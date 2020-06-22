Why I don't believe that a Bitcoin puzzle was honestly solved

...And why you need to assume that everyone in the cryptoworld is lying to your eyes unless you have a rigorous proof indicating otherwise...



Especially a month ago or so, I spent roughly "a dozen of hours" or perhaps "dozens of hours" by the "Bitcoin halving puzzle". If you successfully extracted 12 words (in the right order, each from the list of 2048 English BIP39 words), you could unlock a Bitcoin (basic Segwit, 84/0/0/...) wallet and send a modest amount of money, around $500, to your Bitcoin wallet. Recall that in the cryptocurrency world, knowing the private key is equivalent to "possessing the funds" because the private key is necessary and sufficient to sign messages "I want to send BTC XY from that wallet to some particular other wallet".



I previously wrote three blog posts and up to yesterday, I didn't know the central question "whether there was a chance for me or a typical 'you' to solve it". The puzzle was announced as solved yesterday and the money was taken by an alleged Pogo or Elron V. Hubbard who wrote a perfectionist solution. It was the last day before the contest would be ended, and a few hours after some nontrivial but not decisive final hints were posted by the author of the puzzle, Logic Beach (allegedly astrophysicist Herman Falker).



Now I feel almost certain that I couldn't have solved it even after years (good that I completely stopped "working" on it a few weeks ago, and advised the same to E.T.) – and while I am less certain about the following claim, I also think that no other person on Earth except for the creator could have solved it "completely".





OK, the previous blog posts were the following: On May 12th, I learned about the puzzle and liked the pictures in the spectrograms of the songs which is why I promoted the contest. On May 14th, I wrote a text about contrived hypotheses which was both about contrived theories in physics as well as contrived puzzles, and this blog post is a "remake" of that older text of mine. And on May 18th, I suggested a very low-entropy seed with the word "tree" repeated many times. That solution – or even a vague idea what the solution could look like – had absolutely nothing to do with the right seed.







OK, playing with the spectrograms and a few other things was fun and I learned to use some new software (Sonic Visualizer and perhaps Audacity) a little bit. Those were very sensibly invested "several hours". But the subsequent hours would only be meaningfully invested "if one had a big chance to solve the damn puzzle". So all this extra work was clearly justified by the assumption "yes, there was a chance". For this chance to be nonzero, the puzzle had to be "much more organized or constrained" than the worst case scenario. And the worst case scenario was the following "Ansatz" for the seed:

Pick twelve BIP39 words

Store them to nine songs (nine 35-megabyte long WAV files) using 9 basically completely different contrived techniques

Permute the order of the 9 songs or 12 keywords by a permutation of numbers 1-9 or 1-11 or 1-12 that is stored in a random song in another contrived way

Real value: 4.669201609102990671853203820466201617258185577475 From track 2: 4.669201609102990671853203820642231917278885517575 642 3 9 7 8 1 5