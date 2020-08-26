An interesting German textbook on particles and strings

A proof of string theory For a few decades, competent researchers of fundamental physicists have "almost known" that any consistent theory of quantum gra...

Unity Biotechnology failure: aging isn't a disease In recent years, some rich people and companies started to invest into a "desirable" technology that we know from some science-fic...

Positivism: relativity, QM just demand questions to be precise Off-topic: A fun popular stringy talk by Cumrun Vafa from the last week, hat tip: Erwin And translatable to well-defined properties of...

RIP Joan Feynman (1927-2020). Media supporting "women in science" are 100% silent I had a pleasant and refined German guest-scientist in Pilsen today. We chatted about lots of things and – because of some related work by m...

GUT from \(SO(32)\) heterotic string Jihn Kim wrote his 351st paper and it's intriguing: Grand unfication models from \(SO(32)\) heterotic string At least in the 1980s, ...

A near-MSSM from the 10D \(E_8\) superfield and nothing else Can the research of fundamental physics be abolished globally? Not really. Pernicious, scientifically incompetent far left activists may onl...

Brainwashing about Covid-19 continues at full steam We have often said or heard that the old, manipulative media are dying and that is why the filth working in them is getting desperate and in...

The world according to Thiel David B. sent me several interesting videos including some interviews with Peter Thiel. Exactly half a year ago, he participated at this Hoo...

Covid numbers have huge error margins It helps to show that the virus is really inconsequential. Because lots of people have been obsessively tested for almost half a year, lot...