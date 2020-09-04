Nobel Prize winners' support for Biden proves their madness

Br sent me this list of 81 U.S. science Nobel Prize candidates who have already endorsed Biden. From some broader perspective, it's unspectacular because they also represent the huge left-wing bias of the scholarly institutions. They're not just "good scientists"; they are results of the selection that has (from the 1960s or so) demanded the people to be a mixture of "scientists" and "mindless Stalinist and Maoist fanatics", with the increasing importance assigned to the latter.



However, the fact that they did throw this support for the mentally deteriorrating puppet of the most destructive forces now, in 2020, is particularly troubling.





Joe Biden: "Covid has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 year, look, here's, the lives, it's just, when you think about it." pic.twitter.com/D3dDY6njfD — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 31, 2020

I say that’s also important in giving certain types of government advice. Supposing a senator asked you for advice about whether drilling a hole should be done in his state; and you decide it would he better in some other state. If you don’t publish such a result, it seems to me you’re not giving scientific advice. You’re being used. If your answer happens to come out in the direction the government or the politicians like, they can use it as an argument in their favor; if it comes out the other way, they don’t publish it at all. That’s not giving scientific advice.