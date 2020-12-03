During the long eclipse

By Ilona Csáková, Roman Horký, and Kamelot



A somewhat less optimistic yet deeper Covid song that Mirai's Put On a Face Mask







00:00 Roman Horký: Hi, along with Ilona Csáková and Kamelot, we recorded a new videoclip. So watch it through the end.







00:21 Someone is pulling our ropes

00:26 And it is not just our 100-year-old country

00:32 Dark questions are flying through my mind

00:38 Who moved the world this time?



00:47 The powerful ones who will never say the truth

00:52 They are leading us further through the swampland

00:58 The Devil can easily catch His prey

01:04 At the expense of those whom he has lied to







01:13 Remove fear and the band from your eyes

01:19 Before they turn our nation into a herd

01:24 Before the death graphs crush the love

01:30 During the long

01:35 Eclipse



01:48 I resist the urge to believe the truth of a shadow

01:54 Who is denying common sense

02:00 Everyone is a prisoner with ball and chain leg shackles

02:05 When the lockdown is imprisoning the lines



02:14 Who talks the talk but doesn't walk the walk now

02:20 Judas is hiding in his face mask

02:26 At the end of the tunnel, a new wall awaits us

02:32 In the land where no one is singing



02:41 Remove fear and the band from your eyes

02:46 Before they turn our nation into a herd

02:52 Before the death graphs crush the love

02:58 During the long

03:03 Eclipse



03:25 Remove fear and the band from your eyes

03:30 Before they turn our nation into a herd

03:36 Before the death graphs crush the love

03:42 During the long

03:47 Eclipse