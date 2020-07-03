Cumrun Vafa vs sloppiness of "lessons from JT gravity"

A decade ago, the main topic that clumped fundamental physicists to two camps was almost certainly the anthropic reasoning – or its flawed character. It gradually faded away because people agreed that there was no argument that would settle the question – and in the case of the anthropic approach, there wasn't a consistent theory that was ready to be used. Aside from some correct propositions that were worthless because they were tautological, the anthropic school was just an extreme ideology and it remained an extreme ideology.







Coleman's \(\alpha\)-parameters from baby universes were a prank or funny gesticulation, not a serious lecture about the actual mechanisms of quantum gravity.



But numerous other topics were fundamental enough and answered by highly controversial views. For example, late Joe Polchinski and his co-authors who are alive and kicking were promoting the idea that there was a firewall on the boundary of every black hole. It's obviously wrong and Joe was sort of accepting that it was wrong – but some people still enjoyed giving evidence to the answer that was wrong, the arguments were clever, and as long as you didn't throw away your common sense, you could have learned some things.







The JT gravity (plus the SYK model) is an ongoing minirevolution. JT is Jackiw-Teitelboim and it is a 2D gravity with a metric field and a dilaton\[ S = -\frac 12 {\rm d}^2 x \sqrt{g}\phi(R+2). \] where you are supposed to calculate the partition sums. One year or two years ago, it was even more fashionable to study the SYK model (Sachdev-Ye-Kitaee), a 0+1-dimensional model with \(N\) fermions that are coupled to all others via a random quartic interaction. JT and SYK were often forced to interact with each other.







In March 2019, Saad+Shenker+Stanford (SSS) found a different way to calculate the JT partition functions: from a matrix model. There is an expansion in the matrix model and it may be interpreted as a contribution of world sheets with many disconnected components, each is attached to a D-brane. The SSS paper has over 100 citations by now.



The boundary representation of the partition sum may be interpreted as the averaging over many theories, something that Sidney Coleman did decades ago and that produced some evidence for "baby universes" in higher-dimensional gravity and their ability to yield new free \(\alpha\)-parameters in the theory of quantum gravity. Since my student years, I have been convinced – and later also encouraged by the PhD adviser Tom Banks to think – that the presence of these new parameters in quantum gravity is "breaking the general principles". Using the newer jargon, this kind of unlimited playing should belong to the swampland. You may have a bath in the mud (as a high school student during the potato picking brigade, I earned an extra $1 by swimming in the swampland!) but you shouldn't walk through the university corridors in the landscape immediately afterwards!



I used the term "swampland" which was coined by Cumrun Vafa and some year or two ago, I didn't really follow (or study) what Vafa thought about these matters. But I would have bet that his views had to be very similar to mine and I think that I was totally right. In his April 2020 paper with Jacob McNamara, they enumerate many reasons why the JT fashion isn't relevant for our learning about quantum gravity in general (in spacetime dimensions \(d\geq 4\) where quantum gravity becomes an impressive term).



So indeed, there seems to be a conflict between the things that the "JT fashion" people say about the JT model – something that they mindlessly extrapolate to all of quantum gravity; and Vafa's swampland restrictions. None of the two sides is rigorously established at this moment but if you ask me, there are much greater reasons to trust and extrapolate Vafa's swampland principles than to extrapolate some random mathematical property of a two-dimensional JT gravity model.



The second half of the abstract of Vafa-McNamara paper says (and Cumrun reiterated it in even more recent talks, see e.g. videos from February and May):

We further comment on the possible exceptions in \(d \leq 3\) for this hypothesis and the role of an ensemble in holographic theories in the context of theories of quantum gravity in \(d=2\) (such as JT gravity and possible cousins in \(d=3\)), which we argue are incomplete physical theories that should be viewed as branes in a higher dimensional theory of quantum gravity for which an ensemble plays no role.

In the Euclidean path integral, spacetime wormholes can be interpreted as calculating amplitudes to produce or absorb baby universes. These processes pose a threat to unitarity of the quantum system, in the form of potential information loss [4, 5] or non-factorization of correlation functions in a holographic dual [8]. The proposed resolution is to suppose the baby universes are in a specific \(\alpha\)-eigenstate (in which case there are no issues with unitarity and factorization) at the cost of introducing α as free parameters of the theory, which are not the expectation value of any dynamical fields. Thus, we see an immediate tension between the Euclidean path integral and the expectation from the Swampland Program that quantum gravity should have no free parameters.