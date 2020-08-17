Czechs have moved on: 70-77% disapprove of the partial reintroduction of face masks from Sept 1st

Between mid March and mid April, the Covid fear was genuine – even in my Czech homeland. It was spread not only among the journalists and the ordinary people but among some (but not a majority of) physicians, too. That's why I consider the Covid comments by our PM Babiš in Harvard International Review fair. Many people including sensible ones indicated fear, the government acted fast, and introduced one of the most strict and most rigorously enforced lockdowns in the world. If a shutdown has ever had a chance to make sense, it must have been very short and intense (like the fuel in a rocket that is burned as quickly as possible to kick it to the orbit). A long-term partial suppression of everything has never made any sense whatsoever (just like the wasting of fuel for keeping a rocket 100 meters above the ground).







(It is a nice interview, e.g. when Babiš correctly corrects the journalist who says that Babiš' path to power was "unorthodox". Instead, Babiš' motivation and path were really a textbook example of orthodox democracy. Someone who had some capacity to do politics observed some dissatisfaction and the demand for some kind of politics and matched the demand with his supply. I approve it despite the fact that I haven't ever been a part of that demand.)



Most Czechs got quickly persuaded that face masks were the key difference that helped East Asia to tame the disease. I've been saying it at least since February, I think that the evidence has grown it is the case, and the face masks have become a patriotic symbol of a sort. I think that the reduction of the viral doses by the face masks is probably even more important for the lowering of the fatalities than the complete prevention of the transmission. Since March 18th when the face masks became mandatory in Czechia, we grew into a nation of face mask missionaries. The pioneers of face masks among whites. Maybe our having lots of the Vietnamese folks has helped to spread this "Asian" culture here.







OK, so the fear continued in late March and early April. You could see that the percentage of the people outside who had face masks was above 98%. That high degree of discipline reflected the widespread feeling of "need for national unity". As far as I remember, it became to gradually drop in mid April. During April, we were also seeing the increasing statistical significance of the observations "face masks are really able to reduce the daily number of new infections", a statement that became self-evident by May or June. The people who stopped being afraid weren't necessarily a majority yet (in April) but the trend was already very clear that they would be a majority within weeks. Nothing bad was happening, the promises of a spectacular Armageddon simply didn't materialize.



Everyone saw that those of us who have always insisted that Covid-19 was comparable to flu were always right (although some of them just don't want to admit that it's clear that we were right). The percentage of people with masks outside could have dropped from 98% to 85% at the moment when they were still formally mandatory: Czechs were already testing the limits of the enforcement of the law.







Simultaneously with that evaporating fear, the reopening was being planned. Originally 5 major steps were planned, between April 20th and June 8th. The situation was so clearly rosy that soon afterwards, the schedule was sped up and the June 8th steps were added to the May 25th step. OK, in late May, we could return to the restaurants. In most of June, we didn't have face masks outside, and since July 1st, virtually all nationwide restrictions were lifted. Mass events were allowed again from July, face masks were pushed to the Prague Subway, a few small districts with an outbreak (their public interior spaces), and to visitors of hospitals. Almost everyone was completely free in July and August. Simona Halep won the Prague Open yesterday. Like Mertens, she played it for the first time because in the atmosphere of hysteria producing the cancellations everywhere, Prague Open was suddenly the best tournament available. They promised to return in the future. The tournament involved some socially distanced rituals (including flowers in rackets) and face masks – a pure theater for WTA and the foreigners because the rest of the country around the tennis courts is completely free of masks and social distancing.



The Smart Quarantine – based on the tracing using GPS data and individual quarantines – was clearly taking place even before July 1st so the abolition of the last restrictions on July 1st meant some re-acceleration of the disease. Everyone must have known that. But I would say we are keeping a nearly stable July and August with some 300 positive tests a day; and one death with Covid a day (the percentage of "deaths with Covid" that are "deaths due to Covid" is lower than 50% and probably vastly so: autopsy ladies from the big Prague Bulovka hospital recently said that none of their 27 deaths with Covid was due to Covid!). 100 (20) people are hospitalized (in serious shape). About 300 people in Czechia die without Covid every day. Covid-19 is clearly negligible.



The bulk of the Czech nation has clearly moved to a completely different psychological state than the state in late March or early April. The fear is gone and so is the desire to be obedient. OK, after many comments that the situation is completely under control, the Czech minister of healthcare brought us surprising news an hour ago: on September 1st, face masks will be back across Czechia.



Thankfully, not outside, in free spaces, but in the public interior spaces, like in the bulk of June. That includes shops, hospitals, public transportation, and schools. Restaurants and classrooms inside schools get an exemption: no face masks there. Schoolkids will only take on a face mask when they leave for the corridor or the bathroom. I actually think that given the decision that they want the face masks somewhere, this simple list with the simple exceptions is reasonably chosen (but lots of people attack the complexity).



Fine, so after the two hot summer months, July and August, September may return the Czech "face mask culture" back to June (which is still much better than back to May or even April and late March!). The problem is that the Czech psychology isn't going to return to its June state. It is pretty clear that by now, most Czechs do think that the restrictions including the face masks were an overreaction. In a poll at the Novinky.cz report, 70% of the readers disapprove of the reintroduction of face masks in the public interior spaces. And that's a server whose readers might be considered "mostly pro-government". A center right iDNES.cz server also has a poll where 77% are against the reintroduction of the face masks. This "former communist youth" daily became a mainstream productive people's center right server which tends to be critical of the prime minister (although his trust owns the server LOL). The top iDNES comment says that the reloaded face masks are the minister's revenge for the elimination from the American Idol. ;-)







Similarly, most fresh tweets about the face masks are highly critical. Suddenly, lots of people criticize the minister's performance in the American Idol some 15 years ago, too. It's rather personal. You should try to read the discussion (automatic Google translation). Very, very many people are really, really pißed off, and that's just face masks in interior public spaces. Lots of people vow that they won't respect the rule.



Similarly, most fresh tweets about the face masks are highly critical. Suddenly, lots of people criticize the minister's performance in the American Idol some 15 years ago, too. It's rather personal. You should try to read the discussion (automatic Google translation). Very, very many people are really, really pißed off, and that's just face masks in interior public spaces. Lots of people vow that they won't respect the rule.



A random example of a comment posted by Ms Pavlína Bauer, Bohemian Eisenstein, at 14:12. After 30 minutes, she got 149 upvotes and 27 downvotes:

Dear fellow citizens, I have already written one contribution but allow me to add another one. It is wonderful to see so many people who have expressed their opposition to the hysteria on these pages, hysteria that rules the whole world, people who want to live normally once again and not like a herd of sheep. The secret is that we are no herd of sheep and no one has the right to decide how we will live in this "pandemics" which hasn't ever been any pandemics. What about the idea that our government picks its testicles from the sewerage system and says, as the first one in the world, "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH" to this worldwide hysteria. We won't make this virus extinct and it won't ever be quite under our control. And if it will disappear, it won't be because of the governments and their restrictions. Fudge the sweaty, stinky, drooled face masks!

Amen to that.PM Babiš has always carefully followed the public opinion. I am not sure whether he knows what he is doing now. The reintroduction of the face masks that most Czechs already consider a ludicrous inconvenient anachronism from a special era that has ended is unpopular among most Czechs and could very well dramatically reduce his expected gain in the elections – that has been "mostly slightly above 30%" for over 5 years.Of course, I don't really consider face masks in the "not so hot" September to be such a devastating change. Babiš has promised not to lock down the economy again and I still believe that he will stick to this promise which is what actually matters. Even the "two summer months completely without face masks" have made us one of the freest nations in the world. There's no doubt that this particular decision notwithstanding (assuming they will avoid a new lockdown), my support for the Czech government has significantly increased during the Covid hassles although I would still prefer to be Swedish now. ;-)On the other hand, I find it staggering that some nations or states are introducing the face masks now for the first time, basically when they already have herd immunity. It was indeed March when such things made any sense. Five months later is indeed ludicrously late. States where 0.1% or at least one-half of it of people have already died with Covid have nothing to gain from face masks any longer. It is pure harassment. But it seems that other nations are closer to the herds of sheep that just don't care.