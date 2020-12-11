EU apparatchiks want a 55% CO2 emissions cut by 2030

Robbert Dijkgraaf and the end of pure science OK, Albert Einstein found most of his deep ideas in Ulm, Bern, Zurich, Prague, and Berlin, but most people associate him with Princeton, New...

The matrix model is too sexy for Millennials, New York, and Japan 'Cause I'm a Motl, you know what I mean I came to the U.S. (primarily) after I wrote rather influential papers on the BFSS matri...

Why do many professors suffer from TDS It's the defense of a group think and collective interests Vít Bláha sent me an interesting essay by Philip Patrick, a lecturer in Tok...

The New York Times inkspillers attack Isaac Newton Isaac Newton has founded not only classical mechanics but also true quantitative science – physics rooted in advanced mathematics – in his s...

A childish topological TOE of mine and what made it unwise When I achieved some real, important enough realizations about physics, like matrix string theory, I was happy but I slept well. Things sudd...

On the departure of an AI ethics researcher from Google Synchlavier has told us about the removal of Timnit Gebru ( Wikipedia , Heavy.com , Twitter ) from Google's AI ethics research team: ...

Optionally mandatory vaccines and conspiracy theories Like most of my compatriots, I surely plan to avoid the Covid-19 vaccination as long as it is possible. All experts seem to agree that the a...

Boson sampling vs silly quantum computer skeptics You've heard about quantum computers, right? Last year, Google achieved the quantum supremacy for the first time – performing a calcula...

Celestial sphere and the anti-Wilsonian paradigm In the mid 1990s, Andrew Strominger and Joe Polchinski would explain their \(p\)-branes and D-branes to each other during the lunches in San...