Insane hysteria over a new strain of Covid-19 no longer surprises me

...but I am still infuriated by it and I will always be...



The SARS-CoV-2 virus normally has 29,903 base pairs which you are invited to memorize (30 kB uncompressed). Well, that's how the page presents it – as if it were a DNA double helix – but the virus really carries an RNA, not DNA, and it doesn't have base pairs but just the single bases, right? RNA is a single helix and instead of the A,C,G,T letters of DNA, it has the A,C,G,U letters.



At any rate, both RNA and DNA normally mutate all the time. Two humans' DNA differ in millions of base pairs (1/1,000 of the 2 times 3 bilion bases typically differ in two humans). The Covid-19-causing virus is also evolving and mutating and many mutations have been observed. The most carefully observed one was D614G. The old virus had D at some position 614 which was replaced by the newer G. The new one is the G614 virus. And it was seen to be more contagious. No one really cared much because the media and stupid politicians haven't told the millions of brainless sheep to be hysterical.







OK, this time, someone located (mainly) in South England decoded a "current" RNA of Covid-19 again and found another mutation (VUI-202012/01 involving mutations at 17 places) which is also increasing how much the virus is contagious but only by 70% (D614G had a higher impact). This time, however, pretty much all experts agree that there is no real reason for a worry and officials urge calm. It is unlikely that this mutation changes anything (e.g. the ability of the vaccines and immune systems to deal with the virus; of course, after some sufficient changes, the immune system no longer recognizes the modified RNA).







But say it to Boris Johnson, a ruffled English imbecile.





Congratulations Prime Minister and your experts, you have caused the first evacuation of London since 1939. https://t.co/0NBNO0NdWN — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) December 19, 2020