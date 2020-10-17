May WHO studies be trusted?

The Director-General of the World Health Organization is Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a veteran of the Ethiopian Marxist-Leninist League of Tigrai and a supporter of (the Chinese communists, obviously, but also) the dictator Robert Mugabe who "provided health care to all". I was rather persuaded by some videos claiming that he belongs to the Hague.



One man is not the only problem. The whole organization seems to have a truly radical left-wing flavor and there have been good reasons to think that China has a disproportionate influence on the organization. I think it was a great decision for the U.S. to withdraw. The Covid events have unmasked the useless or corrupt character of this organization. The WHO has been wrong about pretty much everything: it said that Covid couldn't be transmitted from a human to another human, face masks didn't change anything, borders shoudn't be closed, it has made a U-turn on all important drugs, and even on the desirability of the lockdown.







When you look carefully, you may see that the primary problem is that the WHO is mainly a political or ideological organization, not an organization of impartial experts. The screaming "global equality and redistribution!" may be seen on pretty much everything that the WHO does or says.







At any rate, a preprint was posted two days ago by the WHO Solidarity Trial Consortium. Over 10,000 patients from 30 countries (mostly third world countries; there is none from the U.S., of course) were supposed to be included in one way or another and the excessively concise paper concludes that four drugs don't help at all to save Covid patients' lives: remdesivir, lopinavir, interferon, and HCQ.



Some mindless people immediately accept this paper – which has not been peer-reviewed – as the ultimate truth. Well, that's a very unwise attitude, I think.



A few days earlier, a NEJM paper on remdesivir compared 500+ patients with placebo and 500+ patients with remdesivir. The trial was randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, and peer-reviewed and it concluded that the recovery takes 15 days with placebo and 10 days with remdesivir, these two numbers are distinct at a 99.9% confidence level, and there's surely some difference. There are actually several similar papers with the same positive results.



About 1,000 Czech Covid patients have been given remdesivir and about 1,000 more are expected to get it in the rest of this month. Of course, the WHO study doesn't immediately change the protocol in the Czech hospitals – well, they rely on some European body that could change it but an EU decision that looks inconsistent with the facts could still be opposed at the national level, I think. Czech doctors have observed that the drug seems most efficient when it's served rather early, when the patient demands oxygen for the first time.



Various Czech news outlets have made it clear that leading Czech physicians disagree with the results of the WHO trial. Martin Balík is the Covid boss in a large hospital in Prague, VFN (General Faculty Hospital). He has treated a sufficient number of patients so that the aforementioned 5-day speedup of the recovery must have been rather obvious. Jan Máca of Ostrava Hospital offered his wisdom about how and when the drug works best. This guy doesn't really do scientific research. They've had positive results but they gave lots of things to the patients and they can't really attribute the success to particular drugs.



Tomáš Vymazal of Motol Prague, Czechia's largest hospital, said:

In the spring, the WHO offered us to participate in this trial. At the end, we refused to participate because the design of the trial seemed very obscure. It has included lots of cohorts and other parameters that were hard to be compared. If this paper refers to the trial that we were offered to join, then these results are not trustworthy.

Michal Mráz: Maybe the effectiveness of remdesivir would go up again if the U.S. started to fund the WHO again. ;-) Tomáš Chrastný: I would wait for a day or two, Gilead gives them a slice of the profit and the WHO will praise remdesivir up to Heaven again.

Ondřej Sekera: The WHO = Organization for the Social Justice in the Healthcare Industry.



We can't say that a drug works unless it is available everywhere and for everyone. Incidentally, for the same reason, they (WHO) have been criticizing face masks, closure of borders, and basically everything else that the poor countries cannot afford (for many reasons).