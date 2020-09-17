PC cripples technological progress

The unhinged extreme left is ruining the fundamental Western values: freedom, democracy, nation states, family, natural roles of sexes, control of the traditional cultures over territories, integrity of the scientific research, cultural heritage, the historical truth, moral values rooted in the Judeo-Christian religions and the Greco-Roman civilization, and many other things.



These pernicious trends are mostly promoted by "people working in certain convenient jobs" such as education and media (jobs that are subsidized and/or detached from the broader economy – where the employees do well when everyone else is in trouble which really means that the inkspillers and NGO members and others are parasites, not constructive members of the whole) but it is easy to see that the insanity is penetrating to most other jobs and industries, too.







Managements of corporations are increasingly turning into despicable pußies serving far left perverts. But there is still some engine beneath all these things that allows the society operate and the science and technology to advance, right? Well, only to some (shrinking) extent because the technological progress is being undermined by the SJW junk, too. I want to use a seemingly apolitical fact – the fact that the Czech Škoda Enyaq SUV was embraced with far more enthusiasm than other cars based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB brand – and argue that basically everything about the superiority is political in character. And this political disadvantage of the VW brand cars is a prototype of the gradual sublimation of the Western industrial supremacy in general.







OK, let me start by assuming that you understand that for 1000 years, Czechia has been a full-blown part of the Western Europe, an autonomous kingdom within the Holy Roman Empire (later called HRE of the German Nation), the entity that Hitler considered the "First Reich". In 1806, that outdated confederacy was formally dissolved (thanks, Napoleon) but already before that, since 1526, Czechia was pretty much an integral part of Greater Austria (its Western part since the 1867 compromise with Hungary), also a "Western country", where it belonged up to 1918. This sentence is a placeholder for the reminder that you should learn something about the Czech and Czechoslovak history and their Western character.







Fine, in 1869, Czech industrialist (with some training from German-speaking technical schools) Emil Škoda [the surname means the damage or the pity] bought a factory founded in 1859 and quickly turned it into a huge company here in Pilsen that became the largest factory in Austria-Hungary. Heavy machinery, guns, tanks, tramcars, trains, machinery in nuclear power plants etc. In 1925, the Škoda company (now in Czechoslovakia) bought the carmaker Laurin & Klement, see the 20-minute-long Škoda Story for a cute short history of the carmaker, after the carmaker founded in 1895 (as a bike company) faced some trouble due to a fire and other events. (There are many great facts there, the statement at 6:54 that the Luftwaffe bombed the Škoda companies in April 1945 is of course a ludicrous error. The Nazis were still firmly in control of Bohemia and the bombardment was done by Britons, Americans, and also Russians at the end of the war.)



All big companies were nationalized during communism (well, some of them already in 1945) and Škoda Works (in Pilsen, tramcars etc.) was separated from Škoda Auto (in Mladá Boleslav). The East-West technological gap became increasingly clear and Škoda cars became the primary inspiration for the British car jokes of the 1980s. But you know, in the Soviet bloc, it was only Škoda that could compete with the Western cars at all (see more comments about the quality of Czechoslovak communist cars). With hindsight, it's agreed that the cars were better than they were painted. And many pundits agree that during communism, Škoda still displayed some "ingenuity of the golden little Czech hands on budget". Many of the cars were still "cool", were winning on the rally circuit 17 times in a row, and other things.



Fine, soon after communism fell, the Volkswagen Group took Škoda Auto and stopped the path towards oblivion (other, seemingly similar Czech brands, were less lucky). For some two decades, Škoda Auto was supposed to produce cheaper versions of the VW brand cars, exploiting the VW Group technologies and a cheaper labor force in Czechia and perhaps Slovakia. I think that since about 2012, it was the case that the Škoda cars were actually better than the VW and Seat counterparts. This was counterintuitive, unexpected by/for many, and contradicting the egos of some VW managers and their deeply rooted German supremacy, if you allow me to borrow some SJW jargon. But people who weren't stuck in the inertia of the post-Cold War era have been giving "better reviews in average" to Škodas relatively to VW since 2012 or so. As the time was evolving, the percentage of Škoda victories in these fratricidal VW Group contests was growing towards 100%.



Škoda Enyaq, the first Škoda's purely electric SUV, represents just a large jump in this trend that has been increasingly clear for at least 8 years. This SUV with 585 liters of space, 10 or 13 inch "iPad" in the middle, luxurious interior, and BMW-like grill (of course, Škoda cars has had similar grills well before BMW did, and even before BMW was founded, it's just the ignorant Westerners who know almost nothing about Škoda and its history!) costs below EUR 35k, 40k, 45k in the versions with approximately 50, 60, 80 kWh batteries.



You should search YouTube (plus comments there), Google News, and other sources to create your interpretation of the reactions to the Enyaq (which you may already order but it will only be delivered in early 2021, starting with Norway in February). It's fair to say that people are generally stunned by the beauty (an even prettier SUV coupé more similar to Vision iV will be out later in 2020). A big majority is really impressed by the performance (the range tops 500 km) and especially the interior and exterior design. A very high fraction of the Internet users think it is the prettiest car ever.



The theme "Škoda beats German cars" is clearly transitioning to a higher level. Here, two long-term VW brand fans were shocked and concluded that Enyaq is €10,000 more valuable than the equally priced VW ID.3 built on the same platform (the space is 585 liters in Enyaq and 385 liters in ID.3 LOL so it really makes sense to compare with ID.4 only which will be far more expensive). It's a different league. The VW car is cheap and Enyaq is luxurious. This point may be made by looking at tons of components. The Škoda victory over VW is clear here and the real battle is "Škoda vs Audi", "Škoda vs Mercedes", "Škoda vs [the lookalike] BMW", and a few more comparisons with far more expensive brands, and Škoda seems to win those, too.



One mechanism behind this surprise is that the Westerners are just ignorant of the Czech nation, one that it is a historically Western nation politically aligned with Germany and Austria throughout history, the "golden little Czech hands", as a Czech proverb says, and about the Škoda brand and its design language and history. And Škoda still has some advantage of lower nominal salaries in Czechia relatively to Germany. But I think that the gap has become much deeper than what can be explained by the undervalued Czech currency. I would say that this is ultimately not a battle of nations and I don't actually believe that Czechs are more skillful than Germans in average, when it comes to the genetically encoded aptitude. And after all, there are lots of Germans and others in Škoda Auto, too. It's more about the attitude.



This newly amplified Škoda supremacy is actually another manifestation of the SJW-driven degeneration of Western Europe. If you haven't heard about it, search for the Audi banana girl scandal. An innocent girl eating a banana appeared in an Audi ad. After he or she saw the ad, a disgusting pervert immediately imagined sex with the little girl and claimed that others are obliged to think about the sex with the girl as well, whenever they see a girl eating a banana, and that's why lots of people at Audi have to be fired. So they were fired, indeed, a standard full-blown insane cancel culture witch hunt combined with the Puritan fanaticism. Such event have consequences. Lots of the really good people are being removed from the job (lots of important jobs) and lots of lousier as well as very lousy people are being hired instead. And that is not the only effect: even if the better people stay in the jobs, they adjust their behavior so that they behave much more similarly to the SJW-like human filth that is waiting to replace them, anyway! You can't sustain the quality and progress at Audi (or any other place) for too long if this severe disruption is taking place so frequently if not permanently.



I embedded an Enyaq ad at the top. Škoda Auto has had some amazing ads, including the Cake Car, the opposite Mean Green Car, Fabia attention test, the Taiwanese Coincidance, and dozens of other gems. They're often touching but the "recharge life" ad at the top is arguably more directly related to the "SJW influence over technological details".



That ad correctly says that people have lost it, the fun, the ease, the light-heartedness, the things that make a life a life. And now, it becomes even clearer that they're targeting the likes of Tesla: It's all about the technogadgets, mumbo-jumbo, nerd stuff, the future, hocus pocus. (See how Škoda got its car to Mars much more cheaply than Musk did.) Come on, where's the fun? The joy? Imagine the car that's electric but still a car. A car not for the future but for us. Recharge life with... Enyaq... Škoda, Simply Clever.



The second part of this commercial conveys a similar message. They care about the joy in the present, not the future. A car for the real life; the malfunctioning garage is a sign that the Škoda PR folks really aren't detached from the real world and they have a sense of humor, too.



These ads clearly convey more than some random slogans promoting one product instead of another, some tiny technical differences. They differ from the likes of Tesla but also many others in the moral attitude to the world. The real difference is that

at Škoda, people are still doing the old-fashioned capitalist progress in which one has to design and produce a cheap enough product that the consumers will need, like, and enjoy.

In these companies, they believe that people must be retrained to share the universally compulsory values, tastes, opinions, and priorities that have been determined to be the "right ones for the future" by the omniscient elite of mankind [the same human stuff that I call the SJW subhuman trash]