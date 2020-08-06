Apologists for Stalinist murders conquered Prague's philosophy department

I read most of tweets by the Archbishop of Prague, Dominika Duka. I have drunk beer next to him several times, he's spent years in my hometown of Pilsen (in the Bory Prison above: he overlapped with Havel at least once) and he's simply a man of integrity who has wise opinions about the historical as well as currently relevant political questions.
Today, his tweet looked like he was worried and the topic seemed unfamiliar to me:
Duka: I get goosebumps when I hear about the revisionist opinions that became widespread at the Philosophy Department of the Charles University in Prague when it comes to the appraisal of the previous [communist] regime – and when I realize that these opinions are often articulated by those who could only hear about the events indirectly.He linked to his fresh blog post where he supported Michal Klíma, his friend and the boss of the Holocaust Victims' Foundation in his arguments against the dean of the Philosophy Department (who has a German sounding surname).
Klíma and the "dean" have faced one another in a recent discussion at DVTV which I have watched and I was stunned, indeed. I have also read some written texts by both men that have communicated similar views.
Michal Klíma is the son of a famous Czech writer (a top three Czech writer according to the number of translated texts) Ivan Klíma (born Ivan Kauders), a Holocaust survivor and a guy who was expelled from the Communist Party and treated as a dissident after the 1968 occupation. On the other hand, the "dean" is the son of a Comecon apparatchik: the whole family was VIP according to the rules of communism and they have lived in Moscow for many years.
What is very sad is that in 2020, i.e. 31 years after the fall of communism, these two guys are interacting as if their understandings of the totalitarian regimes (and their moral evaluations of the regimes!) were equally important: One of the guys was really a victim of the evil while the other was a part of the evil engine that was hurting others – and a beneficiary of the communist injustice. But today, both may express their opinions about the communist regime.
In fact, the "dean" – successfully marketing himself as a historian or a philosopher of history – seems more influential. And what he is saying about the history are disgusting lies, indeed. He says that the Stalin's regime and derived regimes didn't work overwhelmingly through oppression. Instead, they were a form of democracy. It was nice that for the first time, the workers at the bottom could finally collect their opinions and send the engineers and other elites to the execution ground. Isn't it great? It surely deserves to be called democracy or at least a participatory political system etc., he has repeatedly argued.
According to the Czech laws as I understand them, especially the law against promotion of movements suppressing civil rights, a person spreading these ideas should be kept in the Czech prisons. This dude has not only failed to attach himself to a prison cell by chains: he became the "dean" of an important department of the Charles University (according to surveys, philosphers seem to be the smartest folks among the humanities – and/or among social sciences, along with the economists: they are the "logicians" among the humanities). And he's clearly not the only one over there.
This "dean" presents all this toxic pro-Stalinist garbage as "scholarship" and a network of these parodies of human beings (both Czechs and foreigners) are obviously supporting each other and calling themselves authorities. Everything they say are self-evident lies, of course. There was nothing authentic let alone democratic about the groups of workers who demanded the execution of some decent folks who were inconvenient for the communist regime. They were just puppets serving the regime. Some of them (and, most likely, very many of them) surely agreed with the demands to murder someone but this opinion of the people was in no way measured in any trustworthy way – let alone through free elections or referendums where the people's free will could have been revealed without pressures and intimidation. So there was no freedom and no democracy when these decisions were made. The agreement of many workers with these decisions doesn't change anything about this fundamental defect.
One may notice that the democratic procedures were non-existent in the communist decisions for completely analogous reasons why there is absolutely no legitimate research or rational evidence in the claims that this nasty Bolshevik scumbag is producing. They start with the valid observation that it is possible that many workers wanted what was happening; or it is possible that what these "philosophers" say about communism in their disgusting crackpot papers is true. And they deduce that because it's possible, it's true (they have the power to make this "small step"!), so Stalin's regime was democracy and their papers are science. No, it wasn't democracy and their papers are pure garbage. When something is possible, it doesn't mean that it's true. And when someone claims that he has established something that he clearly hasn't established, he is a liar and a demagogue and it is more likely that most of his claims are lies. Both democracy and science actually mean that the verdicts or conclusions must be supported by some fair and logical protocols which are clearly non-existent in the Stalinist decisions and in the papers of apologists for Stalinism, too.
Also, the "dean" romanticizes the totalitarian regime in many other ways. For example, it's OK that people didn't travel because a Czechoslovak janitor didn't want to travel to Italy; it was more important for her to get a loan for new couples. This combination of preferences appears in one sentence inside one of his texts which clearly means that he compares these two otherwise unrelated things and he claims that the Czechoslovak people preferred one thing over another. But when someone tells him that this is clearly what the sentence is trying to convey (and the sentence is clearly untrue because the Czechoslovaks didn't actually have the freedom to choose "traveling"!), he fraudulently denies that he talked about any comparison of preferences. Like most hardcore leftists, he's a typical dishonest piece of šit who always communicates the ideas in somewhat inarticulate ways and then exploits the lousy quality of his prose to deny that he has said what he said.
In the mid 1990s, I was a member of the Student Senate at the Faculty of Mathematics and Physics of the same Charles University. We could already see that some of the postmodern leftists – we would use the term "postmodern" but it basically meant the same thing that is referred to as "neo-Marxist" these days – are spreading in the society. These braindead would-be thinkers were just trying to establish a new department of the Charles University, the Faculty of Humanities (FHS UK). We and other senates approved some resolutions demanding a ban on this counterproductive new institution but we lost that battle because the Zeitgeist was already absorbing lots of the neo-Marxist stench at the universities.
While FHS UK harbors most of the feminists and similar "conventional" left-wing trash, one may see that the situation at the very old Philosophy Department of the Charles University (one of the first "faculties" i.e. departments of the Charles University when it was founded in 1348! It was originally called the Faculty of Liberal Arts) may be even worse. I guess that some toxic leftists randomly appeared or survived in that department and they became a condensation nucleus that was growing and accumulating an increasing amount of this far left dirt.
The arrogance of lying scumbags such as this "dean" simply drives me up the wall. He comes from something like 1,000 of the most filthy families – that could have been punished by the harshest available punishments back in 1989. We decided to make our revolution in the truly "velvet" fashion so these morally failed individuals were basically not punished at all. Instead of being grateful to the people like Klíma, Duka, and me (who gave him the life), filth like this "dean" is trying to promote the sick Stalinist lies again. These lies boil down to the dean's self-evident conflict of interests because he's clearly trying to obfuscate the otherwise self-evident 40-year-long absolute moral failure of his family – and obfuscate all the advantages that his family earned for him in illegitimate ways, too.
And the society seems incapable of blocking these disgusting lies when they are served as an example of "scholarship". It even allows scumbags such as this one to bastardize young students and educate them into toxic immoral piles of trash, too. What is left from the Velvet Revolution when junk like this feels so self-confident again? Incidentally, this "dean" is a standard neo-Marxist but he calls himself a "post-Marxist", effectively agreeing that it's a codeword for the same thing.
