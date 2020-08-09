Brainwashing about Covid-19 continues at full steam

We have often said or heard that the old, manipulative media are dying and that is why the filth working in them is getting desperate and increasing the amount of lies that they are spreading. This may very well be true but it is also true that they are still alive and turning millions of people into brainwashed mental cripples.







Thankfully, while most of the Western European and North American youth have been persuaded to hide in the basement, their Czech and Slovak counterparts participated at this traditional bucket party on the Zrće beach, Pag Island, Croatia. A bucket party is a party where everyone drinks alcohol from the same 20-liter bucket; the Czech-and-Slovak slang is "párty kýbl" (the correct Czech word for a "kýbl", a cool parasitic Germanism, is a "vědro" or a "kbelík", however). Bucket parties have existed for years before Covid-19 (see videos from previous years) but something was "even more sexy" about drinking from the same bucket in July 2019.







Obviously, not everyone has attended such a party. I've never done anything truly similar, as you know. But someone does and – even though such people may be attacked by the Coronazis – they represent the health of the nation (or two nations, we and Slovaks have cleverly doubled the number of our nations LOL). And while two dozens of the participants have indeed returned Covid-positive from Croatia, there's nothing too virally dangerous about these activities. Out of 389 Czech deaths with Covid so far, there was only 1 death (woman 25-34) below the age of 35. In the 35-44 window, there were 0 women and 4 men. In 45-54, 2 women and 3 men. Most of these 10 fatalities with Covid below 55 years of age had some serious pre-existing disease. Young (which I just defined as "below 55") people are simply not dying of this disease to the extent that would deserve any attention let alone restrictions.







But I am repeatedly amazed how many people buy the lies promoted by the scum from the fraudulent left-wing media because it takes about 1 minute to find out the truth – and the fact that the leftists are lying all the time – and everyone has had half a year to look for these basic facts (and indeed, a big fraction of these 6 months have been dedicated to Covid-19). But tens of millions of people have utterly failed in the basic tasks that are needed to manipulate with the information.



Sadly, this includes employees at CDC (U.S. public health bureau). Czechia was placed to level 3 warning, "avoid non-essential travel", and it's being said that the "risk in Czechia is high" and "resources may be limited when needed". What a bunch of incredible deep-state lies (incidentally, Mike Pompeo will come to my hometown of Pilsen on Tuesday, some "delayed" celebrations of the liberation by the U.S. army). The Covid-19 risk in Czechia is zero for all practical as well as almost all impractical purposes. We get 0-2 deaths per day, below the peak of 15 per day in April (note that ~300 Czechs die every day without Covid). 111 people are hospitalized, at 1/4 of the peak around 450 in early April, and 17 are in serious condition, below 1/6 of the peak around 110 in early April (and just 1-2 percent of the ICU beds available in Czechia have Covid, and only 1/2 of those are there "really because" of Covid!). Some of these hospitalizations are rather long-term persistent ones and the number of recently added serious cases etc. would paint an even clearer picture showing that a Covid-19 problem is non-existent in Czechia.



Also, Czechia has excess amounts of all the drugs that are used anywhere in the world. We got special deals from all the producers. Almost none of the drugs are needed because we just don't have almost anybody who needs them. Some 5 or fewer people were appropriate for Remdesivir so far, for example. The Czech hospitals may use hundreds of packages etc. The person responsible for the recommendation deserves to be hanged by the balls. Czechia is getting ~300 new "cases" (positive tests) per day in some of the days which is just like during the April peak but it means nothing because it's just an artifact of our new "Smart Quarantine" methodology to do the testing. People around the recently positively tested ones (who have a much higher chance to be positive as well, relatively to random Czech citizens) are being tested much more carefully. In this sense, the system is looking for last traces of the virus. So the percentage of the people who are positive and PCR-caught to be positive may have increased from 3-20 percent in April to 30-80 percent now, possibly by an order of magnitude.



OK, so I probably explained that Czechia doesn't have any Covid-19 problem and I got this response:

Wow. I was more or less just trying to give some good vibes towards your country my friend. You guys are both on top of this... and not being hamstrung (so far) by the rest of the union you are a part of.



The EU has no TX, CA, or FL to worry about.