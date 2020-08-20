Millennials: shallow education & lack of stubbornness are linked to each other

The Czech minister of healthcare, Adam Vojtěch, was born in 1986 – a Millennial – and became semi-famous in 2005 when he was a contestant in the Czech Superstar (American Idol). His nickname was Ken because there was also a girl, Světlana Šáchová, who was nicknamed Barbie. Fine. In the subsequent 15 years, he got a law degree and was named the minister of healthcare – probably because the billionaire Babiš was told by his PR folks (perhaps Mr Marek Prchal himself) that it was a great idea to have a minister who is considered a "male model".



Mr Vojtěch clearly became more visible during the 2020 viral hysteria. Czechia locked down things intensely in March. Babiš and his ministers showed that they were holding the power firmly in their hands. And Czechs were disciplined. But the loosening started relatively fast and was sensible. I followed the minister and "liked" tons of tweets as he was introducing the Smart Quarantine, the tracing mechanism to find the infected people, plus the traffic light map.







The map shows that all of Czechia is "white" (no Covid worth attention), only with Prague and the Frýdek-Místek district (the last one in the Northeast) "green" (minimum appearance of the virus above units of cases, below the community spread). No region was "orange" or "red" (community spread colors). It should have meant that there should be no place with the mandatory face masks. We could have used the assumption in planning things. We have basically returned to the normal life in all respects. Suddenly, on Monday, he decided to make face masks mandatory from September 1st – in public interior spaces across Czechia. PM Babiš claims that he learned about this "product" of the ministry along with the other 10.7 million citizens which is pretty insane if true. And he was shocked, like 70-80 percent of the citizens.







By changing the plans in this brutal way, the minister labeled almost everything that his Covid people were doing "a waste of money". The traffic light system, the regional diagnostics, all these things were labeled completely inconsequential. Millions of dollars that are being spent for all these things were thrown to the sewerage system because the minister suddenly changed his mood and decided to return to the hysterical spring-like rules since September 1st – regardless of any numbers and maps. Why did it happen?



It's pretty obvious that someone just quickly brainwashed him. And the minister doesn't have a brain of his own. So if someone pushes on him, does some persuasion, the minister is almost guaranteed to surrender and "change his mind". So in contradiction with everything he's been saying for some 3 months – the virus has been pwned in Czechia, everything is great – he could suddenly switch to the regime of hysteria. It used to look that he understood what was going on with Covid in Czechia (basically nothing) but the "understanding" was an illusion! He was only parroting something pushed into him by someone else – which was accidentally correct.



As the title mentions, this is clearly common among the Millennials. It's a whole generation of members of homo sapiens who aren't really "sapiens" in any tangible way. Almost all of them are stupid sheep who just accept and okay everything and anything that someone claiming to be "the authority" pushes down their throat. The degree of brain death of (almost) this whole generation (look for a dozen of people in the world who call themselves "a conservative Millennial" or something like that which indicates some preserved mental faculties, their number is really tiny) is just absolutely stunning. It's clear that the civilization would totally collapse if this degenerated generation started to be in charge of "all things". That's why it's so important for the older generations to live long lives and ideally survive the Millennials. I believe or at least hope that the younger, "Soph" generation will just stop this deterioration and turn the Millennial into a temporally isolated line of defective products of coitus.



The inability or laziness of these people to think is seen everywhere. Almost all my efforts to explain some nontrivial physics to this cohort has been a waste of time and almost all apparent successes were illusions. They just hear the first hardcore crank around the corner and start to parrot that something is wrong with string theory if not quantum mechanics because they just heard it from something they consider "an authority". So I believe that this Vindaloo guy must also be a Millennial. Am I wrong? This reader answered my question "why do you use the insane word pandemics for the situation with this virus" by the innocently straightforward answer "the WHO told me to call it pandemics regardless of any facts and numbers, so I will do so". Wow. Holy cow. Of course I instantly banned this commenter who is really just a troll who is mindlessly copying some garbage from some of the most incompetent sources that you can find. What is amazing is that he – and millions of Millennials – seems to be proud of not using his brain at all. "I am so great because I mindlessly do everything that a scientifically illiterate African Marxist killer wants me to do and say," you can read in every other sentence from him.



And it goes on and on and on. I was listening to about 5 interviews with the Senator and oncologist Dr Jan Žaloudík, one of the most prominent and visible critics of the Covid hysteria right now. Here at Reflex, he was interviewed by a young talking head named Mr Čestmír Strakatý [=Mottled]. I just can't safely listen to this whole interview in its entirety. The host just absolutely drives me up the wall. Strakatý, like so many times before, always tells these genuine experts something like: "How dare you disagree? I just read an abstract from some organization saying that Covid-19 is the end of the world, we have to wear face masks all the time, and so on. Who are you to disagree?" Strakatý doesn't use these exact words but it's the actual content. And it's included in one interview after another. Journalistic cesspool. And he just never learns anything. All the guests are speaking to a wall. The learning curve is non-existent.



Well, Dr Žaloudík is an actual expert and actual experts think similarly to him (be sure that aside from oncology, he has passed mandatory state exams from epidemiology and many other subjects). Of course Covid-19 is just another variant of a virus that is approximately on par with many others. On the other hand, Mr Strakatý, your and your gurus whose feces you are enthusiastically and mindlessly devouring while smacking your lips are just a bunch of ideologically radical, uneducated, stupid, unbalanced, unfree, and useless sheep who simply don't have the power to understand anything at all.



These people, especially the Millennials, are so incredibly and obnoxiously stupid sheep because they have accepted the culture to be CTRL/C-CTRL/V people. They are just dumb clipboards who are capable of memorizing some slogan at one place and who vomit it at another place. They don't actually understand anything at all. They have learned to use the word "knowledge" for their being clipboards that temporarily store some isolated stuff, usually complete junk. They don't understand what it means to understand something because they have never had the experience of understanding anything in their damn pathetic lives of stupid sheep. Almost everything that they call science is absolute garbage – radical left-wing ideological pseudoscientific garbage that contradicts science, often even the elementary-school-level basics of science – while they use all their favorite expletives for everything that is the actual science. [Science] is homophobic, transphobic, Islamophobic, racist, oppressive, chauvinist, denier stuff. Sure.



Maybe it's just "the system" – perhaps mostly created by the baby boomers in the U.S., the annoying hippies from the 1960s – that has trained them in this way. But whatever the mechanism was, it has just become a part of reality. This generation is almost incapable of doing anything and everything that requires any nontrivial independent thinking, anything that is harder than the memorization and repetition, CTRL/C-CTRL/V. And when you explain to them why their (almost) whole generation sucks and has lost any human value, they don't seem to care. They have also been trained not to care about their being useless garbage. It's because it's a part of the ideology that they have uncritically embraced in its entirety – the belief that it is just great when you are useless garbage just like the average piece of garbage in the world. It's the quality stuff and quality people that are evil and have to be ended. With this belief system, they're perfectly safely "protected" against any criticism or efforts to peacefully improve them as long as they're allowed to have power proportional to their huge numbers – and democracy sadly suffers from this terrible bug.



The rest of us must understand the depth of the looming catastrophe – a whole generation has risen that is utterly incompatible with the preservation of the civilization. We just need to fudging do something about this looming cataclysm. We need to contain the problem known as the Millennials.



And that is the memo.



P.S.: I had to stop this particular interview about 10 times. The host just sucked my blood incredibly. For example, around 21:25, the doctor said that "life is a risk already at the moment of the birth". The host started to frown, look shocked, as if this innocent tautology were a controversial idea that he has heard for the first time, a heresy whose author has to be isolated, or something like that. What the hell is wrong with you, Strakatý PC aßhole? I needed several minutes to be able to continue from that point.