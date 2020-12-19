Mobile data conspiracy theories and scientific illiteracy

Some fellow opponents of the Covid lockdowns are anti-mobile-communications conspiracy theorists. Vaccines are being served by some malicious powerful puppet masters along with a new generation of the mobile data and these things will cripple the world, they say.



You can imagine that I have mixed feelings about such allies (and the Nokia stocks in my portfolio, about 25% in the red numbers now, are among the smallest reasons for the mixed feelings LOL). On one hand, the Covid hysteria is the most urgent threat for the civilization in 2020 which is why one can't afford to dismiss too many allies. On the other hand, fear of the microwaves is quite an embarrassing symbol of scientific illiteracy. We live in a very imperfect world where we're forced to befriend people who are this ignorant of science in order to survive.



A friend of mine is into Eastern religions and she's also afraid of the waves that are used by the cell phones. They may cause cancer or other diseases, she tends to believe. Clearly, this fear is widespread. I am confident that it is correct to say that everyone who is really afraid of such things has zero understanding of physics, even at the undergraduate level, and if he or she has physics degrees, they couldn't have been legitimately earned degrees.







The electromagnetic waves may be more accurately represented as a flux of photons and whether we use the (classical) wave picture or the (quantum) corpuscular picture, the frequency \(f\) or the wavelength \(\lambda = c/f\) of the photon (or the wave) is the most important quantity describing the qualitative properties of some electromagnetic radiation.







The most familiar electromagnetic wave is the visible light. The wavelength goes from 0.4 microns (violet light) to 0.8 microns (red light) with the rainbow in between. Our eyes are capable of seeing these photons. Other photons may have wavelengths that are shorter or longer by many (or dozens of) orders of magnitude and there are many interesting frequencies and frequency ranges. But a sufficiently basic introduction adds



* wavelengths longer than the visible light (lower frequencies), and that includes the infrared light, microwaves, and radio waves, if we go increasingly far away from the visible light, and on the other side

* wavelengths shorter than the visible light (higher frequencies), and we go through ultraviolet light through X-rays to gamma-rays.



Photons of all frequencies may arrive from the outer space. Roughly speaking, the radiation with long enough waves, from radio waves to the visible light, is allowed to get to us through the atmosphere. We surely need the visible light from the Sun to see objects that reflect this (originally solar) light. And astronomers see objects through radio waves, too.



On the other side of the spectrum, the atmosphere shields us from the ultraviolet light, gamma-rays, and X-rays (some sufficiently energetic gamma-rays are actually shielded by the Cosmic Microwave Background – CMB+high-energy photon pairs merge and create electron-positron pairs, the opposite process to the pair annihilation).



That's good because these higher frequency photons are energetic enough so that they may ionize atoms and cause chemical reactions and rearrangements of molecules which may cause mutations and cancer when the molecule is a DNA molecule. Bad. Happily enough, it's this bad radiation that doesn't arrive to our bodies. This coincidence isn't just a good luck, it's really unavoidable. Those higher-energy photons are absorbed simply because someone else, higher in the atmosphere, is doing what the body would do otherwise, and gets disrupted by these photons, neutralizing them along the way. The advantage is that these molecules in the atmosphere don't get cancer and if they do (in some generalized sense), we don't care. ;-) There are (almost) no UV or X-ray or gamma-ray photons left for us which is both good and unavoidable. We're safe simply because we're hiding under the thick atmosphere that is "similar enough to us" and gets beaten instead of us.



Again, on the first side from the visible light, we have the low-frequency electromagnetic radiation. Our bodies don't really react to it. The photons are too slow and mild to disrupt atoms or molecules. At most, they can cause vibrations that are so slow that we may only detect their collective effect – which is heat. So the only way how the infrared, microwave, and radio waves may affect us to clearly feel anything (without special gadgets) is through heat. You may feel the heat from the Sun's infrared radiation when you're getting the suntan; microwave ovens directly heat the water in your food; and radio waves are capable of similar things if the intensity is high enough. That's it. The heat caused by these long-wavelength photons involves some rather slow motion of large enough molecules, the photons can't manipulate with individual electrons.



This is obviously an oversimplified picture. But it is extremely important – and really a basic pillar of a physicist's knowledge – for a physicist to know that it is the zeroth approximation to a more detailed knowledge. The real point is that it is overwhelmingly likely that the low-frequency photons will be missed or overlooked unless you feel them clearly enough.



When the intensity is low enough, the visible light can't heat us too much to feel anything. But the evolution has equipped us with the so-called eyes. It's the name for some apparatuses that are sensitive to the visible light (even if the intensity is low enough) which may be converted to electric signals that travel to the brain. And we see things. I want you to appreciate that the eyes aren't something totally omnipresent. Nature needed a long time to notice that something like that is possible; plus millions of generations worth of refinements powered by the mutations and natural selection to improve the structures of the eyes – and to end up with sophisticated enough eyes such as the human eyes (which aren't necessarily the only impressive eyes in Nature).



If you or Nature don't do this extra homework, the photons and other effects (and patterns in them) are probably going to be overlooked or otherwise missed. This is an important point in this text that I want to make. For a scientist, the default expectation simply must be that

...some particles or phenomena that don't have any implications that have been (or can be) observed clearly enough probably don't have any consequences or these consequences are going to be irrelevant and overlooked...

...even though we don't observe anything clear, every particle or phenomenon in the world deeply changes the events in the world and perhaps existentially threatens humans or the human race or the planet by some so far unknown, mysterious, invisible phenomena...