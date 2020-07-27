Anti-SJW "allies" who aren't real anti-SJW allies

Cumrun Vafa vs sloppiness of "lessons from JT gravity" A decade ago, the main topic that clumped fundamental physicists to two camps was almost certainly the anthropic reasoning – or its flawed c...

Ethan Siegel, not Stephen Hawking, lies about the black hole radiation Years ago, I thought Ethan Siegel was a decent science writer. His texts seemed to be full of data that sort of overlapped with some basic...

Steven Pinker, the latest target of "cancel culture" Steven Pinker is Harvard University's most prominent evolutionary psychologist, a man who knows how to explain why the people (and anima...

Madmen at Princeton remove Wilson from a school, everything Burning of the bridges has arrived to universities , Czech media informed us in the morning. The stated reason: "He was a racist",...

Gödel and Wolchover: fine technology running inside the liar's paradox A few days ago, Natalie Wolchover wrote an article about two famous Gödel's theorems . What is cool is that her text isn't just &quo...

Appeasement towards unhinged leftists may be a bigger mistake than in 1938 The Cultural Revolution in the U.S. has accelerated. Aside from the liquidation of statues including the presidents such as Wilson, Roosevel...

Research mathematics will only disappear if the civilization is over An artificial "average Russian woman" was only allowed to work as a secretary in the Urals so far. A key point is that she wasn&...

Unnecessarily many Covid drugs, vaccines work The insanely huge competition shows how much this problem was overblown, too The stupid part of the public was brainwashed by the fake new...

Face masks in America, treating flu as Covid Czechs, the first white nation that made the face masks mandatory on March 18th, have thrown them away because we have determined that not...