Boson sampling vs silly quantum computer skeptics

USA really seems to drift towards a Soviet-style totalitarian hell The winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election is still uncertain and while Biden seems closer at this moment, highly justified lawsuits...

Robbert Dijkgraaf and the end of pure science OK, Albert Einstein found most of his deep ideas in Ulm, Bern, Zurich, Prague, and Berlin, but most people associate him with Princeton, New...

USA elections: a banana republic I went to bed for 6 hours and woke up at 3 am my time (9 pm Eastern Time). The U.S. presidential election began to converge towards a certai...

The matrix model is too sexy for Millennials, New York, and Japan 'Cause I'm a Motl, you know what I mean I came to the U.S. (primarily) after I wrote rather influential papers on the BFSS matri...

A Trumpless White House could hugely damage the geopolitical conditions The left-wing media including Fox decided to name Biden as the winner even though the presidential contest will enter another stage, perhaps...

Why do many professors suffer from TDS It's the defense of a group think and collective interests Vít Bláha sent me an interesting essay by Philip Patrick, a lecturer in Tok...

The New York Times inkspillers attack Isaac Newton Isaac Newton has founded not only classical mechanics but also true quantitative science – physics rooted in advanced mathematics – in his s...

AOC is just a joke Capitalism beats socialism for many reasons; one of them is that it manages to assign the people to the right places. The invisible hand of ...

A childish topological TOE of mine and what made it unwise When I achieved some real, important enough realizations about physics, like matrix string theory, I was happy but I slept well. Things sudd...