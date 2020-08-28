I-folds, anomalies, and how string theory agrees with "pure thought" when it comes to the allowed ranks

A proof of string theory For a few decades, competent researchers of fundamental physicists have "almost known" that any consistent theory of quantum gra...

Unity Biotechnology failure: aging isn't a disease In recent years, some rich people and companies started to invest into a "desirable" technology that we know from some science-fic...

Positivism: relativity, QM just demand questions to be precise Off-topic: A fun popular stringy talk by Cumrun Vafa from the last week, hat tip: Erwin And translatable to well-defined properties of...

RIP Joan Feynman (1927-2020). Media supporting "women in science" are 100% silent I had a pleasant and refined German guest-scientist in Pilsen today. We chatted about lots of things and – because of some related work by m...

GUT from \(SO(32)\) heterotic string Jihn Kim wrote his 351st paper and it's intriguing: Grand unfication models from \(SO(32)\) heterotic string At least in the 1980s, ...

Brainwashing about Covid-19 continues at full steam We have often said or heard that the old, manipulative media are dying and that is why the filth working in them is getting desperate and in...

The world according to Thiel David B. sent me several interesting videos including some interviews with Peter Thiel. Exactly half a year ago, he participated at this Hoo...

Maldacena, Milekhin: sci-fi-like semi-realistic traversable wormholes The wormhole scene from Interstellar, 2014. Traversable wormholes like this one are normally thought "impossible due to the energy co...

Millennials: shallow education & lack of stubbornness are linked to each other The Czech minister of healthcare, Adam Vojtěch, was born in 1986 – a Millennial – and became semi-famous in 2005 when he was a contestant in...