win $500 easily: a taxi surrounded by 10 trees

Deborah Cohen, BBC, and models vs theories Just like a huge fraction of pundits including former "rightwingers" has completely failed in this viral test of their lifetime, w...

Witten demands 999 spacecrafts to find Planet Nine (maybe a black hole) The Institute for Advanced Studies in Princeton seems to be all about "tangible science" these days. Two weeks ago, Juan Maldace...

Hysteria about the unknown long-term effects of the virus The most widespread "subtype" of the global Covid-19 hysteria is the worry that "we will all die" or at least "the ...

An analytic proof of the \(abc\) conjecture? LHCb anomaly strengthens : the decay \(B^{0}\rightarrow K^{*0}\mu^{+}\mu^{-}\) has seen the increase from 3 sigma to 3.4 sigma. It is not th...

It's not shocking that most new cases have stayed at home Lots of things happened around the virus and the reactions of societies to the virus. Much of Europe started to reopen, 30 million new joble...

A negative price of oil futures The global hysteria surrounding the Chinese cold has locked and wrecked a big part of the world economy. Among other things, the oil price d...

Lockdown madness is a triumph of the precautionary principle As recently as on February 14th 2020, I wouldn't have believed that it was possible for billions of people in the world – plus their eli...

In California, medical expertise became heresy Martin Kasík and JWSpry at Twitter have sent me the following 68-minute long video Dr Erickson COVID 19 FULL Briefing AUDIO FIXED VERSION ...

Have I had a Covid finger? I believe that a large portion of the citizens of the Western civilization have been exposed to the virus (and that's the true main reas...