Surprising anti-Lukashenko warriors are mainly Covid cowards, the new wave of leftists





An amusing report from the May 9th celebrations of the 1945 victory against Germany. No restrictions were imposed on Belarus! The nation of 4 million still has just some 600 deaths with Covid so far.



I am not able to reliably figure out whether Alexander Lukashenko has gotten way over 50% (he says 80%) of votes in the elections. This is the main unknown that makes it hard to make unambiguous conclusions about "absolutely everything". If he improved the results from below 50% to 80%, then it is a huge fraud and he should obviously be removed. I still think that it's wrong for other countries to organize the removal. If that fraud were real, the people of Belarus surely have enough strength and potential to fix their country themselves.



But I find it very likely, above 95%, that Lukashenko's victory is damn real. Let me assume it is the case in the rest of the blog post. Well, if it is the case, then the integrity of the whole country is at stake and the president of Belarus has the duty to defend his country against foreign mercenaries and their domestic fifth columns. With my assumption, those teamed up with the foreign forces are really traitors and while it's sad if someone is tortured, it would be understandable because the whole country is facing existential risks.







Just half a year ago, there were many people on "our side" who would agree that the deep state (and the Obama administration) were absolutely wrong and evil to have participated in all the "Orange Revolutions" and "Arab Springs". These interventions by these folks (the likes of Victoria Nuland) have crippled many countries, at least for many years. Ukraine was economically damaged and thrown to a civil war in the East – and the nearly war-like relations with Russia, its vital and stronger neighbor. Syria was thrown as a dinner to the Islamic State that had to be fought against for many subsequent years.







In Libya, the long-term charismatic leader Qaddafi was removed and the country was thrown into the state of division, civil war, and unproductive Islamic rule over a part of the country for years, too. The deep state attempted to do the same thing in Egypt where Mubarak was removed. After a pro-Islamist intermezzo, Egypt quickly fixed itself and the most populous Arab country became one of the most decent countries of the Muslim world, too (perhaps after the Emirates that just normalized its relations with Israel, big thanks belong to Trump who deserves the Peace Nobel Prize even for this thing only). I sincerely hope that Egypt will take over Libya and bring order there, too.



There were some other countries that were damaged by these absolutely unjustified interventions. In Ukraine, where Yanukovich was removed by the illegitimate coup supported by the U.S. deep state and others, another leader was installed for a few years. But now we're in another epoch in which the outcomes of the Euro Maidan was largely undone. Led by another leader who is "no longer correlated" with the Euro Maidan events much, Ukraine has correspondingly improved its relations with Russia that are clearly very important for Ukraine.



But look at the economies of Ukraine and Belarus. Ukraine was basically claimed to be fixed, saved, brought to our world six years ago; Belarus is the last dictatorship in Europe, we often hear. Belarus faces the corresponding isolation and has to rely on – not quite harmonious – relationships with Russia. But Belarus is just twice as wealthy as Ukraine, both in the nominal figures ($6,600 vs $3,600 per capita) and the purchase-parity-based numbers ($21,000 vs $10,000).



Belarus is doing something better than Ukraine, isn't it? You may deny it but that is the only thing you can do against this fact! ;-)



Many people were always expected to oppose Lukashenko. But some were not. Why are so many new people enthusiastically supporting the removal of Lukashenko, the apparently clear winner of the recent elections, even though they opposed the Orange Revolutions just half a year ago? I think it's mainly about the most overhyped virus in the world history. Along with Jair Bolsonaro, Alexander Lukashenko turned out to be the most prominent politician in the world who unequivocally opposed the Covid "psychosis", as Lukashenko aptly named it (both men have already undergone the disease, with minimal symptoms; Bolsonaro was told that he got some "mold" on lungs due to Covid, a statement I doubt). The case of Sweden is different because Sweden's policies were determined by true scientists led by Anders Tegnell who was building on a detailed scientific understanding of the science (and of course, real scientists do understand things like the individual and herd immunity). But the similar "let it be" decisions in Brazil (where it was sadly sabotaged by regional politicians) and Belarus (where the freedom was real) was made mainly by politicians, due to their personal character.



Almost all other white nations in the rest of the world have introduced draconian Coronazi policies and lockdowns because they're actually controlled by fanatical leftists and fake scientists pretending to know something about infectious diseases (or because they were copying their policies from the consensus of neighbors) – who are actually driven by the fanatical desire to suppress capitalism, individual freedoms, and hurt the economies, and blame their conservative opponents for their sabotage at the same moment.



Because Covid-19 is such an important political question in the world of 2020 globally, it is also what matters in Belarus. The new, surprising fans of the Orange Revolution in Belarus are mainly the cowards who saw that Alexander Lukashenko is a real man who could keep his rationality and manliness when it mattered – in Spring 2020 – while they turned out to be snowflakes and cowards who have failed the most important political test of their lifetime, joined the dishonest extremist left, and helped to liquidate staggering 10-20 percentage points from their countries' GDP. They want to remove Lukashenko because they hate to see someone who is so obviously superior relatively to themselves. It's true for most of the new Lukashenko's opponents in Belarus and, more important for us, it's true for his new foes (and fans of an Orange Revolution) in the West, too. So sadly, I also think that for the same reason why they hate Lukashenko, they must hate me, too.



And that's the memo.