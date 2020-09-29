When a flu epidemics wasn't the end of the world: 1995-1996

Covid-19 has been compared to the swine flu, SARS, Hong Kong flu, Spanish flu, and others. I was told about a rather high number of flu fatalities in Czechoslovakia of the early 1980s. But only yesterday, I was reminded about something that I should totally remember but I don't.





In 1995-1996, within just seven weeks, 11% of Czechs (over 1.1 million) contracted flu. The number of cases with complications was about 90,000 while 12,000 people died (although some later studies claimed that the number was just 5,000, still high). With Covid-19 in 2020, after six months, 635 Czechs died with Covid-19 so far.



OK, in 1995-1996, I was spending a lot of quality time ;-) on Liane BBS, a North Bohemian Bulletin Board Service (Liane stands for the Liberec Academic Network, Liberec is a North Bohemian/Sudetenland city) which was launched in early 1994. You may still read my (Lumo King Superstring's) 181 posts on the CZscience board. ;-)







Incidentally, I already had accounts on some foreign BBSes (controlled through Telnet) in 1993. Fine. Is there some sign of the terrible flu epidemics that killed 12,000 Czechs on the Liane BBS? Because I honestly don't remember any bad events in 1995-1996 and I assure you that I consider 1995 one of the most memorable years of my life (so far?).







So I made a few searches and... I found one post, on the CZexperience board. (MadGeorge, the admin, wanted to attract foreign users so boards were in English but the CZ* boards in Czech always prevailed, anyway LOL.) Here is a translation:

By: Jovo

Date: December 7th, 1995

Title: Flu...



OK, so I was swayed down by the "Moravian" flu... [First cases were seen in South Moravia in November 1995, LM.] How strong my feeling of surprise was when I met my sister, while I was staggering into the door (she came to Prague on Monday, started to fever-burn, and in the record short 3 hours, she returned home immediately afterwards) who was looking as if she were run over by a steam roller yesterday. In the kitchen, I literally collided with my mother, who – using her hand suffering from the seniors' shivering vibration – tried to swallow some bromhexine. I tumbled down to the floor, gasping for breath.



But the greatest surprise of all was that my father (who hadn't had flu for some ten years) was glued to his bed. He looked like a carefully buried skeleton and his goal was to beat the temperature record.



The temperature (which has been recorded by the experts in the Prague-Klementinum library's weather station since 1786) measured in our family has never surpassed 38.5 °C in the recent 150 years. That figure was added to the chronicles in 1849 when a distant relative contracted bubonic plague. My sister wasn't a top contestant, after all, my father was cured after three days of 39.4 °C, and that's why the great task was waiting for me. I must report a success: after I took the last paralen (Paracetamol) and a special little herbal tea with honey (made by my motha), I adjusted the reading to 39.9 °C and I dare to say that if I had turned on my little lamp above the bed, I would have burned down. I managed to sweat so much that my swimming course turned out to be useful. After several minutes of exhausting crawl, I finally paddled back to the dry land.



Nevertheless, I did successfully cure myself, transferred some of the more resilient copies of the virus to my mother, and that is why I am here, so that I may annoy you through the Internets, too.



Jovo

P.S.: I wouldn't wish this kind of flu even on my worst enemy.