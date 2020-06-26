Stunning dishonesty behind the "second wave" fake news

While Czechia has apparently restored its sanity completely and the last traces of the Covid-hysterical era should be removed on July 1st (e.g. face masks in the public transportation), and even the hexupling of the percentage of the positive tests isn't changing much about it (from 0.5% at the lows to about 3% now; epidemiologists do manage to preserve the realistic image of the elevated number of "cases" as a measure of irrelevant local outbreaks that are wrestled with locally), the U.S. fake news media have apparently decided that they have the power to start the second wave of the coronavirus hysteria in the country.



(That wave has already started in Australia, because of 1 "Covid" deaths after more than a month: 1,000 soldiers are visiting every house in Victoria and lots of people even restarted the crazy punic buying, holy crap.)



Open CNN.COM now and you will see a huge headline "US sees record number of new Covid-19 cases". What a news story. The U.S. is doing many more tests so of course a larger absolute number of them end up positive. It seems very clear by now that this filth wanted to increase the number of tests just in order to be "able" to create these fraudulent headlines. The actual disease is obviously much weaker in the U.S. than it was some two months ago.







The subtitle talks about some number 37,077 and "a record". Another "shocking" story is from China that records 13 new coronavirus cases. Imagine the catastrophe, a country of 1.4 billion finds 13 people (less than 1 person out of 100 million) who test positive for a well-known flu-like virus. The next story is about "massive surge of cases in California", then there's a story about a hysterical Bill Gates, changing U.S. face mask policies, CDC and "stunning" new statistics, Covid-postponed wedding of a PM. The second column talks about "Trump's failed Covid strategies" and his "landslide loss". And it goes on and on and on.







What sort of brain-dead people are willing to be exposed to this absolute garbage? I recommend euthanasia to all of them because this kind of brain death is almost certainly irreversible. So first, as I said, the "new cases" mean absolutely nothing. There is a large absolute number of positive tests because there is a greater number of tests than months ago. This increase of the testing was claimed to be a "great thing" by the very same fraudsters months ago. (It's not a great thing, it's stupid to test too many people and thank God, the testing in Czechia also dropped from 8k a day to 3k a day in average now, as we have just ~1 death a day in average.) Now, when it's here, they present the very same change of a variable (number of tests a day) as a catrastrophically bad thing. How fudged up someone has to be not to understand this basic point?



When the number of tests is high enough so that a huge majority of the tested people end up being rather random citizens, then the percentage of positive tests is a much better quantity for monitoring the concentration of the virus in the population.



Another meme of this "second wave of the Covid brainwashing" is the idea that the "Sun Belt" states (some 145 million Americans in the sunny South) face a catastrophe. This whole "story" is a fabrication. There is nothing unusual happening there. These warm states just follow the phases of the epidemics at a slower rate because it's harder for the disease to spread in such environments. But otherwise e.g. Florida has lots of pensioners – Americans love to retire to Florida – and is dense enough so of course you expect a high enough number of fatalities there. Teamed up with the filth in the fake news media, you find some truly atrocious politicians such as this politician from New York:





