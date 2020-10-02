Mid-wits? What is the average IQ of the visible political opportunists?

Most laymen completely misunderstand what a black hole is I am receiving lots of e-mail from young and armchair physicists. It's often a pleasant exchange. Sometimes the sender wants a theory to...

A somewhat technical intro to quantum computing First, news on beyond the Standard Model dark bosons: In an MIT search ( PRL ) involving transitions in ytterbium nuclei, a 3-sigma deviat...

Lithium reserves: enough for 1-5 generations of "cars across the world" and nothing else Lithium-battery electric cars are a niche market and they will always be. And if most cars were replaced by lithium-battery cars, mankind wo...

How did Max Planck come up with the quantum theory of light? Reposted from Quora Back in 1900, Max Planck just wanted to find the right formula – which we know as Planck's law now – saying how m...

Covid: science vs politics, propaganda, and obedience Fewer than 900 deaths out of 5800+ Swedish deaths with Covid had Covid as the direct cause of death. In one interview after another, the...

Leftist war on meritocracy becomes overt Bill has pointed out that Andrew Sullivan reviewed a new book, The Cult of Smart , which identifies meritocracy (especially in the world of...

Discrimination of dead-alive superpositions allows resurrection ...but the confusion about these simple insights shows some people's trouble with the state-dependence and indeed, with the universal ru...

Nobel Prize winners' support for Biden proves their madness Br sent me this list of 81 U.S. science Nobel Prize candidates who have already endorsed Biden. From some broader perspective, it's uns...

The cases for a \(17\MeV\) QCD axion and cosmic strings Today, after some time, I was intrigued by very ambitious interpretations of two experiments. First, there is the delirium over beryllium ...