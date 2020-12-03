Thursday, December 03, 2020 ... Deutsch/Español/Related posts from blogosphere

During the long eclipse

By Ilona Csáková, Roman Horký, and Kamelot

A somewhat less optimistic yet deeper Covid song that Mirai's Put On a Face Mask



00:00 Roman Horký: Hi, along with Ilona Csáková and Kamelot, we recorded a new videoclip. So watch it through the end.



00:21 Someone is pulling our ropes
00:26 And it is not just our 100-year-old country
00:32 Dark questions are flying through my mind
00:38 Who moved the world this time?

00:47 The powerful ones who will never say the truth
00:52 They are leading us further through the swampland
00:58 The Devil can easily catch His prey
01:04 At the expense of those whom he has lied to



01:13 Remove fear and the band from your eyes
01:19 Before they turn our nation into a herd
01:24 Before the death graphs crush the love
01:30 During the long
01:35 Eclipse

01:48 I resist the urge to believe the truth of a shadow
01:54 Who is denying common sense
02:00 Everyone is a prisoner with ball and chain leg shackles
02:05 When the lockdown is imprisoning the lines

02:14 Who talks the talk but doesn't walk the walk now
02:20 Judas is hiding in his face mask
02:26 At the end of the tunnel, a new wall awaits us
02:32 In the land where no one is singing

02:41 Remove fear and the band from your eyes
02:46 Before they turn our nation into a herd
02:52 Before the death graphs crush the love
02:58 During the long
03:03 Eclipse

03:25 Remove fear and the band from your eyes
03:30 Before they turn our nation into a herd
03:36 Before the death graphs crush the love
03:42 During the long
03:47 Eclipse


