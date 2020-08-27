A really simple code drawing a Swedish herd immunity graph

Unlike most countries whose public health authorities were taken over by anti-science leftist ideologues doing very dirty politics, Sweden has chosen a rigorously scientific approach to the Covid-19 contagion.



It has achieved the most beautiful state of herd immunity in the world and its graphs look really organic and nice. Click at the Swedish statistical Covid page and focus on "avlidna per dag" (deaths per day) in the right lower corner. The peak of 115 deaths per day occurred twice, on April 8th and April 15th, and the disease started to drop at that time and the average number of deaths in late August is below 2 per day. These numbers are bound to decrease further. Despite its "no lockdown policy", Sweden already has fewer "cases" and deaths per day (in recent weeks) than Czechia, a country with the same 10+ million people which did a rather draconian shutdown in spring (and has 420 deaths with Covid instead of Sweden's 5800 now). Czechia only paid 2.5% of the extra GDP drop for its unwise lockdown, relatively to Sweden, but the advantages of that lockdown have become clear disadvantages by now. Sweden knows that no substantial restart of the disease is coming; Czechia can't be this sure because the degree of Czechs' immunity is much lower. That's why Swedes may live without fear now and especially in the autumn; Czechs may still have some fear (although most of us don't) and the temptation to lock extra things in October.







OK, Anders Tegnell, the physician in charge of the Swedish response, had to accumulate his knowledge and predictive abilities to quickly make this decision. What people were saying especially in March (and perhaps April) really mattered. I didn't have any responsibility but this was clearly a crisp "physics problem" that I needed to correctly solve within hours or days and I did. Of course the right approach is to do almost nothing, except for some selective protection of the vulnerable. It was clear to me in February, before we had any truly "naturally completed" graphs from any country.







Fine. The August is ending and in about one-half of the world, the spreading of the virus is basically over or at least well after the midtime. We have tons of graphs that vaguely convey the same lesson as the Swedish graphs. "Viruses are going to virus" and it was always really dumb to spend much energy or money to prevent the propagation of a virus that is propagating this easily. You may sacrifice insane amounts of people's comfort and money – like over 20% of the GDP in the U.K. and Spain in Q2 of 2020 – but you will at most get a very unspectacular "delay" in the propagation of the virus, sometimes by days, sometimes by weeks.



Here is a simple Mathematica code and the resulting curve of daily new infections that is generated by this code. OK, the code:

d = {9999999, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0};

r0 = 1.3; dailycases = {};

(* neverinfected, first day infected, second..., 7th infected, 8th infected and therefore immune *)

For[i = 1, i <= 250, i++,

dnew = {d[[1]], 0}~Join~d[[2 ;; -2]];

dnew[[-1]] = dnew[[-1]] + d[[-1]];

newinfec = (d[[3]] + d[[4]] + d[[5]] + d[[6]])/4*r0*

d[[1]]/(d[[1]] + d[[-1]]);

dailycases = dailycases~Join~{newinfec};

dnew[[2]] = newinfec; dnew[[1]] = dnew[[1]] - newinfec;

d = dnew;

];

ListLinePlot[dailycases, PlotRange -> All]

Total[dailycases]