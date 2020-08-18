Maldacena, Milekhin: sci-fi-like semi-realistic traversable wormholes

The wormhole scene from Interstellar, 2014. Traversable wormholes like this one are normally thought "impossible due to the energy conditions" but as long as we ignore these inequalities, the simulation of the observations was created to be as realistic and GR-obeying as possible. Thanks to Kip Thorne for that (he got the Nobel Prize for something else, LIGO).
In April, I discussed Maldacena's playful magnetic black holes where the electroweak symmetry may be restored on the Corona. Along with Alexey Milekhin (both IAS), they just released a morally similar paper with some "not quite mathematically demanding" black hole physics,
Humanly traversable wormholes.1915 Einstein's general theory of relativity (GR) is our classical theory of gravity – that Einstein built to be compatible with his 1905 special theory of relativity. GR has lots of verified consequences such as corrections to Newton's equations, the Big Bang, and the black holes, among other things.
GR encourages us to build or at least consider spacetimes with "almost arbitrary" shapes and topologies – and only after we imagine all possibilities, we should also be asking which of them are actually allowed. In the zeroth approximation, GR allows "any" spacetime geometry, with any metric tensor field. Why? Because you may just define it and calculate the Ricci tensor \(R_{\mu\nu}\) out of that metric tensor field. Then you postulate the existence of the corresponding stress-energy tensor \(T_{\mu\nu}\) to obey Einstein's equations.
If you're a bit more careful, you will realize that most of such geometries can't really appear in reality because the required stress-energy tensor violates some universal conditions especially "energy conditions" which basically say that (some generalized) energy density can never go negative.
That's also the problem that you run into if you think about wormholes. Because wormholes are topologically nontrivial shapes forbidden by Newton (who worshiped God and Euclid and their flat space) but possibly allowed by Einstein (who wouldn't ever dare to worship anything), they become a natural symbol of GR in science-fiction. To allow for amusing enough stories, the people need to be able to "traverse" these wormholes, get from A to B (very distant in the usual part of the geometry), and ideally get back, too. Welcome to the Interstellar movie.
In GR, you will find out that traversable black holes typically require a negative energy density. A negative energy density is bad because it leads to instabilities (when negative energy is allowed, positive+negative energy pairs of objects will be produced spontaneously, even in the vacuum, which means an instability) and/or possible violations of causality (effects may precede their causes which is really bad – and that is the most naive problem with tachyons whose sickness is more properly understood in terms of the instabilities).
Even if such an energy-and-momentum distribution would be allowed, the throat would collapse soon etc. (some time dependence would be unavoidable). That's why wormholes are "perhaps possible" but a closer scrutiny usually leads physicists to believe that non-traversable black holes are the only ones that are possible. Two distant portions of the spacetime may be connected by a throat. But if you jump into this throat, you are guaranteed to be killed by a big curvature (near the singularity) before you may reach the opposite side of the throat.
The Einstein-Rosen (ER) bridge is the simplest and canonical example of a non-traversable black hole. It is a pair of two Schwarzschild black holes whose interiors are connected or partly identified by a natural identification. I just watched The Inconstant Moon (The Outer Limits, 1996) so it's natural to say that two people in love who were originally very far away from one another may spend the last moments of their lives together if the jump to the ER bridge with the two nearby throats (they meet "in the middle" of the wormhole). But the decision to spend the last moments together also incorporates the decision to die and to lose the ability to escape from the wormhole or black hole, of course. Their lives end in the pretty much standard Schwarzschild singularity (which is shared by the "two black holes"). In 2012, Maldacena and Susskind showed that the throat connecting these black holes – a non-traversable wormhole – is equivalent to the quantum entanglement (conveniently labeled EPR although Einstein, Podolsky, Rosen were really critics of entanglement rather than true self-confident discoverers of it LOL) between the two black holes that were disconnected before the entanglement was imposed on them. Maldacena and Susskind introduced the ER-EPR correspondence, as I call it, it is certainly correct, and it applies to non-traversable wormholes.
A parody of the 1998 song, Maldacena, which was acausally sent to 1993 through a wormhole.
Various generalizations of that 2012 paper proposed a way to connect the quantum entanglement with traversable wormholes as well but something had to be artificially engineered in all these theories.
All this ER-EPR-like research was primarily motivated by the theoretical physics research of "pure thought" – by pure curiosity about the quantum origins of the spacetime geometry. We want to know the answers because the situations are possible in principle, at least "elsewhere on the string landscape" and in pieces of those worlds where the creatures have a huge amount of money and energy, and we want to know what would happen in principle although we feel almost certain that such questions won't really be experimentally tested on Earth and in our lifetime – and probably never.
But the new papers by Maldacena want to address more realistic questions. In particular, in this new paper, the two Princeton/IAS dudes are claiming that in this real world, the science-fiction stories including the traversable wormholes – which allow you to go back and forth, just like in the movies, may exist under some semi-plausible assumptions. They need the black holes on both sides to be magnetic, like in Maldacena's paper from April (which, strangely enough, isn't cited by this one, despite the similarity). You also need some dark sector.
And you need to assume the basic model of the spacetime that is known as the RS2 model. That's the Second Randall-Sundrum model. Recall that in the late 1990s, Randall and Sundrum shocked the world of particle physics when they concluded that the extra dimensions may exist even if they're not particularly tiny or compactified. It's enough for them (for one, fifth dimension) to be warped, like a part of the AdS5 space. The RS1 model and the RS2 model have 2 branes and 1 brane, respectively. The RS1 model with 2 branes was more intensely studied because it also allows to explain the hierarchy problem.
So Maldacena et al. need to assume a Randall-Sundrum model with the single 3+1-dimensional "end of the world" brane which is called the Planck brane. Models of this class have some remote chance to be realistic although there's no good reason to think that they could solve the hierarchy problem (which could be clarified by the RS1 model with 2 branes), the cosmological constant problem, or that could be correlated with the proper Standard Model particle content (RS1 and RS2 aren't full-blown precise string theory vacua; they are at most string-inspired models with inconclusive realizations within the string theory landscape).
Nevertheless, RS2 is a very interesting scenario, one of the "simplest not quite excluded" scenarios with at least one extra dimension. And that scenario gives them a sufficiently strong toolkit so that a dark sector plus some magnetic fields on the black holes etc. may be enough to construct a traversable wormhole in which the the science-fiction novels and films could be turned into a socialist realist telenovela. Of course, I would bet 1,000-to-1 (or more) that we won't see such things in the next 20 years.
Those are playful things – which use the physical models and ingredients that are considered important by the best physicists of the current era to produce something that could be considered "hot" by the general public (such as the traversable wormholes). I wonder whether Juan is really excited by these science-fiction-like ideas now or whether he's encouraged by someone else to work on those things connecting the "elitist" model building in fundamental physics with the things that an average sci-fi fan cares about. The depth of the required mathematics is obviously far lower than in the average Maldacena's (or IAS fundamental physics) paper. I am afraid that even when Juan jumps down by 5 stories in the mathematical depth, the number of people who may really read it is still too small to be compared with the general public. The gap between the top physicists like himself on one side; and the general public that often buys IQ-70 conspiracy theories about string theory's being wrong and garbage like that on the other side; has grown way too large.
P.S.: If you want to read some Spanish, here is an article saying that Maldacena is a top cited physicist and the man of faith. All the greatest physicists have to be Catholic: both Lemaitre and Maldacena LOL.
