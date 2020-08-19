Many countries, regions insanely fight against infinitesimal numbers of Covid infections

The far left politicians in Victoria are increasingly crippling the economy and life in that region of Australia. They started when the number of "deaths with Covid" in Australia was about 100; now it is 450, just slightly above Czechia's 401 (Victoria, Czechia, Australia have 6.4, 10.7, 25 million people, respectively). It's still tiny. But we may also see that the new draconian policies surely didn't stop the propagation of the disease; we might say that the hard data indicate that they kickstarted the new growth instead. There is no reason to think that the curfew-like conditions make anything better. They have helped nobody so far.



In New Zealand, about 100 infections plus one "death with Covid" in 3 months was enough for the prime minister to get away with the postponing of elections by one month. Lukashenko is being hysterically and so far baselessly accused of rigging the elections but when a lady cancels the elections altogether to easily add one month to her tenure, no one seems to care!



In the U.S. Sunbelt, the number of deaths per million people is 4 times smaller than it was in the Northeast (400 instead of 1700 or so). But the hysteria seems to be the same if not greater. My main observation is that the amount of suffering, hospitalizations, and deaths doesn't seem to affect the hysteria at all. Isn't it ironic? It is ironic and it is true. The hysteria has nothing to do with any facts or medical suffering. It is all about the power to enslave the people.







In mid March, I already gave several very transparent explanations proving that it is totally idiotic to introduce costly policies whose only point is to slow down or delay the rise of the infections, see e.g. Flattening the curve is a striking example of innumeracy and It's totally obvious that lockdowns are a giant waste of money.



Everyone has had damn 5 more months to understand these elementary facts – which should have been especially easy because all the things that I "predicted" have materialized in one set of countries or another. Countries without lockdowns did well (and much better in the economy) just like I predicted; countries that were postponing the growth by costly lockdowns are seeing the growth of the disease now, anyway, so they only postponed the inevitable, for trillions of dollars, and so on. Many people have learned the lesson – what I (and others) was explaining was right on the money and very important. But incredibly enough, lots of people – including people who have the ability to influence the media and policies – seem as clueless as they were in March if not more so.







OK, so does it make any sense to introduce draconian policies to suppress the proliferation of a virus? First: If the virus were a threat for the survival of a nation, the answer would be Yes. Needless to say, we have known for sure since January that the virus is surely not an existential threat for whole nations. The case fatality rate was always clearly "at most several percent" before we could figure out, soon afterwards, that it was below 1% and, as we know now, close to 0.1% just like flu's CFR.



Fine. So Covid-19 was never an existential threat for nations but it was a threat for many individual lives. Did it make sense to try to save these lives by restriction? A related question is "what kind of restrictions". I think it's a mostly proven (although not "quite rigorously proven") fact that the face masks are the only restriction that actually helps to suppress the new infections (and perhaps make them less serious, too). The face masks are also much cheaper than the forcedly closed shops and confined people.



Face masks plus tracing are enough to reduce \(R_0\) below one i.e. to change the trend of the disease to "fading away". Face masks are still a problem. People avoid businesses or public transportation where they have to wear sometimes drooled, inconvenient, stinky, wet face masks. The effect on the economy is still nonzero.



I don't want to discuss "which restrictions are sensible" because it's a rather simple question and my views are clear. But I want to discuss "When any restrictions are appropriate". Was it right to start a shutdown at the very beginning, before the first "death with Covid", as the Czech government did? Or is it right to wait when the dying becomes intense? Is it right to start a shutdown when "another apparent wave" starts? Or when the disease already seems to be naturally shrinking? There are numerous related questions.



OK so the Czech government ordered a lockdown very early on because there were people – including some people with medical degrees (but a tiny minority of those: at least in Czechia, the medical elite was overwhelmingly opposed to the hysteria) – who were afraid of hundreds of thousands of deaths (per 10.7 million citizens of Czechia). That would be a brutal event for the nation and it felt natural to "do something" to prevent it. Extreme fear of unlikely but extreme events inspired the early lockdowns. It still took several weeks for the face masks plus lockdowns to make a visible effect – the "new signs of disease per day" started to drop. If they didn't start to drop, the restrictions would be futile, as I have explained repeatedly, because their effect would be equivalent to prolonging the "doomed" people's lives by several days. If the disease is in a growing stage without a lockdown but it continues to grow with a lockdown, the lockdown is 100% worthless.



In mid April, I was explaining another important yet elementary point, namely that the doubling time always gets longer and longer. When we have an apparently "nearly exponentially growing" process like a disease that is spreading, this exponential growth is always going to slow down – even if governments and individuals "do nothing". Why? Because the very speedy growth at the beginning is due to the propagation of the disease within a "subset of the society" that is capable of a fast propagation – that becomes infectious very soon after contracting the virus; and that has many contacts (the ratio "the number of contacts over the days after which the disease may spread further" is what matters most). These fast spreaders are always "ahead of others" when it comes to the "stage of the epidemics". And the disease simply and quickly runs out of the "very fast spreaders" like that – there is a limited number of them – as they become immune. So the disease must switch to slower spreaders and that's why \(R_0\) drops and the doubling time gets longer (a slowdown of the exponential growth)... before the growth itself stops and the disease begins to fade away. That behavior is natural and universal and everyone who bragged about policies that reduced the \(R_0\) over time was deceiving masses: the gradual decrease of \(R_0\) has nothing to do with any policies.



Because some fast spreaders exist, it is very likely that you can't stop the initial fast growth completely, regardless of what you do. There is a certain number of people who have the disease although they don't know it (and no one else knows it, either). Around any new outbreak, 90-99 percent of the Covid-positive people are being overlooked because they're either asymptomatic or their symptoms are indistinguishable from cold or flu etc. The fight against the growth within the "very fast spreaders" is exremely difficult. If a subset of the population has \(R_0\approx 5\), your policies may reduce it to \(3\) but it is still far from enough to change anything qualitative about the growth. The quadrupling of daily cases may take 8 days instead of 5 but at most, your futile fight slowed down the evolution and delayed the later stages by 3 days (and, statistically speaking, extended some people's lives by 3 days).



You know where I am going. As I have explained before, the restrictions are only meaningful at the moment when a sizeable number of potential patients may be switched from \(R_0\gt 1\) to \(R_0 \lt 1\) i.e. once it becomes possible to change the disease from "growing" to "shrinking" among the majority of the likely patients in the same stage of the epidemics. When you restrict the people's behavior too early, it's a waste of money (and freedom). When you restrict it when the disease seems already shrinking even without the restrictions, it's a waste of money (and freedom), too.



Only when the pandemics is close to the peak (as predicted assuming no restrictions), restrictions may have the effect of lowering the peak. But they only make sense if the trend of the disease may actually be changed to a "decrease". A flattening that would still keep an increasing or stable disease is still perfectly futile (unless you are getting full hospitals, and almost no one has ever gotten to that point, and even those who did get to this point were there only for "days" or so).



A costly and annoying shutdown that is enforced at the wrong moments has far-reaching implications for the economy, human psychology, health of the healthcare system, and other objective aspects of the life. But it also affects the desire of the freedom-loving people to be restricted. When they grow tired of restrictions at the wrong moment, they may tend to oppose restrictions later when they are (hypothetically) really needed, e.g. when a truly serious disease emerges.



The problem is that our societies have been contaminated by lots of new-age tyrants – and their obedient mindless sheep – who just love the restrictions, crippled economy, and omnipresent signs of obedience (which does include the face masks, especially when the face masks are worn at totally useless places e.g. by individuals in the forests, in their cars, or by individuals who are already immune to the disease like Boris Johnson or Jair Bolsonaro!) for the sake of control. They love when the individuals lose their freedom (and their ability to have fun and the power to create wealth) and when they're expressing their loyalty to a new religion (Coronazism in this case).



A few paragraphs ago, I explained the rough reasoning which allows you to derive "when it makes sense to impose restrictions". The benefits are only those accumulated lives that were saved for a very long time; the costs of the lockdown etc. are up to 10-20 percent of the GDP during the lockdown period. Substitute a price of the lives (usually old or sick people die) to complete the comparison. Only near the peak, when the restrictions turn the increase into decrease and "qualitatively" change the trend, they have a chance to make sense. Generally, the Coronazis love to borrow some of the rational arguments – including the observation that it makes sense to impose restrictions when you may speed up the transition from the growth to the decrease of the disease and save many lives in this way. However, they also like to use other arguments based on completely different strategies (and their demagogic misinterpretations).



In particular, when the disease is almost extinct and the number of the dying people is zero or almost zero (per month), they like to say that it is a great idea to impose a lockdown because they want to completely eradicate the virus. As you can see, they combine the assorted arguments and their "desirable" conclusions are pre-determined: they self-evidently want the permanent lockdown at all times! When the number of infected people is high, they lock things down to save many lives. When the number of infected people is low, they lock things down to make it really zero. That is clearly a road to hell.



The point is that the disease will almost certainly exist – in nontrivial numbers – somewhere in the world for many months and, most likely, many years. And the disease will exist not only because it's annoyingly persistent just like cold or flu. Lots of people are surely preserving the viruses in their pets, test tubes, elsewhere. The disease also survives in some countries where the modern healthcare system is almost non-existent. So even if you "achieve" the total number of new positive tests e.g. in New Zealand to be zero for three months, it just means nothing good. Such an "achievement" is pretty much totally worthless and once whole nations switch to the psychological mode that "it's right to pay a trillion for this achievement", they are on the road towards their self-destruction.



New Zealand could have had strictly zero new positive tests for three months. But that just means absolutely nothing good. Such an "achievement" is not worth a million of dollars let alone a trillion of dollars! Why? Because it's enough for 1,000 people to arrive to New Zealand from generic other countries and you may be pretty sure that at least one of them is Covid-positive (and may spread the virus in New Zealand). Just look at the percentage of the people in the world who are Covid-positive now. Even the percentage of the people who are Covid-positive but weren't sufficiently Covid-positive days ago (during their recent test) is substantial enough so that thousands of visitors to New Zealand simply imply that you will get the "exception" or "seed", after all. And a healthy country wants millions of visitors per year, not just thousands!



So to preserve the "achievement", New Zealand had to isolate itself from the rest of the world. Clearly, this is no advantage. It is a terrible disadvantage. The "achievement" is actually a huge liability, a Trojan Horse. You don't want to be manipulated into keeping your island isolated from the rest of the world to preserve such a fishy "achievement"!



It really means that it is very healthy to assume and plan some "number of new positive tests per million people" which is below the rest of the world but not extremely below the rest of the world. 1-50 positive tests in a week for 100,000 inhabitants is just a great level to be satisfied with and nations should feel happy, lucky, and grateful when their rate of new cases is in this interval (Texas detects some 150 new cases per 100,000 per week now). And it's really the daily deaths (not the "cases" which depend on the testing intensity and algorithms to choose the subjects) that should matter; less than one "death with Covid" per million people per day should be considered negligible. The efforts to go even lower are actively harmful. It's similar to the efforts to make the unemployment rate strictly zero. A nonzero unemployment is needed for the company to have the ability to hire (good enough) new people. It's good for the economy. In the same way, a nonzero rate of new positive tests is needed for the people to understand that Covid-19 is a normal part of our lives and it is just irrational to pay huge amounts of money (or scapegoats) for saving an infinitesimal number of people from death (or just from a bedtime; or, in most cases, just from seeing a meaningless positive test). Also, a tiny number of new positive tests (like we have in most European countries now) is good for keeping the healthcare systems competent. Doctors mustn't forget what it means to cure the people, the Smart Quarantine army folks mustn't forget how to do the tracing, and so on.



I was unpleasantly surprised by the Czech government's decision to reintroduce the face masks in closed public spaces since September 1st – which would return us to the June conditions. But I was not shocked (and it is still a vastly less draconian change than in 95+ percent of the Western countries now, and it was also delayed by two more weeks of freedom). Lots of other governments have made lots of more shocking and illogical decisions. But I was still surprised because e.g. the whole "domestic traffic light maps" will be turned to a completely useless joke. These maps were supposed to determine the policies and almost all districts are "white" which means "virtually no Covid-19 present" which is why there should be no face masks anywhere. Suddenly face masks in all public interior spaces in the country? The traffic lights are clearly useless! That system would have worked great. The masks could have been introduced to the "orange" districts and they would tame the virus there etc. The rest of the country could live freely.



It is spectacularly clear that given the current tiny numbers of infections and deaths in almost all of Europe (e.g. the U.K. had 1166 deaths on April 21st but 1-3 deaths in each recent day!), the cost-and-benefit analysis implies that all the restrictions that could have been justified at some point in spring are absolutely unjustifiable now. The costs are the same but the benefits are some 500-1000 times lower than in April because almost no one is dying! And it's pretty clear by now that even in April, the cost of the lockdowns (and even masks) was much higher than the benefits. Now it's even 500-1000 times clearer than four months ago. How low your IQ has to be not to understand this simple point? A simple point that implies that the right decision is to do nothing at the nationwide level?



Many nations are really switching to the regime in which the misunderstanding of these elementary considerations is considered a virtue. The more hopeless and obedient moron a citizen is, the more praise it will earn, the more welfare grass will be thrown to its feeding trough. Millions of members of the homo sapiens species are being actively turned to brain-dead obedient sheep who will just destroy their lives and economy for the sake of it – in order to be praised by the Coronazi overlords and to get some extra grass to their feeding troughs. I've had a nonzero respect for numerous people but in many cases, I no longer consider them full-blown human beings by now. They are really animals and the meme that their lives matter is a giant lie. The rest of us must embrace the new situation and stop treating them as human beings.