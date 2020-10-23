The distilled arrogance of power

And its personification, the lame duck Czech minister of health



The Slovak prime minister is a true believer. He seems to genuinely believe that his mission is to shut down Slovakia and to strip all Slovaks of their basic civil rights because of this "terrifying" disease. Well, as you may expect for Czechs in general, his counterpart, the "October minister" of health Roman Prymula, doesn't really believe anything and he's way more rational and pragmatic. He views his job of being the "master of the lockdown" as a great method to gain power and money. This apparent former colonel of the communist secret police is also selling face masks through a company he controls. He has an impressive Elo rating in chess.







The Last Supper. Click for more gold by TMBK



Fine, so Roman Prymula, the main (and perhaps only) "epidemiology expert" in Czechia who agrees with the Coronazis was appointed as the new minister on September 21st, succeeding Adam "Ken" Vojtěch, the handsome singer from the Czech American Idol. He immediately started to tighten the screws up to the "almost lockdown" that began yesterday. Such policies don't work and he doesn't really know how to do things that work so the Covid activity in the country increased by more than one order of magnitude during those 32 days. But it was a personal mistake that apparently removed him.







The most influential Czech old-fashioned tabloid The Flash (Blesk) published these pictures:





Právě on vyhlašuje nejpřísnější opatření: Pod rouškou tmy si @profesorPrymula bez roušky vyrazil do restaurace!https://t.co/e00iiMtQx2 — Blesk Zprávy (@Blesk24) October 23, 2020